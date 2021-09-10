ArcBest : Where to Find Driver Appreciation Week Promotions

Gifts, deals and discounts available to professional drivers nationwide

In conjunction with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week Sept. 12-18, many retailers and industry partners are offering special promotions to thank drivers and show their appreciation. Here are some of the deals and truck driver recognition gifts available during that week and beyond:

Love's Travel Stops

Love's® is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week throughout all of September with several promotions, including its biggest-ever points giveaway. Each time drivers swipe their My Love Rewards® card, they'll be entered for a chance to win 1,000 or 2,000 points daily. That also guarantees entry for a chance to win 1 million points at the end of the month.

In addition, Love's is offering these driver promotions:

Free Hot to Go® sandwich or Fresh to Go® salad with any oil change at Speedco or Love's Truck Care (Sept. 12-18)

Special deals for My Love Rewards members (Sept. 12-18)

Free Love's hat with the purchase of two pairs of gloves for $24.99

Fresh food, snack and drink deals each weekday

Pilot/Flying J

Throughout September, professional drivers registered in the myRewardsPlus™ mobile app can receive:

A free drink on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Free showers after one 50-plus gallon diesel fill

Bonus points, gear offers and more

Denny's®, which operates full-service restaurants in select Pilot/Flying J Travel Centers across the country, will also salute professional drivers throughout September. The campaign includes the popular scratch-off discount cards and discount key tags.

Workman's Travel Centers

Workman's® will host Driver Appreciation festivities at each of its three Arkansas locations:

Ozark - September 30

Lowell - October 7

Rudy - October 14

Each event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include free food, drinks, T-shirts, hats and gift bags while supplies last. There also will be hourly giveaways and free haircuts available.

California Trucking Association

Traveling through California during Driver Appreciation Week and beyond? Drop by any of these scheduled events at commercial vehicle enforcement facilities (CVEFs) in the following locations:

Bay Area - September 13, Nimitz CVEF

Central Coast - September 14, San Martin/Gilroy CVEF

Sacramento Unit/Nevada Trucking Association - September 14, Donner Pass CVEF

San Bernardino/Riverside - September 15, Mountain Pass Point of Entry CVEF

Sierra Cascade - September 28, Cottonwood CVEF

Kern - October 26, Grapevine CVEF

Trucker Tools

The Trucker Tools® mobile app helps drivers locate truck stops, parking, weigh stations and more. Drivers can follow the Trucker Tools Facebook page and comment on daily posts from Sept. 13-17 for a chance to win a different prize package each day associated with a common theme: things that drivers appreciate on the road.

All the winners will be randomly selected Sept. 18 from everyone who comments with a valid answer on each post.

ArcBest

During Driver Appreciation Week, ArcBest® will be honoring our valued network of drivers, independent owner operators and capacity providers with free meals, gifts, social media giveaways and service recognition.

Recognizing the most vital link in the supply chain

ArcBest is proud to join our industry in recognition of Driver Appreciation Week. It's important for drivers everywhere to know that their hard work, dedication and sacrifice matters. Promotions like these that take place during Driver Appreciation Week are just one small way to say 'thank you' for all these outstanding professionals do!