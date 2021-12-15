Log in
ArcBest Wins Comparably Awards for Best CEO and Best Company for Women

12/15/2021 | 12:46pm EST
FORT SMITH, Ark., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that the company has once again been recognized by Comparably — a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform — winning awards for Best CEO and Best Company for Women. This is the fourth consecutive quarter ArcBest has won Comparably awards, highlighting the nation's best companies and leaders, as determined by anonymous employee sentiment ratings. Other awards include Best Company Perks & Benefits, Best CEOs for Women and Best HR Team.

Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO was ranked No. 26 on the Best CEOs list, recognizing the Top 100 highest-rated CEOs for large companies, and ArcBest ranked No. 8 on the Best Companies for Women list, based exclusively on feedback from female employees.

"What makes these Comparably awards so meaningful is that they are based solely on employee feedback. It is a testament to Judy's courageous leadership and our commitment to providing the best environment for our employees and the best service to our customers," said Erin Gattis, ArcBest chief human resources officer. "Our people are at the heart of what makes ArcBest an industry leader, and we remain focused on creating a workplace that embraces diverse experiences and perspectives."

Each quarter, Comparably honors companies and leaders that are deemed the most exceptional in 16 categories, as rated by their own employees, over a 12-month period. Rankings are determined based on a combination of questions in 20 core culture metrics, from compensation and career growth to leadership, work environment and professional development opportunities — providing a comprehensive and accurate look at what it is really like to work at the company. 

Read about ArcBest's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and learn more about careers at ArcBest.

ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

ABOUT COMPARABLY
Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 20 million anonymous ratings on 80,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories — based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands Awards, please visit Workplace Insider.

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar   
Email:amahar@arcb.com
Phone: 479-494-8221

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-wins-comparably-awards-for-best-ceo-and-best-company-for-women-301445631.html

SOURCE ArcBest


© PRNewswire 2021
