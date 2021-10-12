Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  ArcelorMittal
  News
  Summary
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal : S.A., - Designated person notification

10/12/2021 | 08:42am EDT
Designated person notification

12 October 2021, 10:30 CET

With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on https://www.bourse.lu/homeand on ArcelorMittal's web site https://corporate.arcelormittal.comunder Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management.

This transaction is directly connected to ArcelorMittal's share buyback program announced on 29 July 2021. ArcelorMittal's Significant Shareholder has entered into a share repurchase agreement with ArcelorMittal to sell shares so that its voting rights in ArcelorMittal's share capital (net of treasury shares) is maintained at the current level of 36.34%. Further details on the share buyback program are available on https://corporate.arcelormittal.comunder Investors > Equity investors > Share Buyback Program.

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 12:41:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75 338 M - -
Net income 2021 13 381 M - -
Net Debt 2021 843 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,27x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 28 553 M 28 600 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 30,31 $
Average target price 47,01 $
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aditya Mittal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Genuino M. Christino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Executive Chairman
Pinakin Chaubal Chief Technology Officer
Henk Scheffer Secretary & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL38.96%28 600
NUCOR CORPORATION85.41%28 964
TATA STEEL LIMITED104.12%20 958
POSCO17.65%20 231
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION45.75%15 733
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.60.27%12 394