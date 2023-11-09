ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal is No. 1 worldwide for steelmaking. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of carbon flat steel (56.1%): spools of hot and cold rolled laminated steel, coated sheets, etc.; - sale of carbon long steel (21.9%): I-beams, concrete rounds, merchant steels, machine wire, saw wire, steel pilings, mass transit rails, special profiles, and wire drawing products; - sale of tubular products (3.4%); - sale of iron ore and coal (1.7%); - other (16.9%): primarily steel processing, distribution and trading. The group's products are primarily intended for the following sectors: automotive, household appliances, packaging and construction. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.7%), Poland (7.4%), France (7.2%), Spain (5.9%), Europe (25.5%), the United States (11.1%), Americas (24.1%), Asia and Africa (9.1%).
