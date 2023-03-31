ArcelorMittal : Additional remuneration disclosure – English

Additional remuneration disclosure for AGM on short term and long term incentives

March 2023

1. Short term incentive 2022 to be paid in 2023

2022 short term incentive paid to Executive office in 2023

2022 STI bonus measures Achievement Weight Pay Out rate EBITDA Group 106% 40% 46% FCF Group 120% 25% 37.5% Gap to Competition 120% 20% 30% Health & Safety metrics circuit breaker triggered 15% 0% TOTAL 100% 113.5%

2022 Short term incentive Executive office to be paid in 2023

The Executive Chairman and the CEO voluntarily renounced their 2022 Performance Bonus (which would otherwise have been paid in 2023) due to the high number of fatalities.

Executive Office Members 2022 Performance Bonus in £ in USD* LN Mittal 2,198,000£ 2,706,397USD A Mittal 2,401,000£ 2,956,351USD

2. Vesting LTIP

a. Vesting of 2019 PSUs for the executive office Plan