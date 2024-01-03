ArcelorMittal: Hyperloop track installed in Chennai

ArcelorMittal announces the construction, with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), of Asia's first Hyperloop test facility at IIT Madras in Chennai, India.



ArcelorMittal and AM/NS India will provide base steel materials, as well as engineering, design and project management expertise.



The aim is to support the creation of the first Hyperloop test track in India and Asia at IIT Madras' 163-acre Discovery campus in Thaiyur, on the outskirts of Chennai.



The Hyperloop team's core objective is the advancement and commercialization of Hyperloop technologies for affordable, reliable and sustainable high-speed transportation.



AM/NS India is supplying nearly 400 tons of steel for the manufacture of a 400-meter vacuum tube on site, in which autonomous levitating pods will be tested at speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour.



