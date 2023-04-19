|
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi : 2023 Q1 Financial Results Presentation
1Q23
HIGHLIGHTS
TRY39.9bn
Revenue
9.3%
EBITDA Margin
24.4%
OPEX / Sales
22.7%
NWC / Sales
2.56x
Leverage
Continued resilience of revenue growth.. Raw material costs eased on both y/y & q/q while higher OPEX/Sales pressured EBITDA margin..
Revenue growth of 42% y/y driven by price increases, TRY depreciation and inorganic revenue contribution. Organically, annual growth was 36%.
Strong wholesale market in Türkiye in 2M23 while consumer demand has been negatively affected by the earthquake in Türkiye in February, following an annual growth in January.
Demand remained under pressure in international markets, particularly in Western & Eastern Europe.
EBITDA margin was 9.3%, up by 11 bps q/q while contracted by 137 bps y/y due to higher OPEX/Sales.
Net Working Capital/Sales was 22.7% as of 1Q23, up by 1.7% compared to 2022 year-end mainly as a result of increased receivables.
Leverage was 2.56x, up by 0.32x (including 0.20x of FX conversion impact) compared to 2022 year-end due to increased funding needs.
|
Key Factors Sales / Margins
|
1Q23
|
Financial Results
|
|
|
REVENUE GROWTH
42%*
Price increases on both q/q & y/y
TRY depreciation on y/y
Slightly higher MDA6 units sold in Turkey on a yearly basis
Inorganic revenue growth on y/y
|
|
39,192
|
39,891
|
28,162
|
|
|
TRYmn
|
|
|
1Q22
|
4Q22
|
1Q23
GROSS MARGIN
31.1%
Lower raw material costs on both q/q & y/y
Favorable EURUSD parity on q/q
Lower capacity utilisation on y/y
30.9% 29.0% 31.1%
EBITDA MARGIN
9.3%
Better gross profitability on both q/q & y/y
Increased OPEX/Sales on both q/q & y/y due to higher G&A
10.5%
9.1% 9.3%
*Includes inorganic revenue contribution of Indesit International JSC and Whirlpool RUS LLC and Asogem acquisitions. Organically, annual revenue growth was 36% in 1Q23.
Operational Performance
1Q23 Financial Results
|
Steady solid revenue growth momentum maintained in Türkiye
|
1Q23
|
Financial Results
|
driven by higher units sold and strategic pricing initiatives
|
|
|
|
|
MDA6*
ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)
TÜRKİYE y/y growth (%)
7% 13%
Türkiye Revenue Growth
79%
20%
(12%) (11%)
2M222M23
AIR CONDITIONER*
|
|
|
15,024
|
|
12,522
|
|
8,379
|
|
|
TRYmn
|
|
|
1Q22
|
4Q22
|
1Q23
Unit growth in MDA6 (sell-in)
Price increases
ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)
TÜRKİYE y/y growth (%)
14% 26%
(17%)
Türkiye Share in Total Revenue
1Q23
2M222M23
TELEVISION**
ARÇELİK y/y growth (%)
TÜRKİYE y/y growth (%)
18%
6%6%
(13%)
2M222M23
|
*MDA6 and A/C data (sell-in, in unit terms) is based on WGMA for 2M23 period on a cumulative basis.
|
5
|
**TV market reflects the data of a retail panel market for 2M23 period in unit terms on a cumulative basis.
Disclaimer
Arcelik AS published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 16:05:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
188 B
9 689 M
9 689 M
|Net income 2023
|
5 709 M
294 M
294 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
38 322 M
1 975 M
1 975 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|14,5x
|Yield 2023
|2,71%
|
|Capitalization
|
78 384 M
4 040 M
4 040 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,62x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,49x
|Nbr of Employees
|41 642
|Free-Float
|26,7%
|
|
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Last Close Price
|116,00 TRY
|Average target price
|121,88 TRY
|Spread / Average Target
|5,07%