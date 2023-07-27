Equities MT LU1598757687
|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 10:02:53 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|25.09 EUR
|-2.18%
|-0.44%
|+2.05%
|03:36pm
|ARCELORMITTAL : Q223: fine despite a slightly more cautious outlook.
|12:48pm
|South African Stocks Notch Gains Ahead of ECB Interest Rate Decision
|MT
ARCELORMITTAL : Q223: fine despite a slightly more cautious outlook.
Today at 09:36 am
Latest news about ArcelorMittal
Chart ArcelorMittal
Company Profile
More about the company
ArcelorMittal is No. 1 worldwide for steelmaking. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of carbon flat steel (56.1%): spools of hot and cold rolled laminated steel, coated sheets, etc.; - sale of carbon long steel (21.9%): I-beams, concrete rounds, merchant steels, machine wire, saw wire, steel pilings, mass transit rails, special profiles, and wire drawing products; - sale of tubular products (3.4%); - sale of iron ore and coal (1.7%); - other (16.9%): primarily steel processing, distribution and trading. The group's products are primarily intended for the following sectors: automotive, household appliances, packaging and construction. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.7%), Poland (7.4%), France (7.2%), Spain (5.9%), Europe (25.5%), the United States (11.1%), Americas (24.1%), Asia and Africa (9.1%).
SectorIron & Steel
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Analysis / Opinion
Ratings for ArcelorMittal
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
28.40USD
Average target price
36.02USD
Spread / Average Target
+26.85%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Steel
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+2.32%
|22 597 M $
|+40.10%
|20 864 M $
|+6.48%
|17 879 M $
|+5.80%
|17 539 M $
|+2.10%
|10 346 M $
|+45.64%
|9 137 M $
|+6.70%
|8 911 M $
|+127.85%
|37 478 M $
|-.--%
|7 650 M $
|+57.78%
|6 978 M $