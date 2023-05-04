|
ArcelorMittal : Q123: a rather encouraging result.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
72 009 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
3 811 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
3 450 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|6,01x
|Yield 2023
|1,70%
|
|Capitalization
|
22 838 M
22 838 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,37x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,38x
|Nbr of Employees
|154 352
|Free-Float
|53,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|28,36 $
|Average target price
|38,59 $
|Spread / Average Target
|36,1%