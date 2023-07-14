ABOUT THIS REPORT

About the Concept of this Report

In 2019, we started to tell our sustainability story visually, rather than simply documenting numbers, declaring: 'This is Not a Report'. Inspired by the UN's 'Decade for Action' agenda, in 2020 we called on our stakeholders to take action on environmental, social and governance challenges: 'Act Together Now'. Last year, we highlighted examples of how when each of us take action, we can create a positive impact on the world, with the rallying cry: 'Lead the Change, Shape the Future'.

This year, to mark the 15th year of our sustainability journey, we continued telling that story under the banner: 'Inspire Sustainable Lives in Every Home'. The sustainable solutions that make our homes work, affect the future of our planet, which is itself home to all living things, ourselves included. As a brand committed to improving everyday lives and upholding our commitments to sustainability, we put your home at the heart of our mission, as 'home' has a special meaning to all of us.

In line with our vision and goals, we prepare our reports with three themes that we have determined will create value worldwide by integrating our strategic priorities and material issues. First, we stay In Touch with Our Planet to reduce our footprint and help conserve vital resources. Second, we stay In Touch with Human Needs to improve people's lives and support society in their needs. Third,

we stay In Touch with Business to be a progressive global citizen and make sustainability a part of the way our employees do business.