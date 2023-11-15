Integrated logistics company recognized for industry-leading innovation in the freight technology sector

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that the company has been named to the prestigious 2024 FreightTech 25, ranking No. 20 among the most innovative and disruptive companies changing the transportation industry’s tech landscape. This year’s list honors industry veterans and newcomers who have made a notable impact in a difficult environment for tech companies.

“ArcBest’s innovative spirit is a strong part of our company’s culture, and we aren’t afraid to disrupt ourselves and our industry,” said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. “As the transportation and logistics industry rapidly evolves, we’re making strategic investments in technology that help us solve our customers’ toughest challenges and enable them to serve their customers well. Being selected for the FreightTech 25 for the first time reflects our heightened focus on building smarter, faster and more efficient solutions that enhance our customers’ businesses and drive our industry forward.”

With a 100-year history of innovation, ArcBest is focused on helping customers navigate industry challenges by finding the most efficient ways to keep freight moving and businesses growing. The company’s tech stack includes solutions for shippers and carriers and offers full digital connectivity, end-to-end visibility, robust reporting, intuitive freight management, the highest security standards and groundbreaking innovation. ArcBest invests nearly $150 million annually in technology and innovation, with half of that focused on strategic projects and transformative initiatives. Examples of this include utilizing Generative AI to increase efficiency in the company’s own operations and in its customers’ operations and developing new technologies that advance the intralogistics industry.

“The logistics industry is in a pivotal moment in time, and we’re responding to that by tracking emerging trends and ensuring we offer the technology solutions that meet the changing landscape and drive better outcomes for our customers,” said Michael Newcity, chief innovation officer at ArcBest and president of ArcBest Technologies. “We’re focused on human-centered design — from enhancing customer and employee experiences to evolving business models and advancing innovative products and solutions — which is how we continue to deliver industry-firsts like Vaux, our advanced freight handling technology.”

Learn more about the Vaux Freight Movement System, which was announced in March 2023.

FreightWaves revealed the winners of the 2024 FreightTech 25 on the final day of the F3: Future of Freight Festival held November 9, 2023, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Nominations were narrowed down from the FreightTech 100, announced in September 2023, and then voted on by a peer group of CEOs, industry leaders and investors to select the FreightTech 25. Chattanooga, Tennessee-based accounting and auditing firm HHM administered the vote, which was a simple points system based on voters’ rankings.

