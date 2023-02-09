Advanced search
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:04 2023-02-08 am EST
27.23 EUR   -0.89%
01:46aArcelorMittal Forecasts Positive Free Cash Flow Generation in FY23
MT
01:45aArcelorMittal S.Africa's profit falls 62% on weak steel prices, demand
RE
01:44aArcelorMittal 4Q Net Profit Missed Forecasts
DJ
ArcelorMittal 4Q Net Profit Missed Forecasts

02/09/2023 | 01:44am EST
By Ian Walker


ArcelorMittal on Thursday reported a massive fall in fourth-quarter net profit, missing market forecasts, as it booked an impairment and exceptional costs in its accounts, negative price-cost and lower volumes.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker made a net income for the quarter of $261 million compared with $4.045 billion for the same period a year earlier on sales that fell 19% to $16.89 billion.

The company booked a $1.03 billion impairment charge related to property, plant and equipment with respect to ArcelorMittal Kriviy Rih (Ukraine), where the ongoing conflict with Russia resulted in low levels of production, sales and income and created significant uncertainty about the timing and ability of operations to return to a normal level of activity.

Net income consensus was $358 million, while sales consensus was $15.96 billion, both taken from the company's website.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to $1.26 billion from $5.05 billion a year earlier and compared with a consensus of $1.26 billion.

Quarterly steel shipments fell 6.9% to 12.6 million metric tons compared with the third quarter on the back of lower demand due to destocking.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 0143ET

ARCELORMITTAL -0.89% 27.23 Real-time Quote.10.80%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.26% 72.93 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 77 585 M - -
Net income 2022 9 713 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 633 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,74x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 23 838 M 23 838 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 55,0%
