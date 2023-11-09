Stock MT ARCELORMITTAL
PDF Report : ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal

Equities

MT

LU1598757687

Iron & Steel

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:35:09 2023-11-09 am EST 		Intraday chart for ArcelorMittal After market 02:50:02 pm
20.96 EUR -1.67% 20.84 -0.57%
08:16pm ARCELORMITTAL : No real change after the Q323 results Alphavalue
05:55pm ArcelorMittal S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Latest news about ArcelorMittal

ARCELORMITTAL : UBS remains its Buy rating ZD
The Electric-Car Era Needs a Lot of Really Big Trees -- Commodities Roundup DJ
ArcelorMittal Cuts European Steel Consumption Outlook After Shipment, Price Declines -- Update DJ
ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan remains Neutral ZD
ArcelorMittal's Q3 Earnings, Sales Decline MT
Arcelor Mittal reports higher-than-expected Q3 profit RE
European Equities Close Mostly Lower in Tuesday Trading; Eurozone Manufacturing, Construction Contracts in October MT
ArcelorMittal Wins Court Order to Freeze Up to EUR140 Million of Liberty House's Singapore Assets MT
ARCELORMITTAL : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Kazakhstan says close to taking over ArcelorMittal unit RE
Trending : ArcelorMittal in Talks to Transfer ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Kazakh Government DJ
Correction to ArcelorMittal Article DJ
ArcelorMittal Says 25 Employees Dead, 21 Missing After Kazakhstan Coal Mine Accident; Temirtau Subsidiary Nationalized MT
ArcelorMittal Shares Fall After Disclosure of Kazakhstan Business Talks DJ
European shares rise as bond yields retreat; Siemens Energy jumps RE
ArcelorMittal Confirms Talks to Transfer Kazakhstan Operations to Government After Fatal Accident DJ
ARCELORMITTAL : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
ArcelorMittal Temirtau to be Nationalized in Kazakhstan Following Latest Fatal Accident MT
Death toll from ArcelorMittal mine fire in Kazakhstan rises to 38 - officials RE
Kazakh govt says it is finalising deal to nationalise ArcelorMittal unit RE
KAZAKH GOVT SAYS IS FINALISING DEAL TO NATIONALISE ARCELORMITTAL… RE
At least 11 dead in Kazakhstan mine fire - governor RE
KAZAKH PRESIDENT TOKAYEV ORDERS GOVT TO STOP INVESTMENT COOPERAT… RE

Company Profile

ArcelorMittal is No. 1 worldwide for steelmaking. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of carbon flat steel (56.1%): spools of hot and cold rolled laminated steel, coated sheets, etc.; - sale of carbon long steel (21.9%): I-beams, concrete rounds, merchant steels, machine wire, saw wire, steel pilings, mass transit rails, special profiles, and wire drawing products; - sale of tubular products (3.4%); - sale of iron ore and coal (1.7%); - other (16.9%): primarily steel processing, distribution and trading. The group's products are primarily intended for the following sectors: automotive, household appliances, packaging and construction. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.7%), Poland (7.4%), France (7.2%), Spain (5.9%), Europe (25.5%), the United States (11.1%), Americas (24.1%), Asia and Africa (9.1%).
Sector
Iron & Steel
Calendar
01:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for ArcelorMittal

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
22.83USD
Average target price
32.76USD
Spread / Average Target
+43.52%
Sector Other Steel

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL Stock ArcelorMittal
-14.71% 19 157 M $
NUCOR CORPORATION Stock Nucor Corporation
+14.65% 38 045 M $
POSCO HOLDINGS INC. Stock POSCO Holdings Inc.
+66.55% 26 463 M $
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION Stock Nippon Steel Corporation
+40.01% 19 323 M $
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. Stock Steel Dynamics, Inc.
+11.72% 18 083 M $
TATA STEEL LIMITED Stock Tata Steel Limited
+6.26% 17 482 M $
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock JFE Holdings, Inc.
+39.16% 8 940 M $
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. Stock Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
+2.51% 8 436 M $
GERDAU S.A. Stock Gerdau S.A.
-18.92% 7 881 M $
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION Stock United States Steel Corporation
+36.21% 7 615 M $
Other Steel
