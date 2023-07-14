Inspire

Sustainable

Lives in

Every

Home.

2022 Sustainability Report

Introduction

Strategic Approach

In Touch

In Touch

In Touch

Annexes

to Sustainability

with Our Planet

with Human Needs

with Business

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

IN TOUCH WITH OUR PLANET

ANNEXES

3

About this Report

44

Climate Change and Decarbonization

185

Annex 1. Scope of the Report

5

CEO's Letter

52

Water Management

187

Annex 2. Assurance Reports

7

Employee Foreword

56

Waste Management

196

Annex 3. UNGC & WEPs Disclosures

8

Arçelik at a Glance

57

Environmental Management

197

Annex 4. Environmental Performance Indicators

9

Global Operations

59

Chemicals Management

203

Annex 5. Selected Memberships And Arçelik's

10

2022 Highlights

61

Biodiversity

Contributions

12

Awards and Recognitions

63

Product Stewardship

208

Annex 6.1. Social Performance Indicators

14

Global Partnerships and Engagement

81

Green Financing

219

Annex 6.2. Occupational Health and Safety

Indicators for Employees

221

Annex 7. Spending on Corporate Citizenship

STRATEGIC APPROACH TO SUSTAINABILITY

IN TOUCH WITH HUMAN NEEDS

222

Annex 8. Management Systems

223

Annex 9. SASB Disclosure

17

Corporate Governance

84

Corporate Citizenship

224

Annex 10. SCM Index

25

Value Chain

85

Supporting Society with Equal Opportunities

230

Annex 11.1. TCFD

26

Business Model for Value Creation

and Inclusion

241

Annex 11.2. TCFD Index

27

Stakeholder Engagement Mapping

94

Corporate Volunteerism

242

Annex 11.3. Board Table

30

Materiality Analysis

98

Community Development and Partnerships

243

Annex 11.4. Other ESG-Related Risks &

38

Sustainability Targets

100

Products that Create Social Value

Opportunities

41

Contribution to the UN Sustainable

250

Annex 12. Corporate Governance Table

Development Goals

253

Annex 13. EU Taxonomy Report

IN TOUCH WITH BUSINESS

258

Annex 14. Contribution to the Sustainable

Development Goals

103

Sustainable Economic Growth

262

Annex 15. GRI Content Index

105

Business Ethics and Transparency

111

Future Fit Culture, Talent & Organizational

Management

135

Employee Health and Safety

138

R&D, Innovation and Digital Transformation

157

Customer and Consumer Experience

167

Sustainable Supply Chain Management

2

WWW.ARCELIKGLOBAL.COM

ARÇELİK SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

Introduction

Strategic Approach

In Touch

In Touch

In Touch

Annexes

to Sustainability

with Our Planet

with Human Needs

with Business

ABOUT THIS REPORT

This year, we are pleased to share our 15th Sustainability Report. At Arçelik, our company strategy is based on sustainable growth and value creation. We carry out our operations as part of our business model that is integrated with this strategy and short, medium and long-term goals. In this Report, we explain how we have achieved and will achieve the goals we have set with a business approach that is focused on sustainability and the values we create for our stakeholders. At Arçelik, we are aware of our responsibilities towards the planet, people and the business world. We demonstrate our commitment to these 3 pillars and share our progress in our sustainability journey each year with our stakeholders through our sustainability reports.

January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022; and, in this context, social and environmental indicators stated in the report correspond to more than 75% of our revenue, business operations or full- time equivalent (FTEs) employees.

As a member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), Arçelik's Sustainability Reports have been evaluated and scored by Reporting Matters since 2020. Improvements were made in this year's report in line with the feedback received for the 2021 Report. As a Koç Group company, Arçelik reflects Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics (SCM) in its reporting to investors and other stakeholders, as Koç Holding is a signatory to the Stakeholder Capitalism

ALIGNING OUR DISCLOSURES WITH REPORTING

STANDARDS AND FRAMEWORKS

This report demonstrates Arçelik's alignment with the goals and principles of the following international frameworks:

United Nations

UN Sustainable

Women's Empowerment

Global Compact

Development Goals

Principles (WEPs)

(UNGC)

(SDGs)

This report has been prepared in accordance with;

Our 2022 Sustainability Report includes our sustainability strategy, targets, and progress in environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas and

as well as our highlighted financial performance. Unless otherwise stated, the information and data included in our report were prepared within the scope of our operations carried out between

Metrics (SCM).

The assurance statements we have received as a result of the audits carried out in accordance with recognized international standards on the selected indicators are included in the Annex 2 section of our Report.

The International Integrated Reporting Framework (IIRC)

The standards set by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)

The report is written in accordance with the GRI Standards.

As a signatory of TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures), comprehensive risk and opportunity analysis for climate-related financial disclosures also take place in this report

WWW.ARCELIKGLOBAL.COM

GRI2-6

ARÇELİK SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

3

Introduction

Strategic Approach

In Touch

to Sustainability

with Our Planet

ABOUT THIS REPORT

About the Concept of this Report

In 2019, we started to tell our sustainability story visually, rather than simply documenting numbers, declaring: 'This is Not a Report'. Inspired by the UN's 'Decade for Action' agenda, in 2020 we called on our stakeholders to take action on environmental, social and governance challenges: 'Act Together Now'. Last year, we highlighted examples of how when each of us take action, we can create a positive impact on the world, with the rallying cry: 'Lead the Change, Shape the Future'.

This year, to mark the 15th year of our sustainability journey, we continued telling that story under the banner: 'Inspire Sustainable Lives in Every Home'. The sustainable solutions that make our homes work, affect the future of our planet, which is itself home to all living things, ourselves included. As a brand committed to improving everyday lives and upholding our commitments to sustainability, we put your home at the heart of our mission, as 'home' has a special meaning to all of us.

In line with our vision and goals, we prepare our reports with three themes that we have determined will create value worldwide by integrating our strategic priorities and material issues. First, we stay In Touch with Our Planet to reduce our footprint and help conserve vital resources. Second, we stay In Touch with Human Needs to improve people's lives and support society in their needs. Third,

we stay In Touch with Business to be a progressive global citizen and make sustainability a part of the way our employees do business.

In Touch

In Touch

Annexes

with Human Needs

with Business

Here are the tools to jump to information quickly:

Redirects to external source of information.

Allows internal navigation throughout the report.

Navigation Icons

PRODUCT DESIGN AND RAW

MARKETING AND

MATERIAL SELECTION

SALES CHANNELS

PRODUCT

USE PHASE

MANUFACTURING

PRODUCT

REPAIR AND

PACKAGING

REMANUFACTURING

PRODUCT WAREHOUSE

TAKE BACK AND

AND LOGISTICS

RECYCLING

FINANCIAL

SOCIAL AND

NATURAL

HUMAN

INTELLECTUAL

MANUFACTURED

CAPITAL

RELATIONAL CAPITAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

EMPLOYEES

SUPPLIERS

B2B

B2B

INVESTORS

GLOBAL

CUSTOMERS

CUSTOMERS -

PARTNERSHIPS

CONSUMERS

AND NGOs

WWW.ARCELIKGLOBAL.COM

ARÇELİK SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

4

Over the past few years, the world has faced several headwinds that have unsettled the global order. The war in Ukraine dramatically escalated, and its ramifications on social and economic orders dominated the global agenda. Consequently, inflation reached record-high levels, and many countries were confronted with a severe cost of living crisis. The subsequent global uncertainty and socio-economic instability posed several challenges to businesses, including supply chain disruption and soaring energy prices. Unfortunately, mounting pressures have led sustainability to take a back seat. However, with relentless extreme weather events effecting communities all over the globe, decarbonizing our economy is of more vital importance than ever.

WE REMAIN STEADFAST IN OUR COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

Arçelik has long been an advocate for sustainable development, setting an example in its industry. I am proud to share that our commitment to sustainability has never wavered, even

during these turbulent times. On the contrary, we continued to work towards our net-zero target with even greater determination.

Decarbonizing our industry requires us to be more innovative across our operations, and we make a great effort to ensure that our manufacturing phases are sustainable. Our manufacturing plant in Ulmi, Romania, for instance, has been awarded Sustainability Lighthouse status by the World Economic Forum in 2022 for its commendable adoption of the latest technologies and implementation of sustainability initiatives. This plant serves as a prime example of our dedication to a net-zero future with numerous environmentally friendly measures, including using 100% green electricity, ensuring resource efficiency and advanced wastewater treatment. We strive to replicate our on-site sustainability measures across our plants.

To secure a net-zero future, businesses must adopt a holistic approach. In addition to our efforts to manufacture

more sustainably, we are seeking ways to provide our consumers with technologies that promote resource efficiency. To this end, we place tremendous significance on sustainable product innovation. Our latest SaveWater technology, for instance, is designed to reduce water consumption by reserving and reusing water in different cycles throughout the product range.

Our sustainability initiatives continue to be recognized and praised by several authorities. Arçelik has once again been listed as the highest-scoring household durables company on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, achieving a score of 87 out of 100

(as of December 2022). Additionally, our company has been recognized on The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Ranking of Corporate Knights, for the third time in a row. Our Arçelik and Beko brands also have prominent listings in the Real Leaders Top 300 Impact Companies of 2023 as well, ranking 16th and 17th, respectively.

WWW.ARCELIKGLOBAL.COM

ARÇELİK SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Arcelik AS published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 07:27:08 UTC.