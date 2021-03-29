Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ArcBest Corporation    ARCB

ARCBEST CORPORATION

(ARCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcBest : March Market Update

03/29/2021 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stimulus payments, vaccine rollout improvements, record low inventory levels, record high retail sales, and continued manufacturing growth are all working together to sustain the strength we have seen in the truckload market over the past several months. Internet Truckstop's Market Demand Index (a ratio of available loads to available trucks) has soared over the past month to a YoY increase of 270% and an increase of 434% over the 5-year average. Spot rates have been near record highs since September of last year and March is currently tracking to be another near record high according to DAT Solutions. And momentum isn't expected to slow down anytime soon.

As reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, the overall inventories to sales ratio fell to a near record low of 1.26 in January after stabilizing around 1.32 for the past six months, largely due to a decline in the retail inventories to sales ratio to a record low of 1.19. The $600 stimulus payments that were passed in December and disbursed in January played a significant role in this decline as sales greatly outpaced inventory restocking. Inventories are not likely to have much time to recover as additional $1,400 stimulus payments are now being disbursed only two months later.

As these stimulus payments are sent out, daily Covid-19 infections are on the decline and the administration of vaccines continues to improve. Because of this, consumer confidence is likely to continue to improve - which could lead to more spending (with spending on goods still greatly outpacing spending on services). We may see some volatility in inventory levels as a result, but they are going to remain low overall and continue to provide strength to the truckload market for the foreseeable future.

Manufacturing is also doing its part to provide continued strength to the market. The Institute for Supply Chain Management's Manufacturing PMI® fell to a low point not seen since 2009 at the onset of the pandemic, but it rebounded to expansion territory in June and has stayed there since. February's ISM PMI measure came in at 60.8(>50 indicates growth) and it's expected to remain in expansion territory throughout the year. As new orders continue to increase, inventories remain low, and factories struggle to keep up with demand. As a result, expansion in the manufacturing sector is not expected to subside for several months.

While demand remains strong, capacity remains an issue, and Class 8 orders have spiked to historical levels. According to FTR, new orders have exceeded 40,000 for five consecutive months, including orders exceeding 50,000 for November and December 2020. However, we probably won't see the downward pressure on rates from these orders for a while. Supply chain issues, such as the global shortage of semiconductor chips, are making it difficult to produce enough trucks to fill orders.

Even if those orders are filled, there is still the problem of finding enough drivers to fill the trucks. According to the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), the driver shortage is ranked the number one issue in the trucking industry by carriers and with the average age of drivers around 50, new drivers will be needed to fill the vacancies left by retirements in addition to the current shortage.

No matter what happens in the market, having a trusted logistics provider is one of the best ways to navigate the changes. As a logistics company with owned assets, ArcBest is uniquely positioned to offer solutions even when capacity tightens. Whether you're looking for an ongoing supply chain partner, capacity for a particular lane or shipment, or you want to prepare for peak season demand, we can help. Learn more about our logistics services.

Disclaimer

ArcBest Corporation published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 13:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARCBEST CORPORATION
09:40aARCBEST  : March Market Update
PU
03/26ARCBEST  : Vertical Research Starts ArcBest at Hold With $72 Price Target
MT
03/25ARCBEST  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts ArcBest's Price Target to $90 from $70, Keeps ..
MT
03/22EDI VS API : Which is Right for My Business?
PU
03/19ARCBEST  : What ArcBest Is Doing To Minimize The Impact of Industry Disruptions
PU
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : ArcBest Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/17ARCBEST  : 2020 Annual Report
PU
03/16ARCBEST CORP /DE/  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09ARCBEST  : Receives Bronze Medal From EcoVadis
PR
03/02ARCBEST  : Understanding the Effects of Driver Detention
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 146 M - -
Net income 2021 103 M - -
Net cash 2021 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 1 796 M 1 796 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart ARCBEST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ArcBest Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCBEST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 73,75 $
Last Close Price 70,72 $
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Judy R. McReynolds Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David R. Cobb Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steven L. Spinner Lead Independent Director
Craig E. Philip Independent Director
Janice E. Stipp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCBEST CORPORATION65.74%1 828
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION7.06%142 453
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY4.99%82 117
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION14.86%65 565
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.94%49 701
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN24.24%19 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ