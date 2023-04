Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2023 3 Month Financial Statements

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

ARÇELİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF MARCH 31, 2023, AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

Unaudited Audited March December Notes 31, 2023 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 5 29,347,464 24,529,219 Trade receivables -Due from related parties 28 518,858 420,397 -Trade receivables, third parties 9 39,105,096 33,772,657 Derivative instruments 8 59,437 232,043 Inventories 11 30,796,963 29,237,120 Prepaid expenses 17 1,309,242 1,147,473 Current income tax assets 18 538,358 709,474 Other current assets 20 1,953,210 1,937,931 Total current assets 103,628,628 91,986,314 Non-current assets: Financial investments 6 32,307 38,956 Trade receivables - Trade receivables, third parties 9 42,446 42,387 Investments accounted for using the equity method 12 1,136,996 1,148,453 Property, plant and equipment 13 21,484,716 20,822,336 Intangible assets -Goodwill 4,281,477 3,781,614 -Other intangible assets 14 9,804,791 9,755,086 Prepaid expenses 17 1,135,002 612,155 Deferred tax assets 26 5,081,756 4,055,377 Total non-current assets 42,999,491 40,256,364 Total assets 146,628,119 132,242,678

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1