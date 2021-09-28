Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal : S.A., - Designated person notification

09/28/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Designated person notification

28 September 2021, 11:45 CET

With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on https://www.bourse.lu/homeand on ArcelorMittal's web site https://corporate.arcelormittal.comunder Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management.

This transaction is directly connected to ArcelorMittal's share buyback program announced on 29 July 2021. ArcelorMittal's Significant Shareholder has entered into a share repurchase agreement with ArcelorMittal to sell shares so that its voting rights in ArcelorMittal's share capital (net of treasury shares) is maintained at the current level of 36.34%. Further details on the share buyback program are available on https://corporate.arcelormittal.comunder Investors > Equity investors > Share Buyback Program.

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 11:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARCELORMITTAL
07:42aARCELORMITTAL : S.A., - Designated person notification
PU
06:02aARCELORMITTAL : S.A., - ArcelorMittal signs letter of intent with the governments of Belgi..
PU
05:42aARCELORMITTAL : Signs Letter of Intent With Belgium, Flanders for $1.29 Billion Direct Red..
MT
04:15aARCELORMITTAL : signs letter of intent with the governments of Belgium and Flanders, suppo..
AQ
02:57aArcelorMittal to Push for Decarbonisation in Belgium With EUR1.1 Billion Project
DJ
09/27ARCELORMITTAL : and the EIB announce 280m of funding for research and innovation supporti..
PU
09/24VIDEO : This week's gainers and losers
09/24ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/24ARCELORMITTAL : Gets Rating Upgrade at Fitch on Improved Financial Profile; Outlook Stable
MT
09/23ARCELORMITTAL : Fitch Upgrades ArcelorMittal Rating One Notch to Investment Grade 'BBB-'; ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCELORMITTAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 721 M - -
Net income 2021 13 354 M - -
Net Debt 2021 859 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,29x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 28 641 M 28 659 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 30,40 $
Average target price 46,74 $
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL37.71%28 659
NUCOR CORPORATION95.38%30 521
POSCO25.00%21 814
TATA STEEL LIMITED97.50%20 715
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION59.75%17 604
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.62.30%12 612