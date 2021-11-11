Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  ArcelorMittal
  News
  Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11/11 05:38:31 am
28.315 EUR   +3.49%
10:22aARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10:20aEUROPE : European stocks held back by inflation worries
RE
10:06aARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating

11/11/2021 | 10:22am GMT
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 40.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ARCELORMITTAL
Financials
Sales 2021 75 268 M - 56 133 M
Net income 2021 13 451 M - 10 031 M
Net Debt 2021 800 M - 597 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,34x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 29 600 M 29 727 M 22 075 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 51,4%
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL44.92%29 727
NUCOR CORPORATION107.48%31 541
TATA STEEL LIMITED101.78%21 041
POSCO0.74%17 541
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION42.43%15 295
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.78.28%12 838