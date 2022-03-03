Log in
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
ArcelorMittal Halts Production at Ukrainian Plant

03/03/2022 | 11:00am EST
By Cristina Roca

ArcelorMittal said Thursday that it has decided to halt its steelmaking operations in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.

Kryvyi Rih is one of Europe's biggest steel mills and has around 29,000 employees and contractors in the country.

The steelmaker had previously reduced production to a technical minimum, but decided to halt production entirely, "in order to ensure the safety and security of our people and assets."

The process to safely idle the plant's blast furnaces should take up to ten days, ArcelorMittal said.


Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1059ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 172 M - -
Net income 2021 14 258 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,42x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 29 510 M 29 510 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 32,40 $
Average target price 46,56 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL3.77%29 510
NUCOR20.90%37 142
TATA STEEL LIMITED15.92%20 804
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.3.28%17 791
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION14.35%17 103
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.21.20%14 391