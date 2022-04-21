ArcBest : The Impact of DOT Week on Shippers

The 2022 CSVA Roadcheck may increase capacity concerns May 17-19

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) International Roadcheck - commonly known as DOT Week or DOT Blitz - is scheduled for May 17-19, 2022. During the annual event, commercial motor vehicle inspectors will work to examine as many drivers and vehicles as possible across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This year's Roadcheck will focus on wheel ends, including the support, stability, control and braking systems - components that have accounted for one quarter of out-of-service violations in previous years.

While the initiative lasts just three days, it can cause capacity issues that may significantly impact unprepared supply chains. But the good news is there are several things you can do now to minimize interruptions to your business.

Why does DOT week affect capacity?

While DOT inspections are always taking place, the increased volume during this short period of time can take a lot of capacity off the road at once. In 2021, more than 40,000 checks were conducted, at an average of 15 inspections every minute. A total of 6,710 vehicles and 2,080 drivers were placed out of service from those inspections.

If a driver or vehicle is placed out of service, they cannot resume operations until all critical violations are resolved. Some carriers may also opt to sit these three days out. For shippers, this could make it harder to find capacity and ultimately lead to missed or delayed deliveries - situations that are critical to avoid at any time, but are especially critical in the current market.

How can shippers avoid disruption?

While DOT Week has historically caused issues for shippers, there are some things you can do to minimize the impact on your supply chain.

Adjust your shipping date

You can likely find more availability and lower rates if you can move shipments before Roadcheck begins or wait to ship until after. If you have time-sensitive shipments that need to be delivered during this window, start planning now and ship early to avoid capacity constraints.

Partner with a provider that can pivot

Working with a logistics provider that can shift your freight to another mode or solution is critical for finding the capacity you need. The ideal logistics provider will have their own trucks, access to contract capacity, and the expertise to tailor a solution that works for your business.

Choose a partner that's focused on safety

One of the best ways to avoid disruption during this time is to use a reputable provider that routinely maintains its equipment. With regular maintenance and a focus on safety, carriers can often avoid out of service violations and get back on the road quickly.

ArcBest is ready to help you find capacity

ArcBest is dedicated to operating safe and reliable equipment all year long. From headlight to taillight, we work to ensure our ABF Freight® trucks, the Panther Premium Logistics® fleet, and vehicles from our growing network of 80,000 pre-qualified service providers receive regular maintenance.

Each day, ABF and Panther drivers perform pre- and post-trip inspections. We also conduct full preventive maintenance inspections on our power units and trailers each year to assure all parts work properly. And all our vehicles go through one annual DOT inspection.

If you're concerned about finding available capacity during DOT week, ArcBest is ready to help. As a leading logistics provider with our own equipment and access to an extensive network of carriers across various modes, we can help shippers find the right solution to help them deliver on their promises.

