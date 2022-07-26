|
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 6 Month Financial Statements
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)
ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE INTERIM PERIOD
1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022
|
CONTENTS
|
PAGES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION.....................
|
1-3
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS...................................
|
4
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
|
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME……………………………………………………………..5
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
|
|
CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY……………………………………………………….6
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS………………….……….7
|
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS…………8-53
|
NOTE 1 - GROUP'S ORGANISATION AND NATURE OF OPERATIONS ....................................................
|
8
|
NOTE 2 - BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ......................
|
10
|
NOTE 3 - SEGMENT REPORTING ...................................................................................................................
|
15
|
NOTE 4 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS.................................................................................................
|
17
|
NOTE 5 - FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS ...........................................................................................................
|
18
|
NOTE 6 - BORROWINGS ..................................................................................................................................
|
19
|
NOTE 7 - DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS ........................................................................................................
|
24
|
NOTE 8 - TRADE RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES.....................................................................................
|
25
|
NOTE 9 - OTHER PAYABLES ..........................................................................................................................
|
26
|
NOTE 10 - INVENTORIES.................................................................................................................................
|
26
|
NOTE 11 - INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD......................................
|
27
|
NOTE 12 - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ......................................................................................
|
28
|
NOTE 13 - OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS .....................................................................................................
|
29
|
NOTE 14 - COMMITMENTS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES .................................................
|
30
|
NOTE 15 - OTHER PROVISIONS .....................................................................................................................
|
31
|
NOTE 16 - PREPAID EXPENSES......................................................................................................................
|
31
|
NOTE 17 - CURRENT INCOME TAX ASSETS ...............................................................................................
|
31
|
NOTE 18 - EMPLOYEE BENEFIT OBLIGATIONS .........................................................................................
|
32
|
NOTE 19 - OTHER ASSETS AND LIABILITIES .............................................................................................
|
32
|
NOTE 20 - EQUITY ............................................................................................................................................
|
33
|
NOTE 21 - OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES ....................................
|
35
|
NOTE 22 - INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES................................................
|
36
|
NOTE 23 - FINANCIAL INCOME .....................................................................................................................
|
36
|
NOTE 24 - FINANCIAL EXPENSES .................................................................................................................
|
37
|
NOTE 25 - TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ..................................................................................................
|
37
|
NOTE 26 - EARNINGS PER SHARE.................................................................................................................
|
39
|
NOTE 27 - RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES ...............................................................................................
|
40
|
NOTE 28 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT .................................
|
42
|
NOTE 29 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS.........................................................................................................
|
51
|
NOTE 30 - SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION ....................................................................
|
53
|
NOTE 31 - EVENTS AFTER BALANCE SHEET DATE .................................................................................
|
53
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)
ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2022, AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
|
|
|
Reviewed
|
Audited
|
|
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
Notes
|
2022
|
2021
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
4
|
14,956,187
|
16,014,589
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
|
-Due from related parties
|
27
|
506,183
|
269,306
|
-Due from third parties
|
8
|
33,285,596
|
23,142,238
|
Derivative instruments
|
7
|
98,736
|
16,094
|
Inventories
|
10
|
28,310,400
|
16,828,699
|
Prepaid expenses
|
16
|
2,033,744
|
648,799
|
Current income tax assets
|
17
|
500,631
|
415,431
|
Other current assets
|
19
|
4,080,797
|
2,259,652
|
Total current assets
|
|
83,772,274
|
59,594,808
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
Financial investments
|
5
|
23,549
|
10,531
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
|
-Due from third parties
|
8
|
44,302
|
45,865
|
Derivative instruments
|
7
|
-
|
19,157
|
Investments accounted for using the equity method
|
11
|
920,093
|
855,409
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
12
|
16,155,412
|
13,125,336
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
-Goodwill
|
|
3,520,194
|
2,844,448
|
-Other intangible assets
|
13
|
8,783,329
|
6,573,315
|
Prepaid expenses
|
16
|
138,196
|
186,057
|
Deferred tax assets
|
25
|
2,512,726
|
1,823,680
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
32,097,801
|
25,483,798
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
115,870,075
|
85,078,606
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
1
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)
ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2022, AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
|
|
|
Reviewed
|
Audited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
Notes
|
2022
|
2021
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
6
|
16,671,519
|
10,584,261
|
Short-term portion of long-term borrowings
|
6
|
13,691,996
|
2,459,839
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
|
-Due to related parties
|
27
|
3,622,605
|
1,592,704
|
-Due to third parties
|
8
|
26,594,820
|
18,076,327
|
Derivative instruments
|
7
|
186,278
|
245,292
|
Employee benefit obligations
|
18
|
1,246,515
|
775,090
|
Other payables
|
|
|
|
-Due to third parties
|
9
|
1,522,287
|
1,245,608
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
25
|
149,399
|
55,292
|
Provisions
|
|
|
|
-Other provisions
|
15
|
3,717,103
|
2,087,963
|
Other current liabilities
|
19
|
4,965,719
|
3,379,248
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
72,368,241
|
40,501,624
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
6
|
13,879,259
|
19,535,399
|
Provisions
|
|
|
|
-Provision for employee benefits
|
|
1,358,045
|
935,609
|
-Other provisions
|
15
|
564,245
|
439,072
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
25
|
1,967,857
|
1,528,994
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
19
|
1,356,097
|
1,082,693
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
19,125,503
|
23,521,767
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
91,493,744
|
64,023,391
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)
ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
|
|
|
Reviewed
|
Audited
|
|
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
Notes
|
2022
|
2021
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Paid-in capital
|
20
|
675,728
|
675,728
|
Adjustment to share capital
|
20
|
468,811
|
468,811
|
Treasury shares
|
20
|
(2,997,734)
|
(1,215,266)
|
Share premium/discount
|
|
889
|
889
|
Other accumulated comprehensive income and expense not to be
|
|
|
|
reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
Gains/ losses on revaluation and remeasurement
|
|
|
|
-Gain/loss arising from defined
|
|
|
|
benefit plans
|
|
(637,431)
|
(396,514)
|
-Revaluation/ remeasurement of intangible assets
|
|
6,900
|
6,900
|
-Other gains/ losses on revaluation and remeasurement
|
|
7,313
|
6,109
|
Other accumulated comprehensive income and expense to be
|
|
|
|
reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
Currency translation differences
|
|
16,733,318
|
11,381,483
|
Gains/ losses on hedge
|
|
|
|
-Gains/ losses on hedges of net investment
|
|
|
|
in foreign operations
|
|
(2,278,785)
|
(1,835,770)
|
-Gains/ losses on cash flow hedges
|
|
23,173
|
15,080
|
Balancing account for merger capital
|
|
14,507
|
14,507
|
Restricted reserves
|
20
|
3,700,091
|
1,771,002
|
Retained earnings
|
|
5,176,876
|
5,425,850
|
Net income for the period
|
|
1,424,174
|
3,064,674
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
|
22,317,830
|
19,383,483
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
2,058,501
|
1,671,732
|
Total equity
|
|
24,376,331
|
21,055,215
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
115,870,075
|
85,078,606
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
