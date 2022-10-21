|
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Q3 Financial Results Presentation
3Q22
HIGHLIGHTS
TRY34.3bn
Revenue
8.7%
EBITDA Margin
22.8%
OPEX / Sales
26.3%
NWC / Sales
2.68x Leverage
Steady solid revenue growth on y/y while the cost pressure were persistent.. Diminishing costs on q/q resulted in slightly better operating margins..
Robust revenue growth of 89% y/y driven by price increases & TRY depreciation. On a quarterly basis, the revenue growth was 6%.
Sell-out and sell-in were weak in Turkey, while contraction in consumer demand accelerated in both West & East Europe.
Improved OPEX/Sales ratio resulted in 125 bps EBITDA margin expansion, despite having contracted gross margin on a quarterly basis mainly as a result of further declining EURUSD parity.
Net Working Capital/Sales was 26.3% thanks to strong collection.
Leverage was 2.68x, down by 0.47x compared to 2Q22 thanks to cash generation in the quarter. Excluding the impact of share buyback as of September, 2022 (0.29x impact), the leverage would be 2.38x.
Beko captured the market leadership position in Europe in 8M22 with an increased market share.
|
Key Factors Sales / Margins
|
3Q22
|
Financial Results
|
|
|
|
REVENUE GROWTH
|
GROSS MARGIN
|
EBITDA MARGIN
|
89%
|
28.8%
|
8.7%
|
Price increases on both quarterly & yearly basis
|
Further weakened EUR against USD
|
Lower marketing & logistics expenses on a quarterly basis
|
TRY depreciation on both quarterly & yearly basis
|
Minimum wage increase within the quarter
|
Higher logistic expenses on a yearly basis
|
Weaker demand on both quarterly & yearly basis
|
Increased energy costs
|
|
|
Eased raw material prices on a quarterly basis
|
|
|
|
|
28.2%
|
29.6%
|
28.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,305
|
34,255
|
|
|
|
9.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRYmn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q21
|
2Q22
|
3Q22
|
3Q21
|
2Q22
|
3Q22
|
3Q21
|
2Q22
|
3Q22
3
Operational Performance
3Q22 Financial Results
|
Strong revenue growth maintained in Turkey through pricing
|
3Q22
|
Financial Results
|
Consumer demand dropped in July & August
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MDA6*
|
|
|
Turkey Revenue Growth
|
ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)
|
|
|
88%
|
|
|
TURKEY y/y growth (%)
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price increases on y/y & q/q
|
17%
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,737
|
10,128
|
Unit contraction in MDA6 (sell-in) y/y
|
|
|
|
(6%)
|
|
|
|
(10%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,401
|
|
|
|
8M21
|
8M22
|
|
|
|
AIR CONDITIONER*
|
TRYmn
|
|
|
|
ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)
|
|
3Q21
|
2Q22
|
3Q22
|
TURKEY y/y growth (%)
|
22%
|
25%
|
11% 8%
|
|
|
Turkey Share in Total Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8M21
|
8M22
|
|
|
|
TELEVISION**
|
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
|
ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURKEY y/y growth (%)
|
|
|
|
|
3Q21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7%)(5%)(4%)
(23%)
8M218M22
|
*MDA6 and A/C data (sell-in, in unit terms) is based on WGMA for 8M22 period on a cumulative basis.
|
5
|
**TV market reflects the data of a retail panel market for 8M22 period in unit terms on a cumulative basis.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
