  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Arçelik Anonim Sirketi
  News
  Summary
    ARCLK   TRAARCLK91H5

ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI

(ARCLK)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-04-17
116.00 TRY   -1.94%
12:06pArçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2023 Q1 Financial Results Presentation
PU
03/20ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/25Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2022 12 Month Financial Statements
PU
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2023 Q1 Financial Results Presentation

04/19/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
1Q23 Financial Results

April 19, 2023

1Q23

HIGHLIGHTS

TRY39.9bn

Revenue

9.3%

EBITDA Margin

24.4%

OPEX / Sales

22.7%

NWC / Sales

2.56x

Leverage

Continued resilience of revenue growth.. Raw material costs eased on both y/y & q/q while higher OPEX/Sales pressured EBITDA margin..

Revenue growth of 42% y/y driven by price increases, TRY depreciation and inorganic revenue contribution. Organically, annual growth was 36%.

Strong wholesale market in Türkiye in 2M23 while consumer demand has been negatively affected by the earthquake in Türkiye in February, following an annual growth in January.

Demand remained under pressure in international markets, particularly in Western & Eastern Europe.

EBITDA margin was 9.3%, up by 11 bps q/q while contracted by 137 bps y/y due to higher OPEX/Sales.

Net Working Capital/Sales was 22.7% as of 1Q23, up by 1.7% compared to 2022 year-end mainly as a result of increased receivables.

Leverage was 2.56x, up by 0.32x (including 0.20x of FX conversion impact) compared to 2022 year-end due to increased funding needs.

2

Key Factors Sales / Margins

1Q23

Financial Results

REVENUE GROWTH

42%*

Price increases on both q/q & y/y

TRY depreciation on y/y

Slightly higher MDA6 units sold in Turkey on a yearly basis

Inorganic revenue growth on y/y

39,192

39,891

28,162

TRYmn

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

GROSS MARGIN

31.1%

Lower raw material costs on both q/q & y/y

Favorable EURUSD parity on q/q

Lower capacity utilisation on y/y

30.9% 29.0% 31.1%

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

EBITDA MARGIN

9.3%

Better gross profitability on both q/q & y/y

Increased OPEX/Sales on both q/q & y/y due to higher G&A

10.5%

9.1% 9.3%

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

*Includes inorganic revenue contribution of Indesit International JSC and Whirlpool RUS LLC and Asogem acquisitions. Organically, annual revenue growth was 36% in 1Q23.

3

Operational Performance

1Q23 Financial Results

Steady solid revenue growth momentum maintained in Türkiye

1Q23

Financial Results

driven by higher units sold and strategic pricing initiatives

MDA6*

ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)

TÜRKİYE y/y growth (%)

7% 13%

Türkiye Revenue Growth

79%

20%

(12%) (11%)

2M222M23

AIR CONDITIONER*

15,024

12,522

8,379

TRYmn

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

Unit growth in MDA6 (sell-in)

Price increases

ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)

TÜRKİYE y/y growth (%)

14% 26%

(17%)

(3%)

Türkiye Share in Total Revenue

1Q23

2M222M23

TELEVISION**

ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)

TÜRKİYE y/y growth (%)

18%

6%6%

(13%)

2M222M23

30% 38%

1Q22

*MDA6 and A/C data (sell-in, in unit terms) is based on WGMA for 2M23 period on a cumulative basis.

5

**TV market reflects the data of a retail panel market for 2M23 period in unit terms on a cumulative basis.

Disclaimer

Arcelik AS published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 16:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
