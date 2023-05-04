Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:29:26 2023-05-04 am EDT
25.08 EUR   -2.22%
07:22aArcelorMittal : Q123: a rather encouraging result.
Alphavalue
05:42aEuropean Midday Briefing: ECB to Continue Rate-Hike Campaign as Fed Signals Potential Pause
DJ
04:19aArcelorMittal to Repurchase Up to 85 Million Shares in New Buyback Push
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal : Q123: a rather encouraging result.

05/04/2023 | 07:22am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 72 009 M - -
Net income 2023 3 811 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,01x
Yield 2023 1,70%
Capitalization 22 838 M 22 838 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 154 352
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,36 $
Average target price 38,59 $
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL4.37%22 838
NUCOR CORPORATION10.91%36 831
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.37.43%21 626
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION26.44%19 748
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.5.57%17 410
TATA STEEL LIMITED-2.53%16 413
fermer