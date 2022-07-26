Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 6 Month Financial Statements

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2022, AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

Reviewed Audited June 30, December 31, Notes 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4 14,956,187 16,014,589 Trade receivables -Due from related parties 27 506,183 269,306 -Due from third parties 8 33,285,596 23,142,238 Derivative instruments 7 98,736 16,094 Inventories 10 28,310,400 16,828,699 Prepaid expenses 16 2,033,744 648,799 Current income tax assets 17 500,631 415,431 Other current assets 19 4,080,797 2,259,652 Total current assets 83,772,274 59,594,808 Non-current assets: Financial investments 5 23,549 10,531 Trade receivables -Due from third parties 8 44,302 45,865 Derivative instruments 7 - 19,157 Investments accounted for using the equity method 11 920,093 855,409 Property, plant and equipment 12 16,155,412 13,125,336 Intangible assets -Goodwill 3,520,194 2,844,448 -Other intangible assets 13 8,783,329 6,573,315 Prepaid expenses 16 138,196 186,057 Deferred tax assets 25 2,512,726 1,823,680 Total non-current assets 32,097,801 25,483,798 Total assets 115,870,075 85,078,606

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

