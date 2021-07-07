Log in
    ARCB   US03937C1053

ARCBEST CORPORATION

(ARCB)
ArcBest : Announces Its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

07/07/2021
FORT SMITH, Ark., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results prior to the opening market on Monday, August 2, 2021. A conference call with company executives will be held that day at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT) to discuss these results. Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 926-9871.

Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on September 15, 2021. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 (for international callers). The conference ID for the playback is 21995988.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed live on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed at ArcBest's website through September 15, 2021.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey 
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations 
Phone: 479-785-6200
Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com 

