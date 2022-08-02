Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCLK   TRAARCLK91H5

ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI

(ARCLK)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-07-31
65.45 TRY   +0.85%
02:50aARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI : 2022 Fact Sheet
PU
07/26ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI : 2022 Q2 Financial Results Presentation
PU
07/26ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI : 2022 6 Month Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Fact Sheet

08/02/2022 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FACT SHEET

SHAREHOLDERS

25%

57%

18%

Koc Group

Burla Group

Free Float

CONTACTS

Özkan Çimen

CFO

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Arcelik A.S., Turkey's leading household appliance manufacturer, is engaged in the production and marketing of consumer durable goods, consumer electronics, small home appliances and kitchen accessories as well as in the provision of after-sales services. With 28 factories in 9 countries (Turkey, China, Romania, Russia, S.Africa, Thailand, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh), marketing & sales organizations in 48 countries and more than 40,000 employees, Arcelik provides goods and services in more than 150 countries.

Quick facts:

• Market leader in Turkey MDA6 market

Largest sales and after-sales service network in

Turkey with c.3.000 exclusive dealers and around

600 service points

Third largest home appliance company in EMEA

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

TL mn

2Q22

2Q21

Δ%

6M22

6M21

%

Revenue

32,305

14,534

122

60,469

27,518

120

EBITDA

2,424

1,427

70

5,418

3,317

63

EBITDA Margin %

7.5

9.8

9.0

12.1

EBIT

1,602

1,047

53

3,884

2,591

50

EBIT Margin %

5.0

7.2

6.4

9.4

Profit before tax

304

584

(48)

1,755

1,878

(7)

Net Profit

340

541

(37)

1,564

1,641

(5)

Net Profit Margin %

1.1

3.7

2.6

6.0

Sales (TL mn)

Beko Market Share (Europe 24 countries)

68.184 10%

40.872

8%

31.942

6%

16.096 20.841 26.904

4%

2%

0%

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

16

17

18

19

20

21

+90 212 314 3434

Öktem Söylemez

IR Lead

+90 212 705 9681

500

450 Arçelik

  1. BIST 100

50

Jan-20

Apr-20

Jul-20

Oct-20

Jan-21

• Beko, leading brand in Europe*, UK, France*

• Leading appliance company in Romania, S.Africa

and Pakistan

• Company manufactures solely using proprietary

technology

• The only Turkish company repeatedly on the top 200

PCT applicants list of WIPO within the last 5 years

* In free-standing segment in Europe and France

SHARE INFO

# of shares (mn)

675.73

Shares in the Float (mn)

169.96

Foreign Ownership

27%

30.06.2022

Last Dividend (TL mn)

1,500

21-Apr

21-Jul

21-Oct

22-Jan

22-Apr

22-Jul

(2021)

48,990

Market Cap (TL mn)

30.06.2022

Sales Breakdown by Segment (2021)

14%

White

goods 8%

CE

Other

78%

TL mn

Current Assets

Non-current Assets

Total Assets

Current Liabilities

Non-Current Liabilities

Equity

Total Liabilites

Net Debt

Net Debt/Equity

Working Capital

Working Capital/ Sales %

Total Liabilities/Total Assets

Sales Breakdown by Region (2021)

Turkey

W. Europe

12%

CIS & E. Europe

3%2%

31%

2%

Africa

5%

M. East

Pakistan

14%

Bangladesh

30%

Other

6M22

2021

83,772

59,595

32,098

25,484

115,870

85,079

72,368

40,502

19,126

23,522

24,376

21,055

115,870

85,079

29,287

16,565

1.20

0.79

28,594

17,964

28.3

26.3

0.79

0.75

Disclaimer

Arcelik AS published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI
02:50aARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI : 2022 Fact Sheet
PU
07/26ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI : 2022 Q2 Financial Results Presentation
PU
07/26ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI : 2022 6 Month Financial Statements
PU
07/26TRANSCRIPT : Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
07/26Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
07/21IFA 2022 : Keynote - Sustainability as a corporate philosophy
AQ
07/18Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
07/07Arçelik, parent company to Beko and Grundig, Named in Top Three Companies at Real Leade..
AQ
06/28Whirlpool to Sell Russia Business to Arcelik
DJ
06/28Arçelik Anonim Sirketi entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Russian busin..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 132 B 7 351 M 7 351 M
Net income 2022 4 324 M 241 M 241 M
Net Debt 2022 30 611 M 1 708 M 1 708 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 44 226 M 2 467 M 2 467 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 41 969
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI
Duration : Period :
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 65,45 TRY
Average target price 73,60 TRY
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hakan Hamdi Bulgurlu CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director
Özkan Çimen Director-Finance & Enterprise Risk
Rahmi Mustafa Koç Chairman
Naci Yekta Caymaz Director-Information Technologies
Nihat Bayiz Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI35.23%2 467
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-10.86%27 771
WHIRLPOOL-25.18%9 423
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-37.73%7 869
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.82.04%5 102
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-43.88%4 523