ArcelorMittal S.A.
ArcelorMittal S.A.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date28 mar 2024 - 12:30
Statutory nameArcelorMittal S.A.
TitleDesignated person notification
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202403280000000010_ArcelorMittal_EN_28032024.pdf(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 28 March 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2024 16:24:44 UTC.