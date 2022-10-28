Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ArcBest Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCB   US03937C1053

ARCBEST CORPORATION

(ARCB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:32 2022-10-28 pm EDT
77.11 USD   +1.25%
ArcBest Declares a $0.12/Share Quarterly Dividend

10/28/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on November 11, 2022, payable on November 25, 2022.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey    
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations    
Phone: 479-785-6200      
Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com 

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar    
Title: Senior Manager, PR and Social    
Phone: 479-494-8221    
Email: amahar@arcb.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-declares-a-0-12share-quarterly-dividend-301662595.html

SOURCE ArcBest


© PRNewswire 2022
