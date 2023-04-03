Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37:15 2023-04-03 am EDT
26.80 EUR   -3.84%
05:26pArcelormittal : 6-K - Form 6-K
PU
01:31pArcelorMittal announces the completion of its 60,431,380 shares buyback program
GL
01:30pArcelorMittal announces the completion of its 60,431,380 shares buyback program
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal : 6-K - Form 6-K

04/03/2023 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ArcelorMittal 6-K

Exhibit 99.1

ArcelorMittal announces publication of the 2022 statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company

31 March 2023, 18:00 CET

ArcelorMittal has published the statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company for the year ended 31 December 2022.

These financial statements have been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and are available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com in the Corporate Library.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2022, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $79.8 billion and crude steel production of 59 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations
General +44 20 7543 1128
Retail +44 20 3214 2893
SRI +44 20 3214 2801

Bonds/Credit

E-mail

+33 171 921 026

investor.relations@arcelormittal.com

Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications

Paul Weigh

Tel:

E-mail:

+44 20 3214 2419

press@arcelormittal.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 21:25:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
05:26pArcelormittal : 6-K - Form 6-K
PU
01:31pArcelorMittal announces the completion of its 60,431,380 shares buyback program
GL
01:30pArcelorMittal announces the completion of its 60,431,380 shares buyback program
AQ
01:10pBarclays Downgrades ArcelorMittal to Equal Weight From Overweight
MT
06:47aBetter Manufacturing Supply Conditions Extend French Bourse Rally
MT
03:32aARCELORMITTAL : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Barclays
MD
03/31ArcelorMittal announces publication of the 2022 statutory financial statements of Arcel..
GL
03/31ArcelorMittal announces publication of the 2022 statutory financial statements of Arcel..
GL
03/31ArcelorMittal France Assessing Cause of Blast-Furnace Fire at Dunkerque Site
DJ
03/31European Midday Briefing: Investors Digest -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCELORMITTAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 71 119 M - -
Net income 2023 3 555 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 340 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,52x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 23 490 M 23 490 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 154 352
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,17 $
Average target price 37,99 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL13.41%24 386
NUCOR CORPORATION17.19%38 917
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION36.13%21 613
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.41.77%21 398
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.15.72%19 286
TATA STEEL LIMITED-7.63%15 553
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer