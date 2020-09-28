ArcelorMittal : 'AM Unlocks Value Through Separation of Integrated US Assets and Repositions its Footprint in North America' Investor Presentation - Sept 28, 2020
0
09/28/2020 | 04:50am EDT
ArcelorMittal Unlocks Value Through Separation of Integrated US Assets and Repositions its Footprint in North America
Investor Presentation
28 September, 2020
Disclaimers
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about ArcelorMittal and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "target" or similar expressions. Although ArcelorMittal's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of ArcelorMittal's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of ArcelorMittal, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") made or to be made by ArcelorMittal, including ArcelorMittal's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F on file with the SEC. ArcelorMittal undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Non-GAAP/Alternative Performance Measures
This document includes supplemental financial measures that are or may be non-GAAP financial/alternative performance measures, as defined in the rules of the SEC or the guidelines of the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA). They may exclude or include amounts that are included or excluded, as applicable, in the calculation of the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. Accordingly, they should be considered in conjunction with ArcelorMittal's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, including in its annual report on Form 20-F, its interim financial reports and earnings releases. Comparable IFRS measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP/alternative performance measures thereto are presented in such documents, in particular the earnings release to which this presentation relate.
Page 2
Unlocking value for shareholders;
Repositioning ArcelorMittal's footprint in North America
The Group has entered into a definitive agreement with Cleveland-Cliffs pursuant to which Cleveland-Cliffs will acquire 100% of the shares of ArcelorMittal USA for a combination of cash and stock
The transaction allows ArcelorMittal to reposition in North America, unlock value for shareholders and complete its deleveraging process
Crystallizing compelling value to ArcelorMittal's shareholders
Significant value creation potential from a highly synergistic combination
Strategic repositioning of ArcelorMittal's North American platform
Positive financial impact on ArcelorMittal
Opportunity for cash returns to ArcelorMittal shareholders
Page 3
Compelling value to ArcelorMittal's shareholders
• Under the terms of the agreement, ArcelorMittal expects to receive an aggregate equity value consideration of $1.4 billion upon closing of the transaction
• Approximately one third of the consideration is in upfront cash ($505 million)
• The remaining two thirds of the consideration is in the form of equity:
- stock component of approximately 78 million1 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs common stock with value of $500 million; and
- non-voting preferred stock redeemable for approximately 58 million2 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs common stock with an aggregate value of $373 million or an equivalent amount in cash
• In addition, Cleveland-Cliffs will assume liabilities of ArcelorMittal USA, including net
Facilities
liabilities of approximately $0.5 billion and pensions and other post-employment
Key
benefit liabilities ("OPEB") which Cleveland-Cliffs values at $1.5 billion3
• The transaction valuation for ArcelorMittal USA equates to an enterprise value
multiple of approximately 6x through-the-cycle EBITDA4
Page 4
1. Number of shares determined by agreed value of $500 million based on volume weighted average price of Cleveland-Cliffs common shares from August 19, 2020 to September 25, 2020 of $6.39 per share
2. Number of shares determined by agreed value of $373 million based on volume weighted average price of Cleveland-Cliffs common shares from August 19, 2020 to September 25, 2020 of $6.39 per share
For the balance sheet carrying values please refer to the financial statements included in ArcelorMittal's 2019 annual report on Form 20-F
Average annual EBITDA from 2017 to 1H 2020 under US GAAP
Existing
Cleveland-CliffsArcelorMittal
Shareholders
CommonPreferred
SharesShares
Cleveland-Cliffs
Steelmaking
Mining
Cokemaking
Integrated
Princeton
Warren
Indiana
Dearborn
Minorca
Monessen
Harbor
Mountain
Burns
Middleton
Tilder
State
Harbor
Mini-Mills
Northshore
Coatesville
Mansfield
United
Taconite
Steelton
Butler
Hibbing
Significant value creation potential from highly synergistic combination
• The combined company is expected to
generate an estimated $150 million of
annual cost synergies
• ArcelorMittal and its shareholders will
participate in the future value creation
opportunity through ArcelorMittal minority
equity shareholding and the redeemable
preferred stock consideration
• Key areas of anticipated synergies include
optimising the combined footprint, raw
material sourcing and supply chain
11
4
3
Mining and Pelletizing
2
10
1
1
Tilden
2
Northshore
3
United Taconite
4
Hibbing Taconite
8
5
HBI Plant
2
17
1
514
1 3
8
6
7
6
4
18
9
16
9
15
12
15
7
5
Steelmaking & Manufacturing
10
18 14 12
6
Butler Works
13
19
17 13
Coshocton Works
11
7
Dearborn Works
8
19
9
Mansfield Works
10
Middletown Works
11
Rockport Works
12
Zanesville Works
16
13
AK Tube
14
AK Tube
15
AK Coal Resources, Inc.
16
Mountain State Carbon
17
Ashland Works
18
Research & Innovation Center
Selected Facilities
Steelmaking
Burns Harbor
Indiana Harbor
Cleveland
Riverdale
Weirton
Coatesville
Steelton
Cokemaking
Warren
Monessen
Mining
Hibbing
Minorca
Princeton
PCI Associates
Finishing
Columbus
Conshohocken
Double G Coatings
Gary Plate
I/N Tek
I/N Kote
Piedmont
efficiencies and integrating corporate
functions
Indiana Harbor
Burns Harbor
Dearborn
Butler
Page 5
Strategic repositioning of ArcelorMittal's North American platform
Dofasco
AM/NS Calvert
ArcelorMittal remains committed to the North America region with a highly competitive suite of assets including:
Dofasco, a class leading integrated facility
AM/NS Calvert, highly capable finishing facility to be strengthened by new EAF
ArcelorMittal Mexico, low cost with new rolling mill to capture additional margin opportunity
ArcelorMittal retains its cutting-edge R&D capabilities which will underpin continued leadership of product and process development innovation
Global reference franchise for high added- value steel applications in the automotive industry
Canada's leading steel producer, a class- leading integrated facility
ArcelorMittal Mexico
Low cost slab operation with new rolling mill to capture additional margin opportunity
Amongst the world's most advanced steel
finishing facilities
Contrecoeur
HamiltonBrampton
London Woodstock
MarionShelby
Calvert
Monterrey
Celaya
Lazaro Cardenas
Dofasco
AM/NS Calvert1
ArcelorMittal Mexico
ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal Long
Tubular Products
Products Canada
Page 6
1. AM/NS Calvert is a 50/50 joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel
Returning cash proceeds to shareholders
•
This transaction is consistent with our capital
allocation framework: building resilience and strong
foundation for future returns
•
Considering deconsolidation of associated liabilities
at ArcelorMittal USA, comprising mostly pension and
Building the strongest platform for consistent capital returns to shareholders
OPEB, the Company now sees its balance sheet as
optimal from a leverage and credit metric standpoint
• As a result, the Company is in a position to return
$500 million of the cash proceeds to shareholders via
a share buyback
• The buyback programme will commence with effect
from today and comply with purchase price rules
agreed as part of the Company's share buyback
mandate. Share repurchases may be undertaken
until the earlier of 31 March 2021 or when
ArcelorMittal has fully utilised the allocated $500
million
Robust Balance Sheet
Invest in Strengths
Returns to
Shareholders
Targeting $7bn net debt1 - supporting positive FCF2 and IG credit metrics at all points of the cycle
Organic brownfield opportunities and measures to optimize cost
Progressively increase base dividend with a commitment to returning a percentage of FCF on attainment of debt target
Resilient
Platform
To grow FCF
potential
Consistently return cash
Page 7
1.
Previous target of $6bn adjusted to reflect impact of IFRS 16
2.
Free cash flow refers to cash flow from operations less capex
Conclusion: Value enhancing transaction for all stakeholders
Crystallizing compelling value to ArcelorMittal's shareholders
Significant value creation potential from a highly synergistic combination
Strategic repositioning of ArcelorMittal's North American platform
Positive financial impact on ArcelorMittal
Opportunity for cash returns to ArcelorMittal shareholders
ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 08:49:08 UTC