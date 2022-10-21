Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Q3 Financial Results Presentation

Steady solid revenue growth on y/y while the cost pressure were persistent.. Diminishing costs on q/q resulted in slightly better operating margins..

Robust revenue growth of 89% y/y driven by price increases & TRY depreciation. On a quarterly basis, the revenue growth was 6%.

Sell-out and sell-in were weak in Turkey, while contraction in consumer demand accelerated in both West & East Europe.

Improved OPEX/Sales ratio resulted in 125 bps EBITDA margin expansion, despite having contracted gross margin on a quarterly basis mainly as a result of further declining EURUSD parity.

Net Working Capital/Sales was 26.3% thanks to strong collection.

Leverage was 2.68x, down by 0.47x compared to 2Q22 thanks to cash generation in the quarter. Excluding the impact of share buyback as of September, 2022 (0.29x impact), the leverage would be 2.38x.

Beko captured the market leadership position in Europe in 8M22 with an increased market share.