ArcelorMittal : 4Q'21 Earnings Release

ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2021 results Luxembourg, February 10, 2022 - ArcelorMittal (referred to as "ArcelorMittal" or the "Company") (MT (New York, Amsterdam, Paris, Luxembourg), MTS (Madrid)), the world's leading integrated steel and mining company, today announced results1,2 for the three-months and twelve-months period ended December 31, 2021. 2021 Key highlights: Health and safety focus: Protecting the health and wellbeing of employees remains the Company's overarching priority; LTIF rate of 0.79x in FY 2021 vs. 0.61x in FY 2020 3

Protecting the health and wellbeing of employees remains the Company's overarching priority; LTIF rate of 0.79x in FY 2021 vs. 0.61x in FY 2020 Robust financial performance: FY 2021 operating income of $17.0bn 4 (vs. $2.1bn 4,5 in FY 2020) and EBITDA of $19.4bn (vs. $4.3bn in FY 2020) Enhanced share value: Basic EPS of $13.53/sh. Equity book value per share 22 increased to $51/sh (from $32/sh in FY 2020) Financial strength: The Company ended 2021 with gross debt of $8.4bn (vs. $12.3bn at the end of 2020), net debt of $4.0bn (vs. $6.4bn at the end of 2020) and returned to investment grade; pension/OPEB declined 20% to $3.7bn in Dec'21 vs. $4.6bn in Dec'20 Healthy net income: $15.0bn 6 in FY 2021 includes share of JV and associates net income of $2.2bn (vs. $0.2bn in FY 2020) largely reflecting performance at AMNS India, AMNS Calvert and other investees Strong FCF generation: 9.2% higher steel shipments YoY on scope adjusted basis 21 led to a working capital investment of $6.4bn in FY 2021; despite this the Group generated $6.6bn free cash flow (FCF) 17 in FY 2021 ($9.9bn net cash provided by operating activities less capex of $3.0bn less minority dividends of $0.3bn) Significant returns to shareholders: The Company returned $6.7bn of capital to shareholders in FY 2021, reducing the fully diluted shares outstanding by 19%; 165m shares cancelled (120m shares in 2021 and 45m shares in Jan 2022)

Priorities & Outlook: Global leadership on addressing climate change:

The Company is progressing its plans to reduce the CO 2 e intensity of its global production by 25% by 2030 (including a 35% reduction in CO 2 e intensity in Europe) with a net investment of $0.3bn forecast in 2022 1st Smart Carbon projects to be commissioned in Ghent (Belgium) by end 2022 1st Hydrogen reduction project in Hamburg to start production 2024-2025; Further decarbonization projects announced during the year in Spain, Canada, Belgium and France New €1.7bn investment in Fos-sur-Mer & Dunkirk (France), enabling a reduction of ~40% or 7.8Mtpa CO2 emissions in France by 2030 XCarb TM Innovation Fund investments 12 in five technology partnerships during 2021 totaling $180m Sales of XCarb ® green steel certificates targeted to increase to 0.6Mt run rate by end 2022

New 3 year $1.5bn Value plan to deliver commercial and business improvements Page 1 Delivering strategic growth in support of higher sustainable returns

New $0.3bn pellet plant investment at Kryvyi Rih (Ukraine) to ensure sustainability, environmental compliance and improve productivity; new $0.2bn section mill in Barra Mansa (Brazil) to produce higher value added products and enhance the product mix $3.1bn strategic capex envelope to be spent between 2021-2024 (of which $0.2bn has been spent to date) 23 is estimated to add $1.1bn to future EBITDA 24 1st coils from the Mexico HSM produced in December 2021; strategic capex to increase in 2022 as growth projects in Brazil (Monlevade, Vega and Barra Mansa) and Ukraine, as well as Iron Ore mining (Liberia, Las Truchas, Serra Azul) advance

Building a track record of consistently returning capital to shareholders:

$7.2bn of capital returned to shareholders since September 2020 The Board proposes to increase the annual base dividend to shareholders to $0.38/sh (to be paid in June 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders at the AGM in May 2022) The Company has announced a new $1.0bn capital return for 1H'22. Further authorization to repurchase shares will be sought from shareholders at the 2022 AGM

Market outlook is favorable

World ex-China apparent steel consumption ("ASC") in 2022 vs. 2021 is expected to grow 2.5-3%; the Company expects its steel shipments in 2022 to grow by 3% vs. 2021 21 The Company expects strong EBITDA and FCF generation in 2022

Financial highlights (on the basis of IFRS1,2): (USDm) unless otherwise shown 4Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 20 12M 21 12M 20 Sales 20,806 20,229 14,184 76,571 53,270 Operating income 4,558 5,345 1,998 16,976 2,110 Net income / (loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent 4,045 4,621 1,207 14,956 (733) Basic earnings / (loss) per common share (US$) 3.93 4.17 1.01 13.53 (0.64) Operating income/ tonne (US$/t) 289 366 116 270 31 EBITDA 5,052 6,058 1,726 19,404 4,301 EBITDA/ tonne (US$/t) 320 414 100 308 62 Crude steel production (Mt) 16.5 17.2 18.8 69.1 71.5 Steel shipments (Mt) 15.8 14.6 17.3 62.9 69.1 Total group iron ore production (Mt) 13.4 13.0 15.3 50.9 58.0 Iron ore production (Mt) (AMMC and Liberia only) 7.2 6.8 7.6 26.2 28.3 Iron ore shipment (Mt) (AMMC and Liberia only) 7.1 6.9 7.9 26.0 28.4 Number of shares outstanding (issued shares less treasury 911 971 1,081 911 1,081 shares) (millions) Note: As previously announced, effective 2Q 2021, ArcelorMittal has amended its presentation of reportable segments to report the operations of AMMC and Liberia within the Mining segment. The results of each other mine are accounted for within the steel segments that it primarily supplies; as from 2Q 2021 onwards, ArcelorMittal Italia is deconsolidated and accounted for as a joint venture. Page 2 Commenting, Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer, said: "2021 was a strong year in which we accelerated progress on many fronts. The global economic rebound post initial COVID-19 restrictions being lifted supported buoyant demand in all markets delivering very high levels of profitability. This further strengthened our balance sheet and enabled the delivery of consistent returns for shareholders as well as targeted investment in our business. Recent investments, both organic and acquisitive, have long-term strategic value - with the Mexico hot strip mill set to ramp up this year, the construction of the Calvert EAF underway, and the AM/NS India joint venture performing well and poised to capture further opportunity in this fast-growing market. The one area where we are not satisfied is safety. We want to do better and we have to do better. Across the organization all our efforts are focused on this most important outcome. Perhaps most critically we intensified our commitments to decarbonize, recognizing that steel can and must make a significant contribution to achieving net zero. We stated an ambition to reduce our CO2e intensity by 25% by 2030 and continue to invest in multiple technology routes that will help us succeed. We launched our XCarb vision which includes an investment fund into the clean energy technologies that support this transformation. Working in collaboration with stakeholders, we were able to accelerate progress at a number of our plants in Europe and also in Canada. Our aim is to demonstrate what is possible by having the world's first near zero-emissions steel plant. We start 2022 ready to build on the progress already achieved for long-term sustainability and success. Industry fundamentals remain positive, supported by re-negotiated automotive contracts. Our balance sheet strength enables us to invest in the most compelling organic growth opportunities and continue our transition towards low emissions steelmaking. We see increasing evidence of stakeholder understanding and support for the transition to zero-carbonsteel-making. We look forward to further building on this progress achieved, in 2022." Page 3 Sustainable development and safety performance Health and safety - Own personnel and contractors lost time injury frequency rate Protecting the health and wellbeing of employees remains the Company's overarching priority with ongoing strict adherence to World Health Organization guidelines (in respect of COVID-19), and specific government guidelines have been followed and implemented. Health and safety performance based on own personnel and contractors lost time injury frequency ("LTIF") rate was 0.74x in the fourth quarter of 2021 ("4Q 2021") as compared to 0.76x for the third quarter of 2021 ("3Q 2021"). Prior period figures have not been recast for the ArcelorMittal USA disposal which took place in December 2020 and exclude ArcelorMittal Italia (which is now accounted for under the equity method) for all periods. Health and safety performance in the twelve months of 2021 ("12M 2021") was 0.79x as compared to 0.61x in the twelve months of 2020 ("12M 2020"). The Company's efforts to improve its health and safety record aim to strengthen the safety of its workforce with an absolute focus on eliminating fatalities. A change to the Company's executive remuneration policy has been made to reflect this focus. Own personnel and contractors - Frequency rate Lost time injury frequency rate 4Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 20 12M 21 12M 20 NAFTA 0.25 0.48 0.49 0.40 0.57 Brazil 0.30 0.10 0.16 0.22 0.28 Europe 1.09 1.38 1.35 1.19 1.07 ACIS 0.92 0.80 0.64 0.94 0.64 Mining - - 0.34 0.32 0.27 Total 0.74 0.76 0.65 0.79 0.61 Key sustainable development highlights: On November 3, 2021, ArcelorMittal and the government of Quebec announced a CAD$205 million investment by ArcelorMittal Mining Canada ('AMMC') in its Port-Cartier pellet plant, enabling this facility to convert its entire 10 million tonne annual pellet production to direct reduced iron ("DRI") pellets by the end of 2025. The investment, in which the Quebec government will contribute through an electricity rebate of up to CAD$80 million, will enable the Port-Cartier plant to become one of the world's largest producers of DRI pellets, the raw material feedstock for ironmaking in a DRI furnace and reduce the plant's CO 2 e by ~20% per annum. The project includes the implementation of a flotation system that will enable a significant reduction of silica in the iron ore pellets, facilitating the production of a very high-quality pellet.

Port-Cartier pellet plant, enabling this facility to convert its entire 10 million tonne annual pellet production to direct reduced iron ("DRI") pellets by the end of 2025. The investment, in which the Quebec government will contribute through an electricity rebate of up to CAD$80 million, will enable the Port-Cartier plant to become one of the world's largest producers of DRI pellets, the raw material feedstock for ironmaking in a DRI furnace and reduce the plant's CO e by ~20% per annum. The project includes the implementation of a flotation system that will enable a significant reduction of silica in the iron ore pellets, facilitating the production of a very high-quality pellet. ArcelorMittal announced on December 9, 2021 a US$30 million investment in carbon recycling company, LanzaTech through its XCarb™ innovation fund, the fourth investment the Company has made through the fund since its launch in March 2021. The investment further expands ArcelorMittal's relationship with LanzaTech, which commenced in 2015 when the Company first announced plans to utilise LanzaTech's carbon capture and re-use technology at its plant in Ghent, Belgium. The €180 million Carbalyst® plant - ArcelorMittal's flagship carbon capture and re-use technology project - is currently under construction, with commissioning expected before the end of 2022.

re-use technology at its plant in Ghent, Belgium. The €180 million Carbalyst® plant - ArcelorMittal's flagship carbon capture and re-use technology project - is currently under construction, with commissioning expected before the end of 2022. ArcelorMittal announced on January 25, 2022 a $5 million investment in H2Pro through its XCarb™ innovation fund, bringing the fund's total investment commitments to $180 million since its launch. H2Pro is developing a disruptive way of producing hydrogen from water, which offers superior energy efficiency to traditional water electrolysis technologies.

ArcelorMittal was announced as a Supplier Sustainability Award winner by Ford Motor Company in their World Excellence Awards. The awards recognise companies that exceed expectations and achieve the highest levels of excellence in quality, cost, performance and delivery. ArcelorMittal's commitment to IRMA (Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance) was particularly acknowledged by Ford in making this award.

On January 27, 2022, ArcelorMittal published its second Climate Advocacy Alignment Report which maps the policy positions of the 61 associations of which the Company is a member, against the objectives of the Paris agreement and the five policy priorities ArcelorMittal outlined in its second Climate Action Report. Page 4 Analysis of results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 versus results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Adjusted for the change in scope (i.e. excluding the shipments of ArcelorMittal USA, sold on December 9, 2020, and ArcelorMittal Italia13, deconsolidated as from April 14, 2021), steel shipments in 12M 2021 were 61.9 million metric tonnes (Mt), 9.2% higher as compared to 56.7Mt in 12M 2020 driven by the broad based recovery in demand following the impacts of COVID- 19 in 2020. Adjusted for the change in scope, all segments experienced year on year shipment growth: Europe +8.9%, Brazil +24.3%, ACIS +4.8% and NAFTA +8.0%. Sales for 12M 2021 increased by 43.7% to $76.6 billion as compared with $53.3 billion for 12M 2020, primarily due to higher average steel selling prices (+54.2%) and higher iron ore prices which more than offset the changes in scope. Depreciation of $2.5 billion for 12M 2021 was lower as compared with $3.0 billion in 12M 2020 largely due to the change of scope. The FY 2022 depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $2.7 billion (based on current exchange rates) primarily driven by changes in the useful lives estimates for certain assets in Europe and Canada due to decarbonization projects. Impairment gain for 12M 2021 amounted to $218 million following improved cash flow projections in the context of decarbonization plans in Sestao (Spain) (partially reversing the impairment recognized in 2015). Whilst 12M 2020 included a net impairment gain of $133 million4. Exceptional items for 12M 2021 of $123 million relate to expected costs for the decommissioning of the dam at the Serra Azul mine in Brazil. Exceptional items for 12M 2020 were net gains of $636 million related to the gain on disposal of ArcelorMittal USA ($1.5 billion) partially offset by site restoration and termination charges following the permanent closure of a blast furnace and steel plant in Krakow (Poland) totaling $146 million and inventory related charges in NAFTA and Europe ($0.7 billion). Operating income for 12M 2021 of $17.0 billion was primarily driven by positive steel price-cost effects and higher iron ore reference prices. Operating income for 12M 2020 of $2.1 billion was positively impacted by impairment and exceptional net gains totaling $0.8 billion as discussed above and negatively impacted in particular by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Income from associates, joint ventures and other investments14 for 12M 2021 was $2.2 billion as compared to $234 million for 12M 2020. 12M 2021 income is significantly higher on account of improved contribution from AMNS India7 and AMNS Calvert (Calvert)8 and other equity and joint-ventures investments as well as the annual dividend received from Erdemir of $89 million. 12M 2020 income from associates included a $211 million impairment of the Company's investment in DHS (Germany). Net interest expense in 12M 2021 was lower at $278 million as compared to $421 million in 12M 2020 following debt repayments and liability management. Foreign exchange and other net financing losses were $877 million for 12M 2021 as compared to losses of $835 million for 12M 2020. ArcelorMittal recorded an income tax expense of $2.5 billion for 12M 2021 (including $493 million deferred tax benefit) as compared to $1.7 billion for 12M 2020 (which included $827 million deferred tax expense). ArcelorMittal's net income for 12M 2021 was $14,956 million, or $13.53 basic earnings per common share, as compared to a net loss in 12M 2020 of $733 million, or $0.64 basic loss per common share. Analysis of results for 4Q 2021 versus 3Q 2021 and 4Q 2020 Total steel shipments in 4Q 2021 were 15.8Mt, 7.9% higher as compared with 14.6Mt in 3Q 2021 following the reversal of the production constraints and order shipment delays which impacted 3Q 2021: Europe +10.3%, Brazil +7.2% and ACIS +9.7%, although NAFTA was down -3.3%. Adjusted for the change in scope (i.e. excluding the shipments of ArcelorMittal USA and ArcelorMittal Italia21), steel shipments in 4Q 2021 increased 8.5% as compared to 4Q 2020: Europe +9.4%, Brazil +17.8% and ACIS +9.4% offset in part by NAFTA (- 5.8%). Sales in 4Q 2021 were $20.8 billion as compared to $20.2 billion for 3Q 2021 and $14.2 billion for 4Q 2020. 