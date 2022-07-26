Log in
    ARCLK   TRAARCLK91H5

ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI

(ARCLK)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-07-24
67.05 TRY   +0.45%
07/21IFA 2022 : Keynote - Sustainability as a corporate philosophy
AQ
07/18Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
07/07Arçelik, parent company to Beko and Grundig, Named in Top Three Companies at Real Leaders Eco Innovation Awards for its world-first integrated FiberCatcher® technology washing machine
AQ
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Q2 Financial Results Presentation

07/26/2022
2Q22 Financial Results

2Q22

HIGHLIGHTS

TRY32.3bn

Revenue

7.5%

EBITDA Margin

24.8% OPEX / Sales

28.3%

NWC / Sales

3.15x

Leverage

Revenue growth remained resilient in 2Q22 while cost inflation, driven by everlasting global challenges, was reflected on margins..

Robust revenue growth of 122% y/y & 15% q/q, the organic growth was 90% y/y.

Strong sell-out but weak sell-in in Turkey continued in 2Q22 while consumer demand in both West & East Europe was falling.

Increased costs impacting gross and operating margin, resulted in 232 bps of yearly & 312 bps of quarterly EBITDA margin contraction.

Net Working Capital/Sales was 28.3%.

Leverage was 3.15x. Excluding the impact of share buyback as of June, 2022 (0.32x impact) and annualizing EBITDA & cash contribution of acquisitions (0.13x impact), the leverage would be 2.70x.

2

Key Factors Sales / Margins

2Q22

Financial Results

REVENUE GROWTH

122%

Price increases on both quarterly & yearly basis

TRY depreciation on both quarterly & yearly basis

Inorganic growth on a yearly basis

4,665*

4,260*

23,904

27,640

14,534

TRYmn

2Q21

1Q22

2Q22

GROSS MARGIN

29.6%

Higher raw material prices coupled with further depreciated TRY

Lower capacity utilization on both quarterly & yearly basis

Weakened EUR against USD

30.2% 30.8% 29.6%

2Q211Q222Q22

EBITDA MARGIN

7.5%

Declining gross margin

Higher OPEX/Sales on both quarterly & yearly basis, mainly due to logistic and marketing & sales expenses

9.8% 10.6%

7.5%

2Q211Q222Q22

*Total inorganic net sales contribution.

3

Operational Performance

2Q22 Financial Results

Solid revenue growth maintained in Turkey through pricing

2Q22

Financial Results

High base and inflation leading to contraction in MDA6 market

MDA6*

Turkey Revenue Growth

ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)

TURKEY y/y growth (%)

23% 16%

(15%) (7%)

2Q212Q22

AIR CONDITIONER*

103%

16%

9,737

8,379

4,789

TRYmn

Strong price increases on y/y & q/q Unit growth in A/C y/y & q/q Unit contraction in MDA6 (sell-in)

ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)

TURKEY y/y growth (%)

57%

7%

(5%)

37%

2Q21

1Q22

2Q22

Turkey Share in Total Revenue

2Q22

Inorganic international growth

2Q212Q22

TELEVISION**

ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)

TURKEY y/y growth (%)

2%

30%

33%

2Q21

(1%)

(18%)

(6%)

5M215M22

*MDA6 and A/C data (sell-in, in unit terms) is based on WGMA for 2Q22 period.

5

**TV market reflects the data of a retail panel market for 5M22 period in unit terms on a cumulative basis.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arcelik AS published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 17:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
