ArcBest : Wins 2022 FreightTech 100 Award

Innovation is at the forefront of ArcBest's customer-focused culture, and it helps guide our success. That's why we're especially pleased to be chosen as a 2022 FreightWaves FreightTech 100 company - an annual award that recognizes the most innovative and disruptive companies across the freight industry.

ArcBest has a history of investing heavily in innovative technology, and in a year where supply chains have experienced multiple disruptions, this is more critical than ever. Fueled by an innovative spirit, hundreds of experts across ArcBest are dedicated to finding ways to solve our customers' problems and help drive business forward. With a strong emphasis on technology and advanced analytics, we deliver smart, transformative solutions that make it easier to do business.

FreightWaves is an industry-leading provider of news, data and analytics for the supply chain and logistics market. The FreightTech 100 Award was established in 2019 and is based on nominations from FreightWaves readers, many of whom are industry leaders and experts.More than 1,200 nominations from over 220 unique companies were considered for the 2022 award. FreightWaves analysts, researchers, journalists and data scientists narrowed those companies down to the FreightTech 100.