ArcelorMittal : 'AM Unlocks Value Through Separation of Integrated US Assets and Repositions its Footprint in North America' Investor Presentation - Sept 28, 2020

09/28/2020 | 04:50am EDT

ArcelorMittal Unlocks Value Through Separation of Integrated US Assets and Repositions its Footprint in North America

Investor Presentation

28 September, 2020

Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about ArcelorMittal and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "target" or similar expressions. Although ArcelorMittal's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of ArcelorMittal's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of ArcelorMittal, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") made or to be made by ArcelorMittal, including ArcelorMittal's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F on file with the SEC. ArcelorMittal undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP/Alternative Performance Measures

This document includes supplemental financial measures that are or may be non-GAAP financial/alternative performance measures, as defined in the rules of the SEC or the guidelines of the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA). They may exclude or include amounts that are included or excluded, as applicable, in the calculation of the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. Accordingly, they should be considered in conjunction with ArcelorMittal's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, including in its annual report on Form 20-F, its interim financial reports and earnings releases. Comparable IFRS measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP/alternative performance measures thereto are presented in such documents, in particular the earnings release to which this presentation relate.

Page 2

Unlocking value for shareholders;

Repositioning ArcelorMittal's footprint in North America

  • The Group has entered into a definitive agreement with Cleveland-Cliffs pursuant to which Cleveland-Cliffs will acquire 100% of the shares of ArcelorMittal USA for a combination of cash and stock
  • The transaction allows ArcelorMittal to reposition in North America, unlock value for shareholders and complete its deleveraging process
  1. Crystallizing compelling value to ArcelorMittal's shareholders
  2. Significant value creation potential from a highly synergistic combination
  3. Strategic repositioning of ArcelorMittal's North American platform
  4. Positive financial impact on ArcelorMittal
  5. Opportunity for cash returns to ArcelorMittal shareholders

Page 3

Compelling value to ArcelorMittal's shareholders

Under the terms of the agreement, ArcelorMittal expects to receive an aggregate equity value consideration of $1.4 billion upon closing of the transaction

Approximately one third of the consideration is in upfront cash ($505 million)

The remaining two thirds of the consideration is in the form of equity:

- stock component of approximately 78 million1 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs common stock with value of $500 million; and

- non-voting preferred stock redeemable for approximately 58 million2 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs common stock with an aggregate value of $373 million or an equivalent amount in cash

In addition, Cleveland-Cliffs will assume liabilities of ArcelorMittal USA, including net

Facilities

liabilities of approximately $0.5 billion and pensions and other post-employment

Key

benefit liabilities ("OPEB") which Cleveland-Cliffs values at $1.5 billion3

The transaction valuation for ArcelorMittal USA equates to an enterprise value

multiple of approximately 6x through-the-cycle EBITDA4

Page 4

1. Number of shares determined by agreed value of $500 million based on volume weighted average price of Cleveland-Cliffs common shares from August 19, 2020 to September 25, 2020 of $6.39 per share

2. Number of shares determined by agreed value of $373 million based on volume weighted average price of Cleveland-Cliffs common shares from August 19, 2020 to September 25, 2020 of $6.39 per share

  1. For the balance sheet carrying values please refer to the financial statements included in ArcelorMittal's 2019 annual report on Form 20-F
  2. Average annual EBITDA from 2017 to 1H 2020 under US GAAP

Existing

Cleveland-CliffsArcelorMittal

Shareholders

CommonPreferred

SharesShares

Cleveland-Cliffs

Steelmaking

Mining

Cokemaking

Integrated

Princeton

Warren

Indiana

Dearborn

Minorca

Monessen

Harbor

Mountain

Burns

Middleton

Tilder

State

Harbor

Mini-Mills

Northshore

Coatesville

Mansfield

United

Taconite

Steelton

Butler

Hibbing

Significant value creation potential from highly synergistic combination

The combined company is expected to

generate an estimated $150 million of

annual cost synergies

ArcelorMittal and its shareholders will

participate in the future value creation

opportunity through ArcelorMittal minority

equity shareholding and the redeemable

preferred stock consideration

Key areas of anticipated synergies include

optimising the combined footprint, raw

material sourcing and supply chain

11

4

3

Mining and Pelletizing

2

10

1

1

Tilden

2

Northshore

3

United Taconite

4

Hibbing Taconite

8

5

HBI Plant

2

17

1

514

1 3

8

6

7

6

4

18

9

16

9

15

12

15

7

5

Steelmaking & Manufacturing

10

18 14 12

6

Butler Works

13

19

17 13

Coshocton Works

11

7

Dearborn Works

8

19

9

Mansfield Works

10

Middletown Works

11

Rockport Works

12

Zanesville Works

16

13

AK Tube

14

AK Tube

15

AK Coal Resources, Inc.

16

Mountain State Carbon

17

Ashland Works

18

Research & Innovation Center

Selected Facilities

Steelmaking

  1. Burns Harbor
  2. Indiana Harbor
  3. Cleveland
  4. Riverdale
  5. Weirton
  6. Coatesville
  7. Steelton
    Cokemaking
  8. Warren
  9. Monessen

Mining

  1. Hibbing
  2. Minorca
  3. Princeton
  4. PCI Associates
    Finishing
  5. Columbus
  6. Conshohocken
  7. Double G Coatings
  8. Gary Plate
  9. I/N Tek
  1. I/N Kote
  2. Piedmont

efficiencies and integrating corporate

functions

Indiana Harbor

Burns Harbor

Dearborn

Butler

Page 5

Strategic repositioning of ArcelorMittal's North American platform

Dofasco

AM/NS Calvert

  • ArcelorMittal remains committed to the North America region with a highly competitive suite of assets including:
    • Dofasco, a class leading integrated facility
    • AM/NS Calvert, highly capable finishing facility to be strengthened by new EAF
    • ArcelorMittal Mexico, low cost with new rolling mill to capture additional margin opportunity
  • ArcelorMittal retains its cutting-edge R&D capabilities which will underpin continued leadership of product and process development innovation
  • Global reference franchise for high added- value steel applications in the automotive industry

Canada's leading steel producer, a class- leading integrated facility

ArcelorMittal Mexico

Low cost slab operation with new rolling mill to capture additional margin opportunity

Amongst the world's most advanced steel

finishing facilities

Contrecoeur

HamiltonBrampton

London Woodstock

MarionShelby

Calvert

Monterrey

Celaya

Lazaro Cardenas

Dofasco

AM/NS Calvert1

ArcelorMittal Mexico

ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Long

Tubular Products

Products Canada

Page 6

1. AM/NS Calvert is a 50/50 joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel

Returning cash proceeds to shareholders

This transaction is consistent with our capital

allocation framework: building resilience and strong

foundation for future returns

Considering deconsolidation of associated liabilities

at ArcelorMittal USA, comprising mostly pension and

Building the strongest platform for consistent capital returns to shareholders

OPEB, the Company now sees its balance sheet as

optimal from a leverage and credit metric standpoint

As a result, the Company is in a position to return

$500 million of the cash proceeds to shareholders via

a share buyback

The buyback programme will commence with effect

from today and comply with purchase price rules

agreed as part of the Company's share buyback

mandate. Share repurchases may be undertaken

until the earlier of 31 March 2021 or when

ArcelorMittal has fully utilised the allocated $500

million

Robust Balance Sheet

Invest in Strengths

Returns to

Shareholders

Targeting $7bn net debt1 - supporting positive FCF2 and IG credit metrics at all points of the cycle

Organic brownfield opportunities and measures to optimize cost

Progressively increase base dividend with a commitment to returning a percentage of FCF on attainment of debt target

Resilient

Platform

To grow FCF

potential

Consistently return cash

Page 7

1.

Previous target of $6bn adjusted to reflect impact of IFRS 16

2.

Free cash flow refers to cash flow from operations less capex

Conclusion: Value enhancing transaction for all stakeholders

  1. Crystallizing compelling value to ArcelorMittal's shareholders
  2. Significant value creation potential from a highly synergistic combination
  3. Strategic repositioning of ArcelorMittal's North American platform
  4. Positive financial impact on ArcelorMittal
  5. Opportunity for cash returns to ArcelorMittal shareholders

Page 8

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 08:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
