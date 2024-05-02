ArcelorMittal S.A.

More about the company
ArcelorMittal is No. 1 worldwide for steelmaking. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of carbon flat steel (56.6%): spools of hot and cold rolled laminated steel, coated sheets, etc.;
- sale of carbon long steel (20.7%): I-beams, concrete rounds, merchant steels, machine wire, saw wire, steel pilings, mass transit rails, special profiles, and wire drawing products;
- sale of tubular products (3.2%);
- sale of iron ore and coal (1.8%);
- other (17.7%): primarily steel processing, distribution and trading.
The group's products are primarily intended for the following sectors: automotive, household appliances, packaging and construction.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.6%), Poland (6.5%), France (6.8%), Spain (5.8%), Europe (23.7%), United States (13%), Americas ( 25.4%), Asia and Africa (9.2%).