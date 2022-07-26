Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCLK   TRAARCLK91H5

ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI

(ARCLK)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-07-24
67.05 TRY   +0.45%
07/21IFA 2022 : Keynote - Sustainability as a corporate philosophy
AQ
07/18Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
07/07Arçelik, parent company to Beko and Grundig, Named in Top Three Companies at Real Leaders Eco Innovation Awards for its world-first integrated FiberCatcher® technology washing machine
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 6 Month Financial Statements

07/26/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE INTERIM PERIOD

1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022

Sensitivity: Public

CONTENTS

PAGES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION.....................

1-3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS...................................

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME……………………………………………………………..5

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY……………………………………………………….6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS………………….……….7

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS…………8-53

NOTE 1 - GROUP'S ORGANISATION AND NATURE OF OPERATIONS ....................................................

8

NOTE 2 - BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ......................

10

NOTE 3 - SEGMENT REPORTING ...................................................................................................................

15

NOTE 4 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS.................................................................................................

17

NOTE 5 - FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS ...........................................................................................................

18

NOTE 6 - BORROWINGS ..................................................................................................................................

19

NOTE 7 - DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS ........................................................................................................

24

NOTE 8 - TRADE RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES.....................................................................................

25

NOTE 9 - OTHER PAYABLES ..........................................................................................................................

26

NOTE 10 - INVENTORIES.................................................................................................................................

26

NOTE 11 - INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD......................................

27

NOTE 12 - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ......................................................................................

28

NOTE 13 - OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS .....................................................................................................

29

NOTE 14 - COMMITMENTS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES .................................................

30

NOTE 15 - OTHER PROVISIONS .....................................................................................................................

31

NOTE 16 - PREPAID EXPENSES......................................................................................................................

31

NOTE 17 - CURRENT INCOME TAX ASSETS ...............................................................................................

31

NOTE 18 - EMPLOYEE BENEFIT OBLIGATIONS .........................................................................................

32

NOTE 19 - OTHER ASSETS AND LIABILITIES .............................................................................................

32

NOTE 20 - EQUITY ............................................................................................................................................

33

NOTE 21 - OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES ....................................

35

NOTE 22 - INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES................................................

36

NOTE 23 - FINANCIAL INCOME .....................................................................................................................

36

NOTE 24 - FINANCIAL EXPENSES .................................................................................................................

37

NOTE 25 - TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ..................................................................................................

37

NOTE 26 - EARNINGS PER SHARE.................................................................................................................

39

NOTE 27 - RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES ...............................................................................................

40

NOTE 28 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT .................................

42

NOTE 29 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS.........................................................................................................

51

NOTE 30 - SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION ....................................................................

53

NOTE 31 - EVENTS AFTER BALANCE SHEET DATE .................................................................................

53

Sensitivity: Public

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2022, AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

Reviewed

Audited

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

4

14,956,187

16,014,589

Trade receivables

-Due from related parties

27

506,183

269,306

-Due from third parties

8

33,285,596

23,142,238

Derivative instruments

7

98,736

16,094

Inventories

10

28,310,400

16,828,699

Prepaid expenses

16

2,033,744

648,799

Current income tax assets

17

500,631

415,431

Other current assets

19

4,080,797

2,259,652

Total current assets

83,772,274

59,594,808

Non-current assets:

Financial investments

5

23,549

10,531

Trade receivables

-Due from third parties

8

44,302

45,865

Derivative instruments

7

-

19,157

Investments accounted for using the equity method

11

920,093

855,409

Property, plant and equipment

12

16,155,412

13,125,336

Intangible assets

-Goodwill

3,520,194

2,844,448

-Other intangible assets

13

8,783,329

6,573,315

Prepaid expenses

16

138,196

186,057

Deferred tax assets

25

2,512,726

1,823,680

Total non-current assets

32,097,801

25,483,798

Total assets

115,870,075

85,078,606

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1

Sensitivity: Public

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2022, AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

Reviewed

Audited

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

6

16,671,519

10,584,261

Short-term portion of long-term borrowings

6

13,691,996

2,459,839

Trade payables

-Due to related parties

27

3,622,605

1,592,704

-Due to third parties

8

26,594,820

18,076,327

Derivative instruments

7

186,278

245,292

Employee benefit obligations

18

1,246,515

775,090

Other payables

-Due to third parties

9

1,522,287

1,245,608

Current income tax liabilities

25

149,399

55,292

Provisions

-Other provisions

15

3,717,103

2,087,963

Other current liabilities

19

4,965,719

3,379,248

Total current liabilities

72,368,241

40,501,624

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

6

13,879,259

19,535,399

Provisions

-Provision for employee benefits

1,358,045

935,609

-Other provisions

15

564,245

439,072

Deferred tax liabilities

25

1,967,857

1,528,994

Other non-current liabilities

19

1,356,097

1,082,693

Total non-current liabilities

19,125,503

23,521,767

Total liabilities

91,493,744

64,023,391

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Sensitivity: Public

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

Reviewed

Audited

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

EQUITY

Paid-in capital

20

675,728

675,728

Adjustment to share capital

20

468,811

468,811

Treasury shares

20

(2,997,734)

(1,215,266)

Share premium/discount

889

889

Other accumulated comprehensive income and expense not to be

reclassified to profit or loss

Gains/ losses on revaluation and remeasurement

-Gain/loss arising from defined

benefit plans

(637,431)

(396,514)

-Revaluation/ remeasurement of intangible assets

6,900

6,900

-Other gains/ losses on revaluation and remeasurement

7,313

6,109

Other accumulated comprehensive income and expense to be

reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

16,733,318

11,381,483

Gains/ losses on hedge

-Gains/ losses on hedges of net investment

in foreign operations

(2,278,785)

(1,835,770)

-Gains/ losses on cash flow hedges

23,173

15,080

Balancing account for merger capital

14,507

14,507

Restricted reserves

20

3,700,091

1,771,002

Retained earnings

5,176,876

5,425,850

Net income for the period

1,424,174

3,064,674

Equity holders of the parent

22,317,830

19,383,483

Non-controlling interest

2,058,501

1,671,732

Total equity

24,376,331

21,055,215

Total liabilities and equity

115,870,075

85,078,606

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Sensitivity: Public

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arcelik AS published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 17:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI
07/21IFA 2022 : Keynote - Sustainability as a corporate philosophy
AQ
07/18Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
07/07Arçelik, parent company to Beko and Grundig, Named in Top Three Companies at Real Leade..
AQ
06/28Whirlpool to Sell Russia Business to Arcelik
DJ
06/28Arçelik Anonim Sirketi entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Russian busin..
CI
06/08Arçelİk publishes its 14th sustainability report
AQ
04/29Arçelİk raises the bar with its garage innovation hub, targets leadership in the g..
AQ
04/22TRANSCRIPT : Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 22, 2022
CI
04/22ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI : 2022 Q1 Financial Results Presentation
PU
04/22ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI : 2022 3 Month Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 124 B 6 942 M 6 942 M
Net income 2022 4 600 M 258 M 258 M
Net Debt 2022 27 733 M 1 556 M 1 556 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 45 308 M 2 536 M 2 542 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 41 410
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI
Duration : Period :
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 67,05 TRY
Average target price 74,13 TRY
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hakan Hamdi Bulgurlu CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director
Özkan Çimen Director-Finance & Enterprise Risk
Rahmi Mustafa Koç Chairman
Naci Yekta Caymaz Director-Information Technologies
Nihat Bayiz Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI38.53%2 542
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-7.56%28 553
WHIRLPOOL-29.83%9 056
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-35.46%8 279
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.82.89%5 124
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-42.44%4 631