Financials (USD) Sales 2021 67 777 M - - Net income 2021 8 193 M - - Net Debt 2021 1 853 M - - P/E ratio 2021 3,86x Yield 2021 1,21% Capitalization 31 567 M 31 569 M - EV / Sales 2021 0,49x EV / Sales 2022 0,52x Nbr of Employees 168 000 Free-Float 62,3% Chart ARCELORMITTAL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 16 Last Close Price 30,46 $ Average target price 39,35 $ Spread / Average Target 29,2% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer & Director Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ARCELORMITTAL 35.25% 31 569 NUCOR CORPORATION 84.02% 28 718 POSCO 28.68% 23 383 TATA STEEL LIMITED 72.99% 18 054 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 37.76% 15 195 STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. 65.39% 12 880