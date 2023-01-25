Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 Q4 Financial Results Presentation

Solid revenue growth momentum on track as further eased material costs contributed margin expansion..
Robust revenue growth of 74% y/y driven by price increases, higher units sold in Turkey and TRY depreciation. Organically, annual growth was 67%. On a quarterly basis, the revenue growth was 14% while organic growth were stood at 11%.
Sell-out and sell-in were positive in Turkey mainly thanks to pull forward demand, while contraction in consumer demand continued in both West & East Europe.
Eased costs, price increases and further improved OPEX/Sales ratio resulted in 42 bps q/q EBITDA margin expansion.
Net Working Capital/Sales was 21.0% thanks to decreasing inventories and strong collection.
Leverage was 2.26x, down by 0.42x compared to 3Q22 thanks to strong cash generation in the quarter.
A new business partnership with Whirlpool in Europe and acquisition of Whirlpool's MENA subsidiaries has been announced.
Overview of recent corporate actions;
4Q22
Financial Results
Beko Europe & acquisition of Whirlpool's MENA subsidiaries
75%*
The NEWCO
25%*
Stake
'Beko Europe'
Stake
•
A new company (NEWCO) named 'Beko Europe' has been established.
• 24 million annual production capacity in total for European business.
•
Arçelik will have the control of the NEWCO and fully consolidate.
25 European Subsidiaries / Country Offices
~ 6,000 Employees
2 Factories in Romania
Brands to be owned by the NEWCO;
Grundig, Arctic, Elektrabregenz, Flavel and Leisure
Brands to be licensed to the NEWCO; Beko, Altus, Blomberg
38 European Subsidiaries / Country Offices
~ 14,400 Employees
14 Factories in Italy, Poland, Slovakia and
The UK
Brands to be owned by the NEWCO;
Hotpoint, Indesit, Bauknecht, Privileg and Ignis
Brands to be licensed to the NEWCO; Whirlpool
• Around EUR6bn and EUR4.3bn combined revenues as of FY21 and 9M22,
respectively.
• Over EUR200mn cost synergies expected from footprint optimization,
procurement and logistics.
• Apart from the NEWCO for European business, Arçelik will acquire
Whirlpool's MENA subsidiaries at an EV amount of EUR20mn subject to
net working capital and net debt adjustment at closing date.
• Around EUR182mn revenue of Whirlpool's MENA subsidiaries, as of FY21.
• Conditions: Subject to approval from regulatory authorities
• Expected closing: Second half of 2023.
*The final ownership ratio will be determined by taking into account the EBITDA and net fixed asset value in the FY22
financials and based on net debt and net working capital after the closing financial statements are prepared.
Key Factors Sales / Margins
4Q22
Financial Results
REVENUE GROWTH
74%*
Price increases on both quarterly & yearly basis
Significant TRY depreciation on a yearly basis Increased unit sales in Turkey on a yearly basis
39,192
34,255
22,519
TRYmn
4Q21
3Q22
4Q22
GROSS MARGIN
29.0%
Eased raw material costs
Appreciated EUR against USD
Lower capacity utilisation on both quarterly & yearly basis
28.8% 28.8% 29.0%
4Q21 3Q22 4Q22
EBITDA MARGIN
9.1%
Lower OPEX/Sales on a quarterly basis thanks to lower marketing and logistics expenses
9.4%
8.7%
9.1%
4Q21 3Q22 4Q22
*Includes inorganic revenue contribution of Indesit International JSC and Whirlpool RUS LLC acquisition. Organically, annual and quarterly revenue growth was 67% and 11% in 4Q22, respectively.
Operational Performance
4Q22 Financial Results
