ArcBest : LTL Carrier ABF Freight Receives Two ATA Excellence Awards

12/01/2020 | 02:29pm EST
ArcBest LTL Carrier ABF Freight Receives Two ATA Excellence Awards

FORT SMITH, Arkansas, December 1, 2020 - ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® has received awards for Excellence in Security and Excellence in Claims and Loss Prevention.

The American Trucking Associations' Transportation Security Council announced the awards Dec. 1 at its annual Safety, Security & Human Resources National Conference, which was held virtually.

ABF Freight was awarded the 2019 Excellence in Security Award, the ninth time ABF has earned this honor. ABF also received the 2019 Excellence in Claims & Loss Prevention Award and is the only eight-time recipient of the award.

'It is such a tremendous honor to receive both of these prestigious awards, and I am especially proud that ABF has been awarded in these categories so many times,' said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. 'These accomplishments demonstrate collaboration and excellence across our organization as well as our continuing innovation efforts as we partner with customers to meet their complex and evolving needs.'

The Excellence in Security Award honors carriers that set the standard for the field of trucking security and their ability to protect employees, property, trucks and cargo. The ABF security program includes regional security managers who are located strategically at ABF facilities across North America. These managers have law enforcement backgrounds, and they work closely with local, state and federal authorities to ensure the safe and secure transport of freight.

The Excellence in Claims & Loss Prevention Award recognizes the extent and effectiveness of a carrier's freight claims management, loss prevention and damage control programs, including policies, procedures, training and claims experience. ABF has an industry-leading claims ratio and leverages technology to measure results of handling procedures and dock equipment to proactively address issues as they arise.

ABF has received the Excellence in Security Award for 2019, 2016, 2015, 2011, 2009, 2007, 2005, 2004 and 2001. The carrier has received the Excellence in Claims & Loss Prevention Award for 2019, 2017, 2012, 2009, 2008, 2005, 2002 and 2001.

The ATA is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. The ATA's Transportation Security Council is dedicated to addressing, establishing and advancing policies and practices that achieve maximum security; effective risk management and loss control, cargo theft reduction, successful claims management; and secure, nonviolent work environments.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Josh Havens Email: jhavens@arcb.com Phone: 479-494-8125

# # #

ArcBest Corporation published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 19:28:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
