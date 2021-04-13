Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ArcBest Corporation    ARCB

ARCBEST CORPORATION

(ARCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcBest : The Impact of DOT Week on Shippers

04/13/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021 International Roadcheck: May 4-6

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's (CVSA) International Roadcheck, commonly known as DOT Week, will be underway next month. During this annual 72-hour event, commercial motor vehicle inspectors throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico examine as many drivers and vehicles as possible to check for violations. While the inspectors fully examine each vehicle and driver in accordance with the North American Standard Out-Of-Service Criteria, CVSA selects specific categories of violations to capture data on each year. In 2021, the focus will be on hours of service and lighting violations, which have historically placed thousands of drivers and trucks out of service. With the current concerns around capacity constraints and driver shortage, additional out-of-service vehicles may cause issues if shippers aren't prepared.

How DOT Week has previously impacted shipping

While inspections are always taking place, the increased volume during this short period of time can take a lot of capacity off the road at once:

  • In 2020, 49,039 inspections were conducted, resulting in 8,073 vehicles and 2,500 drivers placed out of service.
  • In 2019, 67,072 inspections were conducted, resulting in 12,019 vehicles and 3,173 drivers placed out of service.
  • In 2018, 67,603 inspections were conducted, resulting in 11,910 vehicles and 2,666 drivers placed out of service.

Note:These numbers represent North American Standard Levels I, II and III Inspections conducted in the United States and Canada.

If a driver or vehicle is placed out of service, they cannot resume operations until all critical violations are resolved. Some carriers also opt to sit these three days out - which is why DOT Week has such an impact on the market.

Capacity concerns heading into this year's Roadcheck

As we move into Roadcheck 2021, supply chain operations are already experiencing some significant disruptions due to capacity constraints that started with COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020. Disruptions continued in 2021 due to expected events like the Lunar New Year, and unexpected things like the February winter weather that shut down operations in southern states. and a cargo ship accident in the Suez Canal that stopped freight movement for six days in March.

How you can prepare

While DOT Week is expected to add to the disruption, there are some things you can do to minimize the impact on your supply chain.

  • Partner with a provider with access to capacity. Having the ability to diversify and shift to another mode or solution is critical during times like these. Make sure your logistics provider has their own trucks as well as access to contract capacity - and the expertise to create solutions that work for your business.
  • Ship time-sensitive freight early. It's important to note that air cargo demand is up and capacity is tight. If you have time-sensitive shipments, start planning now and ship early.
  • Be flexible with shipping dates. If you can move shipments to before Roadcheck begins, or you can delay shipping until after, you may be more likely to find available trucks at lower rates.

Look to ArcBest® to keep your freight moving

As a leading logistics provider with our own equipment and access to a large network of carriers, we have the expertise and capacity to help shippers flex and find solutions that help them deliver on their promises - even when disruptions are causing market constraints. Talk to an ArcBest expert today to learn more about our integrated logistics solutions.

Note: The CVSA has advised they are making every effort to ensure carriers transporting the COVID-19 vaccine are not held up for inspection unless there is an obvious violation that poses a serious threat.

Disclaimer

ArcBest Corporation published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARCBEST CORPORATION
09:54aARCBEST  : The Impact of DOT Week on Shippers
PU
04/07ARCBEST  : Announces Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
PR
04/05ARCBEST  : Why Mode Optimization Is Important For Your Supply Chain
PU
04/01ARCBEST  : ABF Freight Service Centers Receive President's Quality Awards
PR
03/29ARCBEST  : March Market Update
PU
03/26ARCBEST  : Vertical Research Starts ArcBest at Hold With $72 Price Target
MT
03/25ARCBEST  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts ArcBest's Price Target to $90 from $70, Keeps ..
MT
03/22EDI VS API : Which is Right for My Business?
PU
03/19ARCBEST  : What ArcBest Is Doing To Minimize The Impact of Industry Disruptions
PU
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : ArcBest Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 337 M - -
Net income 2021 105 M - -
Net cash 2021 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 1 894 M 1 894 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart ARCBEST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ArcBest Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCBEST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 79,13 $
Last Close Price 74,60 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Judy R. McReynolds Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David R. Cobb Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steven L. Spinner Lead Independent Director
Craig E. Philip Independent Director
Janice E. Stipp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCBEST CORPORATION74.83%1 894
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION7.21%148 835
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY5.10%83 258
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION14.28%68 415
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.48%50 008
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN28.45%23 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ