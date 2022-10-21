Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCLK   TRAARCLK91H5

ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI

(ARCLK)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-19
71.80 TRY   -0.76%
11:50aArçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Q3 Financial Results Presentation
PU
11:50aArçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 9 Month Financial Statements
PU
10/11Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Q3 Financial Results Presentation

10/21/2022 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3Q22 Financial Results

October 21, 2022

3Q22

HIGHLIGHTS

TRY34.3bn

Revenue

8.7%

EBITDA Margin

22.8%

OPEX / Sales

26.3%

NWC / Sales

2.68x Leverage

Steady solid revenue growth on y/y while the cost pressure were persistent.. Diminishing costs on q/q resulted in slightly better operating margins..

Robust revenue growth of 89% y/y driven by price increases & TRY depreciation. On a quarterly basis, the revenue growth was 6%.

Sell-out and sell-in were weak in Turkey, while contraction in consumer demand accelerated in both West & East Europe.

Improved OPEX/Sales ratio resulted in 125 bps EBITDA margin expansion, despite having contracted gross margin on a quarterly basis mainly as a result of further declining EURUSD parity.

Net Working Capital/Sales was 26.3% thanks to strong collection.

Leverage was 2.68x, down by 0.47x compared to 2Q22 thanks to cash generation in the quarter. Excluding the impact of share buyback as of September, 2022 (0.29x impact), the leverage would be 2.38x.

Beko captured the market leadership position in Europe in 8M22 with an increased market share.

2

Key Factors Sales / Margins

3Q22

Financial Results

REVENUE GROWTH

GROSS MARGIN

EBITDA MARGIN

89%

28.8%

8.7%

Price increases on both quarterly & yearly basis

Further weakened EUR against USD

Lower marketing & logistics expenses on a quarterly basis

TRY depreciation on both quarterly & yearly basis

Minimum wage increase within the quarter

Higher logistic expenses on a yearly basis

Weaker demand on both quarterly & yearly basis

Increased energy costs

Eased raw material prices on a quarterly basis

28.2%

29.6%

28.8%

32,305

34,255

9.8%

8.7%

7.4%

18,148

TRYmn

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

3

Operational Performance

3Q22 Financial Results

Strong revenue growth maintained in Turkey through pricing

3Q22

Financial Results

Consumer demand dropped in July & August

MDA6*

Turkey Revenue Growth

ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)

88%

TURKEY y/y growth (%)

4%

Price increases on y/y & q/q

17%

12%

9,737

10,128

Unit contraction in MDA6 (sell-in) y/y

(6%)

(10%)

5,401

8M21

8M22

AIR CONDITIONER*

TRYmn

ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

TURKEY y/y growth (%)

22%

25%

11% 8%

Turkey Share in Total Revenue

3Q22

8M21

8M22

TELEVISION**

30%

30%

ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)

TURKEY y/y growth (%)

3Q21

(7%)(5%)(4%)

(23%)

8M218M22

*MDA6 and A/C data (sell-in, in unit terms) is based on WGMA for 8M22 period on a cumulative basis.

5

**TV market reflects the data of a retail panel market for 8M22 period in unit terms on a cumulative basis.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arcelik AS published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 15:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI
11:50aArçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Q3 Financial Results Presentation
PU
11:50aArçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 9 Month Financial Statements
PU
10/11Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
09/15Arçelik Pazarlama A.S announced that it expects to receive TRY 1 billion in funding fro..
CI
09/03Arçelik Responds to Earth's Crisis Call in IFA Keynote with Urgent Appeal for Climate A..
AQ
08/31Ifa 2022 : Ready, Steady, Show - The world's top tech brands and retailers return to Berli..
AQ
08/26Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
08/26Factbox-Turkish firms holding, buying Russian assets after U.S. warning
RE
08/15Richer People, Poorer Planet : Arçelik calls for greater efficiency at IFA 2022 with the l..
AQ
08/02Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Fact Sheet
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 132 B 7 116 M 7 116 M
Net income 2022 3 949 M 212 M 212 M
Net Debt 2022 31 751 M 1 708 M 1 708 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 48 517 M 2 610 M 2 610 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 41 969
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI
Duration : Period :
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 71,80 TRY
Average target price 76,79 TRY
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hakan Hamdi Bulgurlu CEO, GM & Non-Independent Executive Director
Özkan Çimen Director-Finance & Enterprise Risk
Rahmi Mustafa Koç Chairman
Naci Yekta Caymaz Director-Information Technologies
Nihat Bayiz Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI48.35%2 610
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-17.20%23 936
WHIRLPOOL-44.03%7 159
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-55.38%5 357
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.93.46%5 072
RINNAI CORPORATION-3.28%3 301