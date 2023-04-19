Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2023 Q1 Financial Results Presentation

Continued resilience of revenue growth.. Raw material costs eased on both y/y & q/q while higher OPEX/Sales pressured EBITDA margin..

Revenue growth of 42% y/y driven by price increases, TRY depreciation and inorganic revenue contribution. Organically, annual growth was 36%.

Strong wholesale market in Türkiye in 2M23 while consumer demand has been negatively affected by the earthquake in Türkiye in February, following an annual growth in January.

Demand remained under pressure in international markets, particularly in Western & Eastern Europe.

EBITDA margin was 9.3%, up by 11 bps q/q while contracted by 137 bps y/y due to higher OPEX/Sales.

Net Working Capital/Sales was 22.7% as of 1Q23, up by 1.7% compared to 2022 year-end mainly as a result of increased receivables.

Leverage was 2.56x, up by 0.32x (including 0.20x of FX conversion impact) compared to 2022 year-end due to increased funding needs.