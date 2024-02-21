ArcelorMittal: Acciaierie d'Italia under Rome's control
The steelmaker explains that this decision, which puts an end to its involvement since 2018 in ADI (previously known as Ilva), comes as a result of a difficult financial situation for which it blames the Italian government.
According to him, a turnaround was made even more difficult by the instability caused by the temporary lifting of criminal immunity during the implementation of the environmental investment program, as well as the Covid and energy crises in Europe.
