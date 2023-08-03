2Q & 1H'23 Roadshow Deck
Smarter steels for people and planet
August 2023
Construction has begun on ArcelorMittal's new headquarters in the Kirchberg district of Luxembourg
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about ArcelorMittal and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the
words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "target" or similar expressions. Although ArcelorMittal's management believes that the expectations
reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of ArcelorMittal's securities are cautioned that forward- looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of ArcelorMittal, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") made or to be made by ArcelorMittal, including ArcelorMittal's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F on file with the SEC. ArcelorMittal undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Non-GAAP/Alternative Performance Measures
This document includes supplemental financial measures that are or may be non-GAAP financial/alternative performance measures, as defined in the rules of the SEC or the guidelines of the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA). They may exclude or include amounts that are included or excluded, as applicable, in the calculation of the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. Accordingly, they should be considered in conjunction with ArcelorMittal's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, including in its annual report on Form 20-F, its interim financial reports and earnings releases. Comparable IFRS measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP/alternative performance measures thereto are presented in such documents, in particular the earnings release to which this presentation relates.
Table of contents
Progress Overview
5-11
Balance Sheet & Capital Allocation
13-20
Appendix
-
Sustainable Development
23-26
-
Macroeconomic Environment
28-32
-
Strategic Growth Projects
34-35
-
JV and Associates
37-40
Progress Overview
Safety an overarching priority of the Company: Determined to reach zero harm
Key 1H'23 progress:
Health and safety performance (LTIFR1)
- Benchmarking our safety culture:Global safety perception survey across 220,000 personnel (incl. contractors), >70% responded
- Survey results driving bespoke action plans at each site
- Moving towards an interdependent culture (from current independent stage) on the Bradley curve2
- Safety leadership of management:On-sitesafety training and coaching of senior management with an external consultant highlighting the focus on safety
- More Fatality Prevention audits performed in 1H'23 vs 2022:
These are focused on the top causes of fatalities: hit by vehicles, hit by moving machines, hit by moving loads and falling from height
3.5
3.0
2.5
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.70
0.5
0.0
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
1H'23
1. LTIFR = Lost time injury frequency rate defined as Lost Time Injuries per 1,000,000 worked hours; based on own personnel and contractors; A Lost Time InjuryPage 5(LTI) is an incident that causes an injury that prevents the person from returning to his/her next scheduled shift or work period; 2. See our Integrated Annual Review for further details on theBradley Curve- pg19
