  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ArcBest Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ARCB   US03937C1053

ARCBEST CORPORATION

(ARCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcBest : Wins 2022 FreightTech 100 Award

10/20/2021 | 11:21am EDT
ArcBest Wins 2022 FreightTech 100 Award

Innovation is at the forefront of ArcBest's customer-focused culture, and it helps guide our success. That's why we're especially pleased to be chosen as a 2022 FreightWaves FreightTech 100 company - an annual award that recognizes the most innovative and disruptive companies across the freight industry.

ArcBest has a history of investing heavily in innovative technology, and in a year where supply chains have experienced multiple disruptions, this is more critical than ever. Fueled by an innovative spirit, hundreds of experts across ArcBest are dedicated to finding ways to solve our customers' problems and help drive business forward. With a strong emphasis on technology and advanced analytics, we deliver smart, transformative solutions that make it easier to do business.

FreightWaves is an industry-leading provider of news, data and analytics for the supply chain and logistics market. The FreightTech 100 Award was established in 2019 and is based on nominations from FreightWaves readers, many of whom are industry leaders and experts.More than 1,200 nominations from over 220 unique companies were considered for the 2022 award. FreightWaves analysts, researchers, journalists and data scientists narrowed those companies down to the FreightTech 100.

Disclaimer

ArcBest Corporation published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 15:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARCBEST CORPORATION
11:21aARCBEST : Wins 2022 FreightTech 100 Award
PU
10/19ARCBEST : BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on ArcBest to $103 from $86, Keeps Buy Rati..
MT
10/19ARCBEST : ABF Freight to Host Baltimore and Manassas Area Hiring Events
PR
10/19BofA Securities Raises PTs for Less-Than-Truckload Stocks on 'Strong' Pricing, Market G..
MT
10/19ARCBEST : Maritime Market Report
PU
10/12ARCBEST : ABF Freight to Host Salt Lake City Area Hiring Event
PR
10/12ARCBEST : ABF Freight to Host Denver Hiring Event
PR
10/08ARCBEST : Wins Comparably Award for Best Employee Perks and Benefits
PU
10/07ARCBEST : Announces Its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
PR
10/05ARCBEST : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on ArcBest to $100 From $75, Maintains Bu..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ARCBEST CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 759 M - -
Net income 2021 187 M - -
Net cash 2021 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 2 174 M 2 174 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart ARCBEST CORPORATION
ArcBest Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ARCBEST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 85,05 $
Average target price 101,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Judy R. McReynolds Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David R. Cobb Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steven L. Spinner Lead Independent Director
Craig E. Philip Independent Director
Janice E. Stipp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCBEST CORPORATION100.82%2 174
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION8.51%147 223
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY9.70%87 982
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION16.05%67 912
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.85%49 033
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-14.19%27 066