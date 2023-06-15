ArcBest : NATIONAL ECONOMIC SETTLEMENT - Form 8-K

Hourly rates for city and combination casuals (CDL required) shall increase by 85% of the general wage increase for regular employees on the dates shown in Section 1 of this article.

All regular employees still in the New Hire Progression on the effective dates of this agreement shall receive the appropriate percentage adjustment.

All regular employees subject to this Agreement will receive the following general wage adjustments.

(b) Dock only Casuals

Effective July 1, 2023 the hourly rate for dock only casuals will increase to $17.50 hr.

Effective July 1, 2024 the hourly rate for dock only casuals will increase to $17.75 hr.

Effective July 1, 2025 the hourly rate for dock only casuals will increase to $18.00 hr.

Effective July 1, 2026 the hourly rate for dock only casuals will increase to $18.25 hr.

Effective July 1, 2027 the hourly rate for dock only casuals will increase to $18.50 hr.

Cost of Living Adjustment Clause

All regular employees shall be covered by the provisions of a cost-of-living allowance as set forth in this Article.

The amount of the cost-of-living allowance shall be determined as provided below based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, CPI-W (Revised Series Using 1982-84 Expenditure Patterns). All Items published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor and referred to herein as the Index.

Effective July 1, 2024, and every July 1 thereafter during the life of the Agreement, a cost-of-living allowance will be calculated based on the difference between the Index for April 2023, (published May 2023) and the index for April 2024 (published May 2024) with a similar calculation for every year thereafter, as follows:

For every 0.2-point increase in the Index over and above the base (prior year's) Index plus 3.5%, there will be a 1 cent increase in the hourly wage rates payable on July 1, 2024, and every July 1 thereafter. These increases shall only be payable if they equal a minimum of five cents ($.05) in a year. There shall be no cap on the COLA.

All cost-of-living allowances paid under this Agreement will become and remain a fixed part of the base wage rate for all job classifications. A