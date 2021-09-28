ArcelorMittal : S.A., - ArcelorMittal signs letter of intent with the governments of Belgium and Flanders, supporting 1.1 billion investment in decarbonisation technologies at its flagship Gent plant

Jan Jambon, Flemish Minister-President, said:
"We believe that technological breakthroughs are key in delivering on the climate agenda. The ambitious roadmap brought forward by ArcelorMittal for its site in Ghent is in that sense an opportunity."
Vincent Van Peteghem, Deputy Prime Minister of the Belgian Government and Belgian Minister of Finance, said:
"In order for us to enable climate transition for a better, healthier tomorrow it is crucial for government and industry to come together in this crucial pivoting point in time. ArcelorMittal is proving to be a leading example for this transition in our region. This joint effort is not only securing the presence of ArcelorMittal in our region but is also quintessential in lending the Ghent region healthy & clean air for all."
Hilde Crevits, Deputy Prime Minister of the Flemish Government and Flemish Minister for Economy, Innovation, Work, Social Economy and Agriculture, said:
"ArcelorMittal has chosen a ground-breaking and innovative technology that will significantly reduce emissions from one of their blast furnaces, resulting in a 4% reduction of emissions in Flanders. This unique project will serve as an example to the rest of Europe on how to realise the goal of climate neutrality. Simultaneously, it ensures the sustainable creation of jobs and strengthens ArcelorMittal's competitiveness, to the benefit of Flanders' welfare and prosperity."
Tinne Van der Straeten, Belgian Minster of Energy, said:
"This ambitious project shows that industry is a crucial partner to achieve a climate neutral society by 2050. It will be one of the largest climate investments in Belgium that will anchor ArcelorMittal in the Ghent region, that guarantees employment and that will provide low carbon and ultimately carbon neutral steel. Green steels is needed in the switch to 100% renewable energy. What is good for the climate is good for the economy and for everyone."
Matthias Diependaele, Flemish Minister of Finance and Budget, Housing and Immovable Heritage, said:
"This investment for ArcelorMittal's infrastructure is a sign of responsible Flemish policy. We are investing in a sustainable future for the country, both in terms of emissions and in securing employment in the port of Ghent."
Aditya Mittal, CEO, ArcelorMittal, said:
"Today's announcement is the third major decarbonisation project we have announced in the past two months, demonstrating how we are taking firm steps to decarbonise our operations and crucially, to accelerate progress in the decade ahead. None of these projects would be possible without government backing, so we are very grateful to the governments of Belgium and Flanders for their ongoing support as we transition to net-zero steelmaking. Today's announcement of our project to build a 2.5 million-tonne DRI plant that will co-exist with and complement the Smart Carbon pathway in which we are already investing in Gent, is an example of the kind of transformational change we want and need to implement in order to accelerate ArcelorMittal's journey to net-zero steelmaking."
Geert Van Poelvoorde, CEO, ArcelorMittal Europe, said:
"ArcelorMittal Europe recently announced a more ambitious target for reducing CO2 emissions, from a 30% to a 35% decrease by 2030. We are able to reduce our environmental impact faster, thanks to projects such as this, which embody the cooperation and innovation that we need in order to succeed. ArcelorMittal Belgium has played a vital role in the European business' decarbonisation strategy from the outset, and as a result of today's announcement, we will continue to see it at the forefront as we move closer to net-zero steelmaking."
Manfred Van Vlierberghe, CEO, ArcelorMittal Belgium, said:
"ArcelorMittal Belgium has a passion for sustainability and circularity. We continue to invest and launch new projects in order to remain at the forefront of energy and climate transition. This € 1.1 billion project is a major milestone in our decarbonisation journey. The DRI plant and two electric furnaces will result in a sharp decrease of CO2 emissions while the relined blast furnace will contribute to recycling waste
wood and end-of-life plastics. This approach contributes to strengthening our global leadership in terms of CO2 and energy efficiency in the steel sector."
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 58.0 million metric tonnes.
Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.
ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).