Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 9 Month Financial Statements
ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE INTERIM PERIOD
JANUARY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
CONTENTS
PAGES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION.....................
1-3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS...................................
4
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME……………………………………………………………..5
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY……………………………………………………….6
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS………………….……….7
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS…………8-54
NOTE 1 - GROUP'S ORGANISATION AND NATURE OF OPERATIONS ....................................................
8
NOTE 2 - BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ......................
10
NOTE 3 - BUSINESS COMBINATION .............................................................................................................
15
NOTE 4 - SEGMENT REPORTING ...................................................................................................................
16
NOTE 5 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS.................................................................................................
18
NOTE 6 - FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS ...........................................................................................................
19
NOTE 7 - BORROWINGS ..................................................................................................................................
20
NOTE 8 - DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS ........................................................................................................
25
NOTE 9 - TRADE RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES.....................................................................................
26
NOTE 10 - OTHER PAYABLES ........................................................................................................................
27
NOTE 11 - INVENTORIES.................................................................................................................................
27
NOTE 12 - INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD......................................
28
NOTE 13 - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ......................................................................................
29
NOTE 14 - OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS .....................................................................................................
30
NOTE 15 - COMMITMENTS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES .................................................
31
NOTE 16 - OTHER PROVISIONS .....................................................................................................................
32
NOTE 17 - PREPAID EXPENSES......................................................................................................................
32
NOTE 18 - CURRENT INCOME TAX ASSETS ...............................................................................................
32
NOTE 19 - EMPLOYEE BENEFIT OBLIGATIONS .........................................................................................
32
NOTE 20 - OTHER ASSETS AND LIABILITIES .............................................................................................
33
NOTE 21 - EQUITY ............................................................................................................................................
34
NOTE 22 - OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES ....................................
36
NOTE 23 - INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES................................................
37
NOTE 24 - FINANCIAL INCOME .....................................................................................................................
37
NOTE 25 - FINANCIAL EXPENSES .................................................................................................................
38
NOTE 26 - TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ..................................................................................................
38
NOTE 27 - EARNINGS PER SHARE.................................................................................................................
40
NOTE 28 - RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES ...............................................................................................
41
NOTE 29 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT .................................
43
NOTE 30 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS.........................................................................................................
52
NOTE 31 - SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION ....................................................................
54
NOTE 32 - EVENTS AFTER BALANCE SHEET DATE .................................................................................
54
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)
ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
Unaudited
Audited
September
December
Notes
30, 2022
31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
5
20,425,396
16,014,589
Trade receivables
|
-Due from related parties
|
|
|
-Due from third parties
|
|
|
Derivative instruments
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
Current income tax assets
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
Total current assets
91,161,186
59,594,808
Non-current assets:
Financial investments
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
-Due from third parties
|
|
|
Derivative instruments
|
|
|
Investments accounted for using the equity method
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
-Goodwill
|
3,701,898
2,844,448
-Other intangible assets
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
Total assets
|
128,640,529
85,078,606
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
1
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)
ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
Unaudited
Audited
September
December 31,
Notes
30, 2022
2021
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
Short-term portion of long-term borrowings
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
-Due to related parties
|
|
|
-Due to third parties
|
|
|
Derivative instruments
|
|
|
Employee benefit obligations
|
|
|
Other payables
|
-Due to third parties
|
|
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
|
|
Provisions
|
-Other provisions
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
78,845,201
40,501,624
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
Provisions
|
-Provision for employee benefits
|
1,467,038
935,609
-Other provisions
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
24,626,693
23,521,767
Total liabilities
|
103,471,894
64,023,391
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)
ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
Unaudited
Audited
September
December
Notes
30, 2022
31, 2021
EQUITY
|
Paid-in capital
|
|
|
Adjustment to share capital
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
|
Share premium/discount
|
889
889
Other accumulated comprehensive income and expense not to be
|
reclassified to profit or loss
|
Gains/ losses on revaluation and remeasurement
|
-Gain/loss arising from defined
|
benefit plans
|
(718,711)
(396,514)
-Revaluation/ remeasurement of intangible assets
|
6,900
6,900
- Other gains/ losses on revaluation and remeasurement
|
11,894
6,109
Other accumulated comprehensive income and expense to be
|
reclassified to profit or loss
|
Currency translation differences
|
17,766,670
11,381,483
Gains/ losses on hedge
|
-Gains/ losses on hedges of net investment
|
in foreign operations
|
(2,630,561)
(1,835,770)
-Gains/ losses on cash flow hedges
|
(7,442)
15,080
Balancing account for merger capital
|
14,507
14,507
Restricted reserves
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
5,076,450
5,425,850
Net income for the period
|
1,759,931
3,064,674
Equity holders of the parent
|
23,127,423
19,383,483
Non-controlling interest
|
2,041,212
1,671,732
Total equity
|
25,168,635
21,055,215
Total liabilities and equity
|
128,640,529
85,078,606
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
All news about ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI
Analyst Recommendations on ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI
Sales 2022
132 B
Net income 2022
3 949 M
Net Debt 2022
31 751 M
P/E ratio 2022
Yield 2022
Capitalization
48 517 M
EV / Sales 2022
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees
Free-Float
Chart ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
