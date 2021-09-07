ArcelorMittal : 2Q'21 roadshow presentation - Sept 2021

This document contains forward-looking information and statements about ArcelorMittal and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance, as well as statements regarding ArcelorMittal's plans, intentions, aims, ambitions and expectations, including with respect to ArcelorMittal's carbon emissions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "target", "accelerate", "ambition", "estimate", "likely", "may", "outlook", "plan", "strategy", "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Although ArcelorMittal's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of ArcelorMittal's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of ArcelorMittal, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") made or to be made by ArcelorMittal, including ArcelorMittal's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F on file with the SEC. In particular, ArcelorMittal's carbon emissions targets are based on current assumptions with respect to the costs of implementing its targets (including the costs of green hydrogen and their evolution over time), government and societal support for the reduction of carbon emissions in particular regions and the advancement of technology and infrastructure related to the reduction of carbon emissions over time, which may not correspond in the future to ArcelorMittal's current assumptions. For example, the Company could face significant financial impacts in Europe if it is unable to make the necessary investments to decarbonise and reach its 35% target by 2030 due to the design of European policy. ArcelorMittal undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Non-GAAP/Alternative Performance Measures
This document includes supplemental financial measures that are or may be non-GAAP financial/alternative performance measures, as defined in the rules of the SEC or the guidelines of the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA). They may exclude or include amounts that are included or excluded, as applicable, in the calculation of the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. Accordingly, they should be considered in conjunction with ArcelorMittal's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, including in its annual report on Form 20-F, its interim financial reports and earnings releases. Comparable IFRS measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP/alternative performance measures thereto are presented in such documents, in particular the earnings release to which this presentation relates.
Page 2
Four Strategic Pillars to drive sustainable value creation
A clear set of priorities to deliver sustainability goals and reward shareholders
Sustainability
Leadership
Safety as the priority
Promoting diversity
Global leadership on decarbonization
Delivering green steel
Driving technology solutions
Cost Advantage
Structural improvement
Leaner, more efficient corporate office
Enhanced productivity
Optimized footprint
Strategic Growth
Organic high-return projects
Higher growth markets / product categories
Leveraging existing infrastructure to develop iron ore resource
R&D advantage
Consistent Returns
Strong balance sheet
Consistent record of free cash flow generation
Progressive base dividends
Buybacks linked to free cash flow
Page 3
Safety is our priority: committed to reach zero harm
Health & Safety of the Company's workforce is of paramount importance
Successful response to COVID-19 pandemic
Ongoing strict adherence to WHO and specific government guidelines have been followed and implemented. Continued extensive monitoring and strict sanitation practices, enforcing social distancing and providing correct PPE equipment
Renewed efforts to strengthen safety of our workforce
Formation of revised H&S Council of COOs from each business, chaired by CEO of segment Findings:
Pandemic impacted safety shop floor audits / presence / and in person training
Remuneration
the proportion of the management STIP linked to safety has been increased to 15% (from 10%)
LTIP to have tangible links to broader ESG topics
Page 4
Health and safety performance (LTIF)*
0.83
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
1H21
Actions taken by H&S council in 1H 2021
32
Undertaken 61
meetings with ~30020 attendees
7
2
H&S chair
H&S council
H&S Safety
Safety
meetings
meetings
benchmarking
meetings
LTIF = Lost time injury frequency defined as Lost Time Injuries per 1.000.000 worked hours; based on own personnel and contractors; A Lost Time Injury (LTI) is an incident that causes an injury that prevents the person from returning to his/her next scheduled shift or work period. Figures presented for LTIF rates exclude ArcelorMittal Italia in its entirety and from 2021 onwards exclude ArcelorMittal USA following its disposal in December 2020. (Prior period figures have not been recast for the ArcelorMittal USA disposal)
1H 2021 performance the best in more than a decade
$8.3bn EBITDA is strongest 6mth performance since 2008
EBITDA improving ($bn)
$6.3bn net income is strongest 6mth performance since 2008
Includes $1.0bn share of JV and associates income reflecting strong
performance at AMNS India and AMNS Calvert
$2.0bn free cash flow* generated in 1H'21 (of which $1.7bn in 2Q'21
alone), despite $3.5bn investment in working capital
$5.0bn net debt lowest level since the merger
1.0 0.7 0.9
5.1
3.2
1.7
NewGroupreduction in CO2e emissions intensity target: 25% by 2030**
Progress on decarbonisation: signed MoU with Spanish government to support investments to achieve world's first zero-carbon steelmaking; XCarb™ product offering progressing well; investment in the Innovation fund underway
Consistent returns: $2bn share buybacks completed to date along with $0.30/share dividend payment ($0.3bn); new $2.2bn share buyback (to be completed by end of 2021) - returning proceeds from the redeemed Cleveland Cliffs preference shares and advance a part of the prospective 2022 capital return to shareholders
Page 5
1Q'20
2Q'20
3Q'20
4Q'20
1Q'21
2Q'21
Net debt declining ($bn)
9.5
7.8 7.06.45.9 5.0
1Q'20
2Q'20
3Q'20
4Q'20
1Q'21
2Q'21
Free cash flow defined as cashflow from operation less capex less dividends paid to minorities
Scope 1 and Scope 2 reduction relative to 2018 basis
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 11:21:01 UTC.