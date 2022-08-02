Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Fact Sheet

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Arcelik A.S., Turkey's leading household appliance manufacturer, is engaged in the production and marketing of consumer durable goods, consumer electronics, small home appliances and kitchen accessories as well as in the provision of after-sales services. With 28 factories in 9 countries (Turkey, China, Romania, Russia, S.Africa, Thailand, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh), marketing & sales organizations in 48 countries and more than 40,000 employees, Arcelik provides goods and services in more than 150 countries.

Quick facts: