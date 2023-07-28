Interim Management Report

Message from the CFO

Dear shareholders,

We are already half-way through 2023. I am pleased to be able to report that in many ways it has been a positive six months, particularly when framed against the second half of 2022.

Focus on safety comes first

Before I address financial performance, I must first comment on our safety results. We provide a full update on safety performance when we file our full year report and integrated annual review. At the half year however, I want to reassure you that our attention is very much focused on driving improvement. Having done a comprehensive analysis of all safety-related matters in 2022, all attention is now on ensuring rigorous, global implementation and execution of the policies, rules, standards, and training programs that we know can take us to sustained excellent results. There are signs this is beginning to deliver progress, although tragically we have experienced fatalities this year. I sincerely hope we will be able to demonstrate meaningful progress to you at the year end.

A strong first half to the year

Turning to financial results, after exceptionally strong market conditions in 2021 and the first half of 2022, conditions deteriorated in the second half. We are very used to the cyclical nature of our industries and were reasonably confident that the first half of 2023 would be comparatively stronger as de-stocking ended and apparent steel demand rebounded supporting an improvement in steel spreads.

That is exactly what we have seen, with EBITDA improving consecutively from the fourth quarter of 2022 to $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and then $2.6 billion in the second quarter of 2023. This takes EBITDA for the first half of 2023 to $4.4 billion compared with $3.9 billion in the second half of 2022. EBITDA per tonne reached a very health $183/tonne in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $126/tonne in the first quarter of 2023.

As you know, much work has been done to strengthen the Company's ability to generate healthy levels of free cash flow through the cycle. The success of this effort is visible again in the first half of 2023 with the Company generating $1.0 billion of free cash flow.

This supported strong levels of net income, $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2023, versus $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2023. And $3.0 billion in the first half of 2023 compared with $1.3 billion in the second half of 2022. Net debt is sitting at a very comfortable $4.5 billion at the end of the first half of 2023. This takes into account the first installment of the $0.44/share base dividend and also the 24.8 million shares repurchased so far in 2023.