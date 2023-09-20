Community members are invited to attend a free concert at ArcBest headquarters

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced that the company, in collaboration with the Fort Smith Symphony, is hosting a free concert Saturday, October 7, to celebrate ArcBest’s 100th year in business and the Symphony’s 100th season. The concert will take place on the front lawn of ArcBest’s headquarters located at 8401 McClure Drive in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m., and the concert begins at 5:00 p.m. — attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

For the combined 100th celebration performance, concert-goers can expect to hear a variety of musical pieces, including classical, opera and film scores. The Symphony will also play one original explicitly created for ArcBest’s centennial milestone by Canadian/American composer Patrick Conlon.

“Since 1923, ArcBest and the Fort Smith Symphony have been pillars in Fort Smith and the surrounding communities. We’ve each experienced substantial growth over the years, and much of that should be attributed to our people, who are at the heart of our success,” said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. “Because of their talent, hard work and expertise, ArcBest provides businesses across the globe with industry-leading logistics services, and the Symphony continues to delight listeners worldwide through musical storytelling. We couldn’t be more thrilled to come together and give back to a community that has given so much to us over the years. I hope everyone will join us for this exciting celebration.”

The Fort Smith Symphony is a per-service professional orchestra directed by John Jeter and comprised of more than 100 professional musicians from Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The group performs classical, pop, youth and community concerts in Fort Smith and its surrounding areas and has received local, national and international recognition from several top-tier media outlets. In recent years, the Symphony has experienced significant artistic and financial growth that has been instrumental in the region’s economic and community development.

In addition to the concert, the event will include free snow cones, food for purchase and special 100th year anniversary giveaways. There will also be bounce houses, ABF Freight trucks on-site to explore and fun activities for families to enjoy.

