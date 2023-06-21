The building will have a crystal-like appearance, thanks to its structure which is based on an exoskeleton, which spirals outwards and opens onto the city through a façade covered in plants. In addition to its contemporary architecture, the new headquarters offers flexible, modular working and living spaces to ensure a great working environment for employees. For example, each of the 2,600 workstations will benefit from natural light. The building will fully be aligned with three major environmental labels: BREEAM (outstanding level), DGNB (Platinum level) and WELL (Gold level) 1 .

Designed by Wilmotte et Associés, with a detailed brief to 'design a modern, sustainable building that harnesses all the potential of steel from top to bottom', ArcelorMittal's new headquarters, ArcelorMittal Kirchberg, is a showcase for the use of steel in sustainable construction. The building, which will be commissioned in the first quarter of 2026, incorporates 10,000 tonnes of ArcelorMittal steel, mainly produced in Luxembourg from recycled steel. The beams are made from XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel, which has a carbon footprint that is seven to eight times smaller than conventional steel, representing a saving of more than 10 tonnes of CO 2 per beam. In this way, ArcelorMittal Kirchberg serves as an exemplar of how low carbon-emissions steel can be used in construction.

The location of the new headquarters building reflects ArcelorMittal's historic ties to Luxembourg, where the company has its head offices as well as five industrial sites producing or processing steel.

Luxembourg, 21 June 2023 - Construction has officially started on ArcelorMittal's new global headquarters, ArcelorMittal Kirchberg, following a groundbreaking ceremony on 21 June at the building site in the Kirchberg district of Luxembourg City. During the event a steel beam, made with ArcelorMittal's XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel, was lowered into place to signal the start of construction, in the presence of Mr Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Mr François Bausch, Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Lakshmi Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, Mr Aditya Mittal, CEO of the ArcelorMittal Group, Mr Michel Wurth, member of the Board of Directors and Mr Jean-Michel Wilmotte, architect and designer of the project.

The completed building will also be a showcase for deconstruction and the reuse of steel in the construction industry. To encourage the next generation of designers to think differently about project using steel, ArcelorMittal Luxembourg will launch an international architectural competition inviting students to submit an architectural project for steel reuse. Working with the hypothesis of reusing a building still under construction will lead students to project themselves into the future, where the climatic, economic and social context will have changed significantly.

Mr Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, said: "Groundbreaking is always an exciting moment and I am very proud to be in Luxembourg today to mark the start of construction on our new headquarters here in Luxembourg. As the leader in the steel and mining industry, it is important for ArcelorMittal to have a building that embodies our strategic vision for our business and reflects new ways of working. Our employees will have a great place to work so that they can continue to innovate and create smarter steels for people and planet. I must also thank the Luxembourg government for the support they have provided to enable us to build this new building on this beautiful site."

Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, said: "Our new world headquarters is the perfect symbol for ArcelorMittal and our purpose of "smarter steels for people and planet." It will clearly demonstrate what ArcelorMittal steel can achieve in terms of environmentally-responsible and sustainable construction. I love the fact that the bold architecture also visibly features steel, which is so often hidden. And most importantly, this building is for our employees, providing them with an environment which we hope will inspire them to continue to develop brilliant ideas for increasingly smart steels for the future. Thank you to all our partners in the project, including the Luxembourg government and of course the brilliant architects at Wilmotte & Associés. Together I believe we are creating a fresh and innovative building that represents the low-carbon, sustainable future."

Michel Wurth, Member of the Board of Directors of ArcelorMittal and Chairman of ArcelorMittal Luxembourg, said: "The construction of ArcelorMittal's new headquarters in the Grand Duchy reflects our desire to maintain and deepen the historic link between the country and the steel industry. It is also, and above all, a strong signal of the Group's desire to invest in Luxembourg. Finally, it is recognition of the quality of our Luxembourg steel, which accounts for almost 90% of all the steel used in this exceptional building."

Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister and Minister of State said: "The completion of this project is the culmination of the close cooperation and mutual trust that exists between the Luxembourg State and ArcelorMittal. We are proud to welcome a world industrial leader that has made the strategic choice to confirm its location in the Grand Duchy; as a major economic and social player in Luxembourg, it is important for the country to be able to count on this commitment. It augurs well for a prosperous future with a partner that also takes environmental issues into account in its business model."

François Bausch, Deputy Prime Minister, said: "With this new building, Luxembourg is confirming its role as a forerunner in innovative and sustainable steel construction. It will offer its residents the very best in working environments. We are all looking forward to seeing the Kirchberg district take on a new face with this building."

Lastly, Jean-Michel Wilmotte spoke of "the strong signal in terms of urban planning that this building represents, springing up right in the heart of the Kirchberg plateau. The building pays a tribute to the steel industry and represents the mechanical prowess of this remarkable material in complex construction project. Innovation is present in every detail of the ArcelorMittal Kirchberg building, both in the technical solutions chosen, which offer great flexibility in the management of internal spaces, and in the generosity of its forms, which make it an emblematic building. ArcelorMittal's new headquarters will contribute to Luxembourg's international reputation. »

Environmental labels

Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) is the method of assessing the environmental behavior of buildings developed by the Building Research Establishment (BRE), a private UK building research firm.

The DGNB System provides an objective description and assessment of the sustainability of buildings and urban districts. If a performance requirement is met, the DGNB awards the DGNB certificate in bronze, silver, gold and platinum

The WELL Building Standard™ (WELL) consists of features across the seven concepts (air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind) that comprehensively address not only the design and operations of buildings, but also how they impact and influence human behaviors related to health and well-being.

Video presentation of the project

Find the video broadcasted during the ceremony on June 21st on our YouTube channel ArcelorMittal Luxembourg