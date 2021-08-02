ArcBest : reg; Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K) 08/02/2021 | 06:32am EDT Send by mail :

ArcBest® Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results ● Second quarter 2021 revenue of $949.0 million, and net income of $61.0 million, or $2.27 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP1 basis, second quarter 2021 net income of $53.1 million, or $1.97 per diluted share. ● Highest quarterly revenue and operating income in ArcBest's history. FORT SMITH, Arkansas, August 2, 2021 - ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported second quarter 2021 revenue of $949.0 million compared to second quarter 2020 revenue of $627.4 million. ArcBest's second quarter 2021 operating income was $74.3 million and net income was $61.0 million, or $2.27 per diluted share compared to second quarter 2020 operating income of $20.4 million and net income of $15.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share. Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP operating income was $74.8 million in second quarter 2021 compared to second quarter 2020 operating income of $25.1 million. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $53.1 million, or $1.97 per diluted share in second quarter 2021 compared to second quarter 2020 net income of $17.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. 'We're very pleased to report record results for the second consecutive quarter,' said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. 'Our strong results for the first half of 2021 reflect our tireless execution in a period of extremely tight capacity and high demand. We put the customer at the center of everything we do, and we're seeing our approach pay off as we work alongside shippers and capacity providers to solve their complex challenges.' 1. U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles 1 Second Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons Asset-Based Second Quarter 20 21 Versus Second Q uarter 20 20 ● Revenue of $652.8 million compared to $460.1 million, a per-day increase of 41.9 percent. ● Total tonnage per day increase of 22.7 percent, with double-digit percentage increases in both LTL-rated tonnage and TL-rated spot shipment tonnage moving in the Asset-Based network. ● Total shipments per day increase of 13.5 percent including a 13.7 percent increase in LTL-rated shipments per day and an increase of 10.8 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment. ● Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 15.4 percent and was positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the mid-single digits. ● Operating income of $63.9 million and an operating ratio of 90.2 percent compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $21.0 million and an operating ratio of 95.4 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $71.4 million and an operating ratio of 89.0 percent compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $25.8 million and an operating ratio of 94.4 percent. ArcBest's Asset-Based business continued to benefit from increasing customer demand and a solid pricing environment that contributed to record-setting revenue and profits. This quarter's results compared favorably to the second quarter of 2020 which was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the strength of business from core customers, along with unseasonable demand for household goods moving services which was earlier in the year than normal, Asset-Based shipment mix was managed for customer service levels, while optimizing revenue. In response to the need for increased use of local and linehaul purchased transportation to supplement the Asset-Based network and meet customers' needs, second quarter hiring initiatives were successful and should produce future benefits. Asset-Light‡ Second Quarter 2021 Versus Second Quarter 2020 ● Revenue of $330.3 million compared to $197.9 million, a per-day increase of 66.9 percent. ● Operating income of $16.3 million compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $2.1 million. Operating income includes a $6.9 million gain on the sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light moving business. Non-GAAP operating income, as detailed in the attached reconciliation tables, excludes the gain on the sale of the moving services subsidiary and totaled $9.3 million in second quarter 2021. ● Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ('Adjusted EBITDA') of$19.0 million compared to theprior year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 million, as detailed in the attached reconciliation tables. Solid customer demand and higher market rates resulting from continued tightness in available truckload capacity translated into strong second quarter revenue growth in the ArcBest segment. The increased need for expedite service and managed logistics solutions, along with new account growth, contributed to higher shipment levels and profitability. The operating income improvement reflects higher revenue, partially offset by investments in technology and personnel associated with shipment growth. ArcBest continued to benefit from strong relationships with carrier partners to meet customers' needs in a tight market. An increase in revenue per event combined with an increase in total events contributed to total revenue and profitability growth for FleetNet. Closing Comments 'We are experiencing a strong start to 2021 and I'm proud of the work our leaders and employees are doing on behalf of our customers as their businesses normalize,' McReynolds said.'Providing assured capacity is a shared mindset of employees across our organization.' NOTE ‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations. 2 Conference Call ArcBest will host a conference call with company executives to discuss the 2021 second quarter results. The call will be today, Monday, August 2, at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT). Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 926-9871. Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on September 15, 2021. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 (for international callers). The conference call ID for the playback is 21995988. The conference call and playback can also be accessed, through September 15, 2021, on ArcBest's website at arcb.com . About ArcBest ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com. The following is a 'safe harbor' statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'foresee,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'scheduled,' 'should,' 'would,' and similar expressions and the negatives of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: widespread outbreak of an illness or disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, or any other public health crisis, as well as regulatory measures implemented in response to such events; external events which may adversely affect us or the third parties who provide services for us, for which our business continuity plans may not adequately prepare us; a failure of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely, data breach, and/or cybersecurity incidents; interruption or failure of third-party software or information technology systems or licenses; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of, or failure to realize potential benefits associated with, new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight; the loss or reduction of business from large customers; the ability to manage our cost structure, and the timing and performance of growth initiatives; maintaining our corporate reputation and intellectual property rights; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; increased prices for and decreased availability of new revenue equipment, decreases in value of used revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance, fuel, and related taxes; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract, retain, and develop employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight's collective bargaining agreement; union employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; our ability to secure independent owner operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; litigation or claims asserted against us; governmental regulations; environmental laws and regulations, including emissions-control regulations; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; self-insurance claims and insurance premium costs; potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers' access to adequate financial resources; seasonal fluctuations and adverse weather conditions; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest Corporation's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Financial Data and Operating Statistics The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments. 3 ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except share and per share data) REVENUES $ 948,973 $ 627,370 $ 1,778,186 $ 1,328,769 OPERATING EXPENSES 874,674 606,945 1,671,696 1,300,525 OPERATING INCOME 74,299 20,425 106,490 28,244 OTHER INCOME (COSTS) Interest and dividend income 322 991 714 2,366 Interest and other related financing costs (2,274) (3,378) (4,702) (6,325) Other, net 1,111 2,696 2,303 (1,166) (841) 309 (1,685) (5,125) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 73,458 20,734 104,805 23,119 INCOME TAX PROVISION 12,477 4,854 20,463 5,337 NET INCOME $ 60,981 $ 15,880 $ 84,342 $ 17,782 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 2.38 $ 0.62 $ 3.30 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 2.27 $ 0.61 $ 3.13 $ 0.68 AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 25,586,353 25,463,559 25,522,453 25,468,624 Diluted 26,910,796 26,217,957 26,926,133 26,252,486 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 4 ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30 December 31 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Note ($ thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 362,619 $ 303,954 Short-term investments 59,967 65,408 Accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $7,396; 2020 - $7,851) 360,498 320,870 Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $667; 2020 - $660) 13,284 14,343 Prepaid expenses 36,355 37,774 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 5,871 11,397 Other 4,937 4,422 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 843,531 758,168 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Land and structures 345,829 342,178 Revenue equipment 933,264 916,760 Service, office, and other equipment 239,462 233,810 Software 170,528 163,193 Leasehold improvements 15,835 15,156 1,704,918 1,671,097 Less allowances for depreciation and amortization 1,038,974 992,407 665,944 678,690 GOODWILL 86,368 88,320 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 53,084 54,981 OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 109,860 115,195 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 6,419 6,158 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 76,267 77,496 $ 1,841,473 $ 1,779,008 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 204,124 $ 170,898 Income taxes payable 7,357 316 Accrued expenses 260,185 246,746 Current portion of long-term debt 66,644 67,105 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 21,950 21,482 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 560,260 506,547 LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion 171,075 217,119 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion 92,811 97,839 POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion 18,514 18,555 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 35,722 37,948 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 64,957 72,407 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;

issued 2021: 29,317,699 shares; 2020: 29,045,309 shares 293 290 Additional paid-in capital 338,263 342,354 Retained earnings 676,179 595,932 Treasury stock, at cost, 2021: 3,783,227 shares; 2020: 3,656,938 shares (119,273) (111,173) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,672 1,190 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 898,134 828,593 $ 1,841,473 $ 1,779,008 Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements. 5 ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30 2021 2020 Unaudited ($ thousands) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 84,342 $ 17,782 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 58,709 56,140 Amortization of intangibles 1,927 1,959 Pension settlement expense - 89 Share-based compensation expense 5,678 5,071 Provision for losses on accounts receivable (334) 999 Change in deferred income taxes (7,612) (5,170) Gain on sale of property and equipment and lease termination (8,408) (3,581) Gain on sale of subsidiaries (6,923) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (37,745) 9,626 Prepaid expenses 1,419 1,444 Other assets 25 4,358 Income taxes 12,275 8,413 Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net 761 (230) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 41,786 (14,833) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 145,900 82,067 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings (25,395) (16,209) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 10,864 7,670 Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries 9,013 - Purchases of short-term investments (43,690) (97,493) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 49,165 46,725 Capitalization of internally developed software (9,477) (6,495) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (9,520) (65,802) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under credit facilities - 180,000 Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization program - 45,000 Payments on long-term debt (54,643) (29,185) Net change in book overdrafts (922) 615 Deferred financing costs (189) - Payment of common stock dividends (4,095) (4,082) Purchases of treasury stock (8,100) (3,162) Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation (9,766) (1,070) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (77,715) 188,116 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 58,665 204,381 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 303,954 201,909 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 362,619 $ 406,290 NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES Equipment financed $ 8,138 $ 13,566 Accruals for equipment received $ 5,984 $ 857 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 6,051 $ 23,727 6 ARCBEST CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited ($ thousands, except percentages) REVENUES Asset-Based $ 652,832 $ 460,070 $ 1,209,124 $ 975,783 ArcBest 270,748 151,467 523,084 316,242 FleetNet 59,547 46,440 118,710 98,879 Total Asset-Light 330,295 197,907 641,794 415,121 Other and eliminations (34,154) (30,607) (72,732) (62,135) Total consolidated revenues $ 948,973 $ 627,370 $ 1,778,186 $ 1,328,769 OPERATING EXPENSES Asset-Based Salaries, wages, and benefits $ 302,370 46.3 % $ 248,995 54.1 % $ 588,064 48.6 % $ 532,833 54.6 % Fuel, supplies, and expenses 64,689 9.9 45,675 9.9 125,530 10.4 106,900 11.0 Operating taxes and licenses 12,303 1.9 11,629 2.5 24,551 2.0 24,423 2.5 Insurance 9,454 1.4 8,247 1.8 18,393 1.5 16,071 1.6 Communications and utilities 4,663 0.7 4,342 1.0 9,633 0.8 9,053 0.9 Depreciation and amortization 23,308 3.6 23,327 5.1 46,792 3.9 46,597 4.8 Rents and purchased transportation 95,082 14.6 46,152 10.0 170,670 14.1 101,922 10.4 Shared services 69,372 10.6 45,605 9.9 125,238 10.4 94,490 9.7 Gain on sale of property and equipment(1) 71 - (1,175) (0.2) (8,624) (0.7) (3,339) (0.3) Innovative technology costs(2) 7,532 1.2 4,789 1.0 14,400 1.2 9,322 1.0 Other 77 - 1,448 0.3 511 - 3,235 0.3 Total Asset-Based 588,921 90.2 % 439,034 95.4 % 1,115,158 92.2 % 941,507 96.5 % ArcBest Purchased transportation 226,603 83.7 % 125,090 82.6 % 437,598 83.6 % 262,272 82.9 % Supplies and expenses 2,476 0.9 1,989 1.3 5,044 1.0 4,269 1.3 Depreciation and amortization(3) 2,366 0.9 2,449 1.6 4,752 0.9 4,919 1.6 Shared services 29,078 10.7 18,840 12.4 55,150 10.5 40,567 12.8 Gain on sale of subsidiaries(4) (6,923) (2.6) - - (6,923) (1.3) - - Other 2,021 0.8 1,796 1.2 4,071 0.8 4,321 1.4 255,621 94.4 % 150,164 99.1 % 499,692 95.5 % 316,348 100.0 % FleetNet 58,409 98.1 % 45,658 98.3 % 116,549 98.2 % 97,057 98.2 % Total Asset-Light 314,030 195,822 616,241 413,405 Other and eliminations(5) (28,277) (27,911) (59,703) (54,387) Total consolidated operating expenses $ 874,674 92.2 % $ 606,945 96.7 % $ 1,671,696 94.0 % $ 1,300,525 97.9 % OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) Asset-Based $ 63,911 $ 21,036 $ 93,966 $ 34,276 ArcBest 15,127 1,303 23,392 (106) FleetNet 1,138 782 2,161 1,822 Total Asset-Light 16,265 2,085 25,553 1,716 Other and eliminations(5) (5,877) (2,696) (13,029) (7,748) Total consolidated operating income $ 74,299 $ 20,425 $ 106,490 $ 28,244 1) The six months ended June 30, 2021 includes an $8.6 million gain on the sale of an unutilized service center property. 2) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 3) Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles, including customer relationships, and software associated with acquired businesses. 4) Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021. 5) 'Other and eliminations' includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs. 7 ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Non-GAAP Financial Measures We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except per share data) Operating Income Amounts on GAAP basis $ 74,299 $ 20,425 $ 106,490 $ 28,244 Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1) 7,432 4,699 14,342 9,299 Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(2) (6,923) - (6,923) - Non-GAAP amounts $ 74,808 $ 25,124 $ 113,909 $ 37,543 Net Income Amounts on GAAP basis $ 60,981 $ 15,880 $ 84,342 $ 17,782 Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1) 5,642 3,637 10,903 7,207 Gain on sale of subsidiaries, after-tax(2) (5,437) - (5,437) - Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(3) - - - 66 Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value (1,248) (2,560) (2,514) 1,245 Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(4) (6,796) 659 (6,931) 679 Non-GAAP amounts $ 53,142 $ 17,616 $ 80,363 $ 26,979 Diluted Earnings Per Share Amounts on GAAP basis $ 2.27 $ 0.61 $ 3.13 $ 0.68 Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1) 0.21 0.14 0.40 0.27 Gain on sale of subsidiaries, after-tax(2) (0.20) - (0.20) - Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(3) - - - - Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value (0.05) (0.10) (0.09) 0.05 Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(4) (0.25) 0.03 (0.26) 0.03 Non-GAAP amounts(5) $ 1.97 $ 0.67 $ 2.98 $ 1.03 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021. 3) For the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. 4) The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. 5) Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding. 8 ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Segment Operating Income Reconciliations (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except percentages) Asset-Based Segment Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues) Amounts on GAAP basis $ 63,911 90.2 % $ 21,036 95.4 % $ 93,966 92.2 % $ 34,276 96.5 % Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1) 7,532 (1.2) 4,789 (1.0) 14,400 (1.2) 9,322 (1.0) Non-GAAP amounts $ 71,443 89.0 % $ 25,825 94.4 % $ 108,366 91.0 % $ 43,598 95.5 % Asset-Light ArcBest Segment Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues) Amounts on GAAP basis $ 15,127 94.4 % $ 1,303 99.1 % $ 23,392 95.5 % $ (106) 100.0 % Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(2) (6,923) 2.6 - - (6,923) 1.3 - - Non-GAAP amounts $ 8,204 97.0 % $ 1,303 99.1 % $ 16,469 96.8 % $ (106) 100.0 % FleetNet Segment Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues) Amounts on GAAP basis $ 1,138 98.1 % $ 782 98.3 % $ 2,161 98.2 % $ 1,822 98.2 % Total Asset-Light Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues) Amounts on GAAP basis $ 16,265 95.1 % $ 2,085 98.9 % $ 25,553 96.0 % $ 1,716 99.6 % Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(2) (6,923) 2.1 - - (6,923) 1.1 - - Non-GAAP amounts $ 9,342 97.2 % $ 2,085 98.9 % $ 18,630 97.1 % $ 1,716 99.6 % Other and Eliminations Operating Loss ($) Amounts on GAAP basis $ (5,877) $ (2,696) $ (13,029) $ (7,748) Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1) (100) (90) (58) (23) Non-GAAP amounts $ (5,977) $ (2,786) $ (13,087) $ (7,771) 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021. 9 ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Other Income Income Operating Income Before Income Tax Net Income (Costs) Taxes Provision Income Tax Rate(4) Amounts on GAAP basis $ 74,299 $ (841) $ 73,458 $ 12,477 $ 60,981 17.0 % Innovative technology costs(1) 7,432 166 7,598 1,956 5,642 25.7 Gain on sale of subsidiaries(2) (6,923) - (6,923) (1,486) (5,437) (21.5) Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value - (1,248) (1,248) - (1,248) - Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3) - - - 6,796 (6,796) - Non-GAAP amounts $ 74,808 $ (1,923) $ 72,885 $ 19,743 $ 53,142 27.1 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Other Income Before Income Operating Income Income Tax Net Income (Costs) Taxes Provision Income Tax Rate(4) Amounts on GAAP basis $ 106,490 $ (1,685) $ 104,805 $ 20,463 $ 84,342 19.5 % Innovative technology costs(1) 14,342 340 14,682 3,779 10,903 25.7 Gain on sale of subsidiaries(2) (6,923) - (6,923) (1,486) (5,437) (21.5) Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value - (2,514) (2,514) - (2,514) - Tax expense from vested RSUs(3) - - - 6,931 (6,931) - Non-GAAP amounts $ 113,909 $ (3,859) $ 110,050 $ 29,687 $ 80,363 27.0 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Other Income Operating Income Before Income Income Net Income (Costs) Taxes Tax Provision Income Tax Rate(4) Amounts on GAAP basis $ 20,425 $ 309 $ 20,734 $ 4,854 $ 15,880 23.4 % Innovative technology costs(1) 4,699 199 4,898 1,261 3,637 25.7 Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value - (2,560) (2,560) - (2,560) - Tax expense from vested RSUs(3) - - - (659) 659 - Non-GAAP amounts $ 25,124 $ (2,052) $ 23,072 $ 5,456 $ 17,616 23.6 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Other Income Before Income Operating Income Income Tax Net Income (Costs) Taxes Provision Income Tax Rate(4) Amounts on GAAP basis $ 28,244 $ (5,125) $ 23,119 $ 5,337 $ 17,782 23.1 % Innovative technology costs(1) 9,299 406 9,705 2,498 7,207 25.7 Nonunion pension expense, including settlement (4) - 89 89 23 66 25.8 Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value - 1,245 1,245 - 1,245 - Tax expense from vested RSUs(3) - - - (679) 679 - Non-GAAP amounts $ 37,543 $ (3,385) $ 34,158 $ 7,179 $ 26,979 21.0 % 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021. 3) The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. 4) For the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. 5) Tax rate for total 'Amounts on GAAP basis' represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment. 10 ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income (loss), as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ($ thousands) Net Income $ 60,981 $ 15,880 $ 84,342 $ 17,782 Interest and other related financing costs 2,274 3,378 4,702 6,325 Income tax provision 12,477 4,854 20,463 5,337 Depreciation and amortization 30,282 29,086 60,636 58,099 Amortization of share-based compensation 3,324 2,890 5,678 5,071 Amortization of net actuarial gains of benefit plans and pension settlement expense(1) (134) (148) (269) (204) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,204 $ 55,940 $ 175,552 $ 92,410 1) The six months ended June 30, 2020 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.1 million related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) ($ thousands) ArcBest Operating Income (Loss) $ 15,127 $ 1,303 $ 23,392 $ (106) Depreciation and amortization(2) 2,366 2,449 4,752 4,919 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,493 $ 3,752 $ 28,144 $ 4,813 FleetNet Operating Income $ 1,138 $ 782 $ 2,161 $ 1,822 Depreciation and amortization(2) 413 402 828 793 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,551 $ 1,184 $ 2,989 $ 2,615 Total Asset-Light Operating Income $ 16,265 $ 2,085 $ 25,553 $ 1,716 Depreciation and amortization(2) 2,779 2,851 5,580 5,712 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,044 $ 4,936 $ 31,133 $ 7,428 2) Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses. 11 ARCBEST CORPORATION OPERATING STATISTICS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (Unaudited) Asset-Based Workdays 63.5 63.5 126.5 127.5 Billed Revenue(1) / CWT $ 38.87 $ 33.69 15.4% $ 37.54 $ 33.41 12.4% Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment $ 528.33 $ 423.39 24.8% $ 495.76 $ 425.73 16.4% Shipments 1,251,791 1,103,106 13.5% 2,467,207 2,306,522 7.0% Shipments / Day 19,713 17,372 13.5% 19,504 18,090 7.8% Tonnage (Tons) 850,817 693,192 22.7% 1,629,232 1,469,660 10.9% Tons / Day 13,399 10,916 22.7% 12,879 11,527 11.7% Pounds / Shipment 1,359 1,257 8.1% 1,321 1,274 3.7% Average Length of Haul (Miles) 1,107 1,084 2.1% 1,099 1,062 3.5% 1) Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes. Year Over Year % Change Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) ArcBest(2) Revenue / Shipment 32.9% 29.5% Shipments / Day 39.0% 30.4% 2) Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions are not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment. ### 12 Attachments Original document

