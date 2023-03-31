ArcelorMittal : Additional remuneration disclosure – English

Additional remuneration disclosure for AGM on short term and long term incentives
March 2023
1. Short term incentive 2022 to be paid in 2023
2022 short term incentive paid to Executive office in 2023
2022 STI bonus measures
Achievement
Weight
Pay Out rate
EBITDA Group
106%
40%
46%
FCF Group
120%
25%
37.5%
Gap to Competition
120%
20%
30%
Health & Safety metrics
circuit breaker triggered
15%
0%
TOTAL
100%
113.5%
2022 Short term incentive Executive office to be paid in 2023
The Executive Chairman and the CEO voluntarily renounced their 2022 Performance Bonus (which would otherwise have been paid in 2023) due to the high number of fatalities.
Executive Office
Members
2022 Performance Bonus
in £
in USD*
LN Mittal
2,198,000£
2,706,397USD
A Mittal
2,401,000£
2,956,351USD
2. Vesting LTIP
a. Vesting of 2019 PSUs for the executive office Plan
