ArcelorMittal S.A.
ArcelorMittal S.A.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date12 jun 2024 - 18:38
Statutory nameArcelorMittal S.A.
TitleBlackrock Inc. shareholding notification
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202406120000000008_401869907_WireRelease_Preview.pdf.pdf(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 13 June 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2024 07:05:09 UTC.