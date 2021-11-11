ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating

Financials USD GBP Sales 2021 75 268 M - 56 133 M Net income 2021 13 451 M - 10 031 M Net Debt 2021 800 M - 597 M P/E ratio 2021 2,34x Yield 2021 1,19% Capitalization 29 600 M 29 727 M 22 075 M EV / Sales 2021 0,40x EV / Sales 2022 0,39x Nbr of Employees 168 000 Free-Float 51,4% Chart ARCELORMITTAL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 31,42 $ Average target price 46,42 $ Spread / Average Target 47,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer & Director Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ARCELORMITTAL 44.92% 29 727 NUCOR CORPORATION 107.48% 31 541 TATA STEEL LIMITED 101.78% 21 041 POSCO 0.74% 17 541 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 42.43% 15 295 STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. 78.28% 12 838