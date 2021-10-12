ArcelorMittal : Designated person notification - Form 6-K

Designated person notification





12 October 2021, 10:30 CET





https://www.bourse.lu/home and on ArcelorMittal's web site https://corporate.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management. With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM onand on ArcelorMittal's web siteunder Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management.

https://corporate.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Equity investors > Share Buyback Program. This transaction is directly connected to ArcelorMittal's share buyback program announced on 29 July 2021. ArcelorMittal's Significant Shareholder has entered into a share repurchase agreement with ArcelorMittal to sell shares so that its voting rights in ArcelorMittal's share capital (net of treasury shares) is maintained at the current level of 36.34%. Further details on the share buyback program are available onunder Investors > Equity investors > Share Buyback Program.

Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations General +44 20 7543 1128 Retail +44 20 3214 2893 SRI +44 20 3214 2801 Bonds/Credit E-mail +33 171 921 026 investor.relations@arcelormittal.com Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications Paul Weigh Tel: E-mail: +44 20 3214 2419 press@arcelormittal.com







