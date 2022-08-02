Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Fact Sheet

Arcelik A.S., Turkey's leading household appliance manufacturer, is engaged in the production and marketing of consumer durable goods, consumer electronics, small home appliances and kitchen accessories as well as in the provision of after-sales services. With 28 factories in 9 countries (Turkey, China, Romania, Russia, S.Africa, Thailand, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh), marketing & sales organizations in 48 countries and more than 40,000 employees, Arcelik provides goods and services in more than 150 countries.
Quick facts:
• Market leader in Turkey MDA6 market
•
Largest sales and after-sales service network in
Turkey with c.3.000 exclusive dealers and around
600 service points
•
Third largest home appliance company in EMEA
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
TL mn
2Q22
2Q21
Δ%
6M22
6M21
%
Revenue
32,305
14,534
122
60,469
27,518
120
EBITDA
2,424
1,427
70
5,418
3,317
63
EBITDA Margin %
7.5
9.8
9.0
12.1
EBIT
1,602
1,047
53
3,884
2,591
50
EBIT Margin %
5.0
7.2
6.4
9.4
Profit before tax
304
584
(48)
1,755
1,878
(7)
Net Profit
340
541
(37)
1,564
1,641
(5)
Net Profit Margin %
1.1
3.7
2.6
6.0
Sales (TL mn)
Beko Market Share (Europe 24 countries)
68.184 10%
40.872
8%
31.942
6%
16.096 20.84126.904
4%
2%
0%
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
16
17
18
19
20
21
• Beko, leading brand in Europe*, UK, France*
• Leading appliance company in Romania, S.Africa
and Pakistan
• Company manufactures solely using proprietary
technology
• The only Turkish company repeatedly on the top 200
PCT applicants list of WIPO within the last 5 years