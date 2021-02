Financials (USD) Sales 2020 54 514 M - - Net income 2020 -1 788 M - - Net Debt 2020 7 158 M - - P/E ratio 2020 -14,6x Yield 2020 0,92% Capitalization 23 248 M 23 169 M - EV / Sales 2020 0,56x EV / Sales 2021 0,49x Nbr of Employees 191 248 Free-Float 62,3% Chart ARCELORMITTAL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 28,67 $ Last Close Price 22,21 $ Spread / Highest target 77,6% Spread / Average Target 29,1% Spread / Lowest Target -41,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer Brian Edward Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ARCELORMITTAL -3.51% 23 510 POSCO -6.99% 17 756 NUCOR -7.84% 14 801 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -5.38% 10 724 TATA STEEL LIMITED -0.29% 10 016 COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. -0.50% 8 011