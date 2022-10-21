Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 9 Month Financial Statements

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

Unaudited Audited September December Notes 30, 2022 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 5 20,425,396 16,014,589 Trade receivables -Due from related parties 28 591,558 269,306 -Due from third parties 9 33,476,323 23,142,238 Derivative instruments 8 63,145 16,094 Inventories 11 31,948,790 16,828,699 Prepaid expenses 17 1,152,374 648,799 Current income tax assets 18 539,344 415,431 Other current assets 20 2,964,256 2,259,652 Total current assets 91,161,186 59,594,808 Non-current assets: Financial investments 6 30,328 10,531 Trade receivables -Due from third parties 9 37,588 45,865 Derivative instruments 8 - 19,157 Investments accounted for using the equity method 12 928,886 855,409 Property, plant and equipment 13 19,884,651 13,125,336 Intangible assets -Goodwill 3,701,898 2,844,448 -Other intangible assets 14 9,172,728 6,573,315 Prepaid expenses 17 263,366 186,057 Deferred tax assets 26 3,459,898 1,823,680 Total non-current assets 37,479,343 25,483,798 Total assets 128,640,529 85,078,606

