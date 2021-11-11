ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
Europe
North America
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
GBP / USD
GBP / EUR
GBP / CHF
GBp / RUB
GBP / SEK
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
trend-following stocks
Momentum stocks
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Investment themes
Water
Financial Data
Luxury
Europe's family businesses
Artificial Intelligence
Ageing Population
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top France
Top USA
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Water
Financial Data
Luxury
Europe's family businesses
Artificial Intelligence
Ageing Population
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Netherlands
Euronext Amsterdam
ArcelorMittal
News
Summary
MT
LU1598757687
ARCELORMITTAL
(MT)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
11/11 05:38:31 am
28.315
EUR
+3.49%
10:22a
ARCELORMITTAL
: Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10:20a
EUROPE
: European stocks held back by inflation worries
RE
10:06a
ARCELORMITTAL
: JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
11/11/2021 | 10:22am GMT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 40.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
10:22a
ARCELORMITTAL
: Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10:20a
EUROPE
: European stocks held back by inflation worries
RE
10:06a
ARCELORMITTAL
: JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
09:26a
Guinea's Nimba iron ore project seen as viable, but export concerns remain
RE
09:23a
ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion
RE
09:18a
3Q 2021 Analyst Model New Segmentation
PU
08:32a
ArcelorMittal Swings to Q3 Profit, Sales Rise
MT
08:31a
ARCELORMITTAL
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
08:19a
3Q'21 Analyst Slides
PU
08:10a
ArcelorMittal reports third quarter 2021 results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCELORMITTAL
10:22a
ARCELORMITTAL
: Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10:06a
ARCELORMITTAL
: JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
08:31a
ARCELORMITTAL
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
USD
GBP
Sales 2021
75 268 M
-
56 133 M
Net income 2021
13 451 M
-
10 031 M
Net Debt 2021
800 M
-
597 M
P/E ratio 2021
2,34x
Yield 2021
1,19%
Capitalization
29 600 M
29 727 M
22 075 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,40x
EV / Sales 2022
0,39x
Nbr of Employees
168 000
Free-Float
51,4%
More Financials
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
31,42 $
Average target price
46,42 $
Spread / Average Target
47,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal
Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal
Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer
Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL
44.92%
29 727
NUCOR CORPORATION
107.48%
31 541
TATA STEEL LIMITED
101.78%
21 041
POSCO
0.74%
17 541
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
42.43%
15 295
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.
78.28%
12 838
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave