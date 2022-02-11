Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/11 08:35:11 am
28.35 EUR   -2.46%
ArcelorMittal Launches Latest $1 Billion Buyback Program

02/11/2022 | 08:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ed Frankl

ArcelorMittal said Friday that it would launch a new $1 billion share-buyback program, the latest in a series of repurchase programs as it bolsters its cash-return offering to investors.

The steelmaker completed the last of five 2021 buyback programs in December, also worth $1 billion, and said at its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday that it would start a new buyback based on a favorable outlook for free cash flow in 2022.

The Luxembourg-based company said it was the maximum based on the authorization given by shareholders at its annual general meeting in June 2021, and therefore it would seek out new authorization to repurchase shares at its upcoming shareholder's meeting.

The latest buyback program is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, subject to market conditions, ArcelorMittal added.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 0820ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 172 M - -
Net income 2021 14 258 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,49x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 30 431 M 30 431 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 33,39 $
Average target price 46,89 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL3.27%30 431
NUCOR CORPORATION6.52%33 109
TATA STEEL LIMITED12.30%20 304
POSCO2.00%17 729
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION10.38%16 480
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.0.77%12 173