Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Q2 Financial Results Presentation
2Q22
HIGHLIGHTS
TRY32.3bn
Revenue
7.5%
EBITDA Margin
24.8% OPEX / Sales
28.3%
NWC / Sales
3.15x
Leverage
Revenue growth remained resilient in 2Q22 while cost inflation, driven by everlasting global challenges, was reflected on margins..
Robust revenue growth of 122% y/y & 15% q/q, the organic growth was 90% y/y.
Strong sell-out but weak sell-in in Turkey continued in 2Q22 while consumer demand in both West & East Europe was falling.
Increased costs impacting gross and operating margin, resulted in 232 bps of yearly & 312 bps of quarterly EBITDA margin contraction.
Net Working Capital/Sales was 28.3%.
Leverage was 3.15x. Excluding the impact of share buyback as of June, 2022 (0.32x impact) and annualizing EBITDA & cash contribution of acquisitions (0.13x impact), the leverage would be 2.70x.
Key Factors Sales / Margins
2Q22
Financial Results
REVENUE GROWTH
122%
Price increases on both quarterly & yearly basis
TRY depreciation on both quarterly & yearly basis
Inorganic growth on a yearly basis
4,665*
23,904
27,640
14,534
TRYmn
2Q21
1Q22
2Q22
GROSS MARGIN
29.6%
Higher raw material prices coupled with further depreciated TRY
Lower capacity utilization on both quarterly & yearly basis
Weakened EUR against USD
30.2% 30.8% 29.6%
2Q211Q222Q22
EBITDA MARGIN
7.5%
Declining gross margin
Higher OPEX/Sales on both quarterly & yearly basis, mainly due to logistic and marketing & sales expenses
9.8% 10.6%
7.5%
2Q211Q222Q22
*Total inorganic net sales contribution.
Operational Performance
2Q22 Financial Results
Solid revenue growth maintained in Turkey through pricing
2Q22
Financial Results
High base and inflation leading to contraction in MDA6 market
ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)
TURKEY y/y growth (%)
23% 16%
(15%) (7%)
2Q212Q22
AIR CONDITIONER*
103%
16%
9,737
8,379
4,789
TRYmn
Strong price increases on y/y & q/q Unit growth in A/C y/y & q/q Unit contraction in MDA6 (sell-in)
ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)
TURKEY y/y growth (%)
57%
7%
(5%)
Turkey Share in Total Revenue
2Q22
Inorganic international growth
2Q212Q22
TELEVISION**
ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)
TURKEY y/y growth (%)
2%
*MDA6 and A/C data (sell-in, in unit terms) is based on WGMA for 2Q22 period.
**TV market reflects the data of a retail panel market for 5M22 period in unit terms on a cumulative basis.
