--ArcelorMittal protested an Italian government decision to place the country's biggest steel plant, Acciaierie d'Italia, under special administration, Bloomberg reports, citing a letter sent by the Luxembourg-based company.

--The steel maker, which owns 62% of the Italian business formerly known as Ilva with state investment unit Invitalia owning the remaining stake, said it wasn't informed of the decision, according to Bloomberg.

--ArcelorMittal declined to comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires. Acciaierie d'Italia and Invitalia didn't respond to requests for comment.

Full story: http://tinyurl.com/4zfnhmb9

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-19-24 0843ET