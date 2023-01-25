Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Q4 Financial Results Presentation

Solid revenue growth momentum on track as further eased material costs contributed margin expansion..

Robust revenue growth of 74% y/y driven by price increases, higher units sold in Turkey and TRY depreciation. Organically, annual growth was 67%. On a quarterly basis, the revenue growth was 14% while organic growth were stood at 11%.

Sell-out and sell-in were positive in Turkey mainly thanks to pull forward demand, while contraction in consumer demand continued in both West & East Europe.

Eased costs, price increases and further improved OPEX/Sales ratio resulted in 42 bps q/q EBITDA margin expansion.

Net Working Capital/Sales was 21.0% thanks to decreasing inventories and strong collection.

Leverage was 2.26x, down by 0.42x compared to 3Q22 thanks to strong cash generation in the quarter.

A new business partnership with Whirlpool in Europe and acquisition of Whirlpool's MENA subsidiaries has been announced.