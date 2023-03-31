Advanced search
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
2023-03-30
27.60 EUR   +1.36%
02:07aArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel JV Obtains $5 Billion Loan to Boost Capacity in India
MT
02:04aArcelormittal : Additional remuneration disclosure – English
PU
02:02aArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders
GL
ArcelorMittal : Additional remuneration disclosure – English

03/31/2023
Additional remuneration disclosure for AGM on short term and long term incentives

March 2023

1. Short term incentive 2022 to be paid in 2023

2022 short term incentive paid to Executive office in 2023

2022 STI bonus measures

Achievement

Weight

Pay Out rate

EBITDA Group

106%

40%

46%

FCF Group

120%

25%

37.5%

Gap to Competition

120%

20%

30%

Health & Safety metrics

circuit breaker triggered

15%

0%

TOTAL

100%

113.5%

2022 Short term incentive Executive office to be paid in 2023

The Executive Chairman and the CEO voluntarily renounced their 2022 Performance Bonus (which would otherwise have been paid in 2023) due to the high number of fatalities.

Executive Office

Members

2022 Performance Bonus

in £

in USD*

LN Mittal

2,198,000£

2,706,397USD

A Mittal

2,401,000£

2,956,351USD

2. Vesting LTIP

a. Vesting of 2019 PSUs for the executive office Plan

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 06:03:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 71 119 M - -
Net income 2023 3 555 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 340 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,73x
Yield 2023 1,60%
Capitalization 24 239 M 24 239 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 154 352
Free-Float 53,1%
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 30,10 $
Average target price 38,48 $
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL12.31%24 239
NUCOR CORPORATION13.74%38 133
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION30.98%20 830
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.22.78%19 840
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.13.97%18 995
TATA STEEL LIMITED-8.03%15 419
