ArcelorMittal : S.A., - ArcelorMittal signs letter of intent with the governments of Belgium and Flanders, supporting 1.1 billion investment in decarbonisation technologies at its flagship Gent plant

ArcelorMittal signs letter of intent with the governments of Belgium and Flanders, supporting €1.1 billion investment in decarbonisation technologies at its flagship Gent plant

ArcelorMittal Belgium will reduce CO2 emissions by 3.9 million tonnes per year by 2030, by building a 2.5 million-tonne direct reduced iron (DRI) plant and two electric furnaces at its Gent site, to operate alongside its state-of-the-art blast furnace that is ready to take waste wood and plastics as a substitute for fossil carbon.

28 September 2021, 10:15 CET

ArcelorMittal announces that it has signed a letter of intent with the Governments of Belgium and Flanders, supporting a €1.1 billion project to build a 2.5 million-tonne direct reduced iron (DRI) plant at its site in Gent, as well as two new electric furnaces.

A DRI plant uses natural gas, and potentially hydrogen, instead of coal to reduce iron ore, resulting in a large reduction in CO2 emissions compared with blast furnace ironmaking. The two electric furnaces will melt the DRI and scrap steel, which will then be transformed in the steel shop into steel slabs and then further processed into finished products.

Once the DRI and electric furnaces are built, there will be a transition period during which production will move gradually from blast furnace A, to the DRI and electric furnaces, after which blast furnace A will be closed as it reaches the end of its life. By 2030, this will result in a reduction of around three million tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

The support of both the national and the Flanders governments in this project is crucial given the significant cost associated with the transition to carbon-neutral steelmaking.

Approval from the European Commission for the funding support will also be required.

Smart Carbon and DRI synergies

The DRI plant will operate alongside Gent's blast furnace B, which restarted production in March 2021 following a significant investment of €195 million.

Various decarbonisation initiatives, including the commissioning in 2022 of Gent's Steelanol/Carbalyst and Torero projects will see annual CO2 emissions reduction of 0.9 million tonnes by 2030.

The combination of the new DRI plant alongside a sustainable, state-of-the-art blast furnace enables the creation of unique synergies in ArcelorMittal Belgium's roadmap to climate-neutral steelmaking.

Combined, the various initiatives will enable ArcelorMittal Belgium to reduce its CO2 emissions by 3.9 million tonnes per year by 2030 (on a scope 1 and 2 basis, compared with 2018), which is equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from 848,172 cars being driven for a

year1. As a result, ArcelorMittal Belgium will make a significant contribution to ArcelorMittal Europe's ambition to reduce CO2e emissions intensity by 35% by 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Roadmap to 2050

The hybrid model approach of Smart Carbon and Innovative DRI steelmaking in Gent fits into ArcelorMittal Belgium's CO2 roadmap which consists of three axes:

Further improvement of material and energy efficiency as well as increased scrap usage

The implementation of Smart Carbon technologies:

replacing fossil carbon with circular and waste carbon: 'Fresh' raw materials will increasingly be replaced with waste products in an environmentally and economically feasible way. The Torero project will pre-treat waste wood from container parks to produce bio-coal suitable for the blast furnace process. ArcelorMittal Belgium also has demonstration projects running with plastic waste that could be injected into the blast furnaces in the form of powder or gas. reforming waste gas into useful chemical compounds: In 2022, ArcelorMittal Belgium will commission a plant (Steelanol/Carbalyst) to biologically convert gas from the steelmaking process into bioethanol. Separating CO 2 for reuse or storage

Hydrogen: replacing carbon as a reductant, with hydrogen (ultimately green hydrogen, when it is available commercially).

Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium, said:

"To tackle the climate crisis, we need ambitious action. European countries are leading the way, with clear targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050. It is good to see that sectors with a large footprint are also joining the race by investing in innovation that reduces emissions and, in the long term, achieves carbon neutrality. This major investment in new technology by ArcelorMittal is important for the wider Ghent region, for reducing our country's footprint, and shows that decarbonising our economy is a joint effort."