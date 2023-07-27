  1. Markets
Security MT

ARCELORMITTAL

Equities MT LU1598757687

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 10:02:53 2023-07-27 am EDT

25.09 EUR -2.18% -0.44% +2.05%
25.09 EUR -2.18% -0.44% +2.05%
12:48pm South African Stocks Notch Gains Ahead of ECB Interest Rate Decision MT

Today at 09:36 am

Chart ArcelorMittal

Chart ArcelorMittal
Company Profile

ArcelorMittal is No. 1 worldwide for steelmaking. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of carbon flat steel (56.1%): spools of hot and cold rolled laminated steel, coated sheets, etc.; - sale of carbon long steel (21.9%): I-beams, concrete rounds, merchant steels, machine wire, saw wire, steel pilings, mass transit rails, special profiles, and wire drawing products; - sale of tubular products (3.4%); - sale of iron ore and coal (1.7%); - other (16.9%): primarily steel processing, distribution and trading. The group's products are primarily intended for the following sectors: automotive, household appliances, packaging and construction. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.7%), Poland (7.4%), France (7.2%), Spain (5.9%), Europe (25.5%), the United States (11.1%), Americas (24.1%), Asia and Africa (9.1%).
Sector
Iron & Steel
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ArcelorMittal

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
28.40USD
Average target price
36.02USD
Spread / Average Target
+26.85%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Steel

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL
Chart Analysis ArcelorMittal
+2.32% 22 597 M $
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Nippon Steel Corporation
+40.10% 20 864 M $
TATA STEEL LIMITED
Chart Analysis Tata Steel Limited
+6.48% 17 879 M $
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.
Chart Analysis Steel Dynamics, Inc.
+5.80% 17 539 M $
GERDAU S.A.
Chart Analysis Gerdau S.A.
+2.10% 10 346 M $
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis JFE Holdings, Inc.
+45.64% 9 137 M $
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
Chart Analysis Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
+6.70% 8 911 M $
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Chart Analysis POSCO Holdings Inc.
+127.85% 37 478 M $
SEVERSTAL
Chart Analysis Severstal
-.--% 7 650 M $
HOA PHAT GROUP
Chart Analysis Hoa Phat Group
+57.78% 6 978 M $
Other Steel
