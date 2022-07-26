Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Q2 Financial Results Presentation

Revenue growth remained resilient in 2Q22 while cost inflation, driven by everlasting global challenges, was reflected on margins..

Robust revenue growth of 122% y/y & 15% q/q, the organic growth was 90% y/y.

Strong sell-out but weak sell-in in Turkey continued in 2Q22 while consumer demand in both West & East Europe was falling.

Increased costs impacting gross and operating margin, resulted in 232 bps of yearly & 312 bps of quarterly EBITDA margin contraction.

Net Working Capital/Sales was 28.3%.

Leverage was 3.15x. Excluding the impact of share buyback as of June, 2022 (0.32x impact) and annualizing EBITDA & cash contribution of acquisitions (0.13x impact), the leverage would be 2.70x.