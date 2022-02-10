ArcelorMittal : 4Q'21 Analyst Slides

Safety is our priority: committed to reach zero harm

as one of the root causes

Safety target in STIP increased to 15%, and LTIP to 10%

Board and senior management priority - renewed focus, redoubling of H&S training, focus on shop floor and promotion of safety first culture

Strengthened governance and operational efforts to drive absolute focus on eradicating fatalities

Page 4 * LTIF = Lost time injury frequency defined as Lost Time Injuries per 1.000.000 worked hours; based on own personnel and contractors; A Lost Time Injury (LTI) is an incident that causes an injury that prevents the person from returning to his/her next scheduled shift or work period. Figures presented for LTIF rates exclude ArcelorMittal Italia in its entirety and from 2021 onwards exclude ArcelorMittal USA following its disposal in December 2020. (Prior period figures have not been recast for the ArcelorMittal USA disposal).

We begin with ArcelorMittal's number one priority, the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and contractors.

Over the course of 2021, the Company undertook comprehensive reviews of its efforts to eradicate accidents and fatalities. A succession of actions have been taken: Corporate oversight of safety has been strengthened; peer to peer mentoring between sites has been introduced, prioritizing support for underperforming units; and, we have mandated a focused review and communication/training intensification period for sites that have experienced a severe accident.

To put it simply we are intensifying shop floor engagement and training to enact change and instill a true safety‐first culture.

These actions have been reinforced through increasing the link between safety performance and performance evaluation and rewards.

Let us be clear: our safety performance is not where we want it to be; Management and the whole Company are absolutely focused on eradicating fatalities ‐ together we are committed to reaching zero harm.